ذكرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن خيارات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تبقى محدودة في حال قرر إصدار أمر بشن هجوم عسكري على إيران.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن الخيارات محدودة أمام ترمب في حال قرر شن هجوم على إيران ، لافتة إلى أن هذا التضييق في الخيارات يعود إلى قيام الولايات المتحدة بنقل أعداد من الأفراد والمعدات العسكرية إلى منطقة الكاريبي، ما انعكس على حجم الانتشار العسكري في الشرق الأوسط.

الكاريبي يعطل ضربة إيران

وبحسب الصحيفة، لا يزيد عدد السفن الحربية الأمريكية الموجودة حالياً في الشرق الأوسط عن ست سفن فقط، تشمل ثلاث سفن قتالية ساحلية وثلاث مدمرات، في حين تنتشر 12 سفينة حربية أمريكية في منطقة الكاريبي

وتعهد الرئيس الأمريكي، الثلاثاء، باتخاذ «إجراء قوي للغاية» في حال أقدمت السلطات الإيرانية على إعدام موقوفين على خلفية التظاهرات التي تشهدها إيران هذه الأيام.

مراجعة التطورات في البيت الأبيض

وأضاف لاحقاً، في تصريحات لوسائل الإعلام، أنه سيتوجه إلى البيت الأبيض لمراجعة التطورات في إيران. وأكد: «سنحصل على أرقام دقيقة مرتبطة بمقتل متظاهرين»، متحدثاً عن سقوط عدد «كبير» من القتلى.

وكان ترمب في وقت سابق، دعا المشاركين في الاحتجاجات داخل إيران إلى مواصلة التظاهر، وكتب: «أيها الوطنيون الإيرانيون، استمروا في التظاهر – سيطروا على مؤسساتكم»، معلناً إلغاء جميع الاجتماعات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين «إلى أن يتوقف القتل العبثي للمتظاهرين».