The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump's options remain limited if he decides to issue an order to launch a military attack on Iran.

The newspaper explained that Trump's options are limited if he decides to attack Iran, noting that this narrowing of options is due to the United States moving a number of personnel and military equipment to the Caribbean, which has affected the scale of military deployment in the Middle East.

The Caribbean Disrupts Iran Strike

According to the newspaper, the number of U.S. warships currently in the Middle East does not exceed six ships, including three coastal combat ships and three destroyers, while 12 U.S. warships are deployed in the Caribbean.

6 سفن فقط، تشمل 3 سفن قتالية ساحلية و3 مدمرات،في الشرق الأوسط .

On Tuesday, the U.S. President pledged to take "very strong action" if Iranian authorities proceed to execute detainees related to the protests currently taking place in Iran.

Reviewing Developments at the White House

He later added, in statements to the media, that he would head to the White House to review developments in Iran. He confirmed: "We will get accurate numbers related to the deaths of protesters," speaking about a "large" number of casualties.

Earlier, Trump had called on participants in the protests inside Iran to continue demonstrating, writing: "Iranian patriots, keep protesting – take control of your institutions," announcing the cancellation of all meetings with Iranian officials "until the senseless killing of protesters stops."