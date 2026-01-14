قالت مصادر أمريكية إن العمل جار على وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على تشكيل لجنة تكنوقراط لإدارة قطاع غزة، برئاسة نائب وزير التخطيط الفلسطيني السابق علي شعث.

وذكرت صحيفة “نيويورك تايمز” نقلاً عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصادر مطلعة، أن الولايات المتحدة على وشك الإعلان قريبا عن لجنة مكونة من خبراء فلسطينيين للإشراف على الحياة اليومية في غزة، مع اختيار علي شعث لتولي رئاستها. وأكدت الصحيفة أن القرار الرسمي سيتم الإعلان عنه اليوم(الأربعاء).


وذكرت المصادر أن "مصر قدمت عشرات الأسماء المقترحة لعضوية اللجنة"، لافتة إلى أن "الجانبين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي وافقا على عدد من الأسماء ورفضا الباقي، خاصة تلك التي رشحت من قبل السلطة الفلسطينية والفصائل".
ووصلت وفود الفصائل الفلسطينية إلى القاهرة، الثلاثاء، حيث من المقرر عقد لقاء مع مسؤولين مصريين، اليوم (الأربعاء).


وأشار مسؤولون أمريكيون إلى أن تشكيل هذه اللجنة يهدف إلى تقليص نفوذ حركة حماس في القطاع. وفي سياق متصل، أفادت صحيفة “التايمز” بأن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر من المتوقع أن يقبل الانضمام إلى مجلس إدارة بقيادة ترمب لإدارة غزة مؤقتاً، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع الأول الأسبوع المقبل خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس، سويسرا.

وجاء هذا الإعلان في ظل اتفاق هدنة بين إسرائيل وحماس بوساطة أمريكية دخل حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر، حيث انسحبت القوات الإسرائيلية إلى ما يُعرف بـ”الخط الأصفر” داخل القطاع. ومع ذلك، شهدت الهدنة خروقات أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 447 فلسطينياً وفق وزارة الصحة في غزة، إضافة إلى ثلاثة جنود إسرائيليين منذ بدء سريانها