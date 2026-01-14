قالت مصادر أمريكية إن العمل جار على وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على تشكيل لجنة تكنوقراط لإدارة قطاع غزة، برئاسة نائب وزير التخطيط الفلسطيني السابق علي شعث.
وذكرت صحيفة “نيويورك تايمز” نقلاً عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصادر مطلعة، أن الولايات المتحدة على وشك الإعلان قريبا عن لجنة مكونة من خبراء فلسطينيين للإشراف على الحياة اليومية في غزة، مع اختيار علي شعث لتولي رئاستها. وأكدت الصحيفة أن القرار الرسمي سيتم الإعلان عنه اليوم(الأربعاء).
وذكرت المصادر أن "مصر قدمت عشرات الأسماء المقترحة لعضوية اللجنة"، لافتة إلى أن "الجانبين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي وافقا على عدد من الأسماء ورفضا الباقي، خاصة تلك التي رشحت من قبل السلطة الفلسطينية والفصائل".
ووصلت وفود الفصائل الفلسطينية إلى القاهرة، الثلاثاء، حيث من المقرر عقد لقاء مع مسؤولين مصريين، اليوم (الأربعاء).
وأشار مسؤولون أمريكيون إلى أن تشكيل هذه اللجنة يهدف إلى تقليص نفوذ حركة حماس في القطاع. وفي سياق متصل، أفادت صحيفة “التايمز” بأن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر من المتوقع أن يقبل الانضمام إلى مجلس إدارة بقيادة ترمب لإدارة غزة مؤقتاً، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع الأول الأسبوع المقبل خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس، سويسرا.
وجاء هذا الإعلان في ظل اتفاق هدنة بين إسرائيل وحماس بوساطة أمريكية دخل حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر، حيث انسحبت القوات الإسرائيلية إلى ما يُعرف بـ”الخط الأصفر” داخل القطاع. ومع ذلك، شهدت الهدنة خروقات أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 447 فلسطينياً وفق وزارة الصحة في غزة، إضافة إلى ثلاثة جنود إسرائيليين منذ بدء سريانها
American sources stated that work is underway to finalize the formation of a technocrat committee to manage the Gaza Strip, headed by former Palestinian Deputy Minister of Planning Ali Shaath.
The “New York Times” reported, citing American officials and informed sources, that the United States is about to announce soon a committee composed of Palestinian experts to oversee daily life in Gaza, with Ali Shaath chosen to lead it. The newspaper confirmed that the official decision will be announced today (Wednesday).
Sources mentioned that "Egypt has proposed dozens of names for membership in the committee," noting that "both the American and Israeli sides agreed on a number of names and rejected the rest, especially those nominated by the Palestinian Authority and factions."
Delegations from Palestinian factions arrived in Cairo on Tuesday, where a meeting with Egyptian officials is scheduled for today (Wednesday).
American officials indicated that the formation of this committee aims to reduce the influence of Hamas in the sector. In a related context, the “Times” reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to agree to join a board led by Trump to temporarily manage Gaza, with the first meeting scheduled for next week during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
This announcement comes amid a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, which came into effect on October 10, during which Israeli forces withdrew to what is known as the "yellow line" within the sector. However, the ceasefire has seen violations resulting in the deaths of more than 447 Palestinians according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, in addition to three Israeli soldiers since it came into effect.