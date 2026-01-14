American sources stated that work is underway to finalize the formation of a technocrat committee to manage the Gaza Strip, headed by former Palestinian Deputy Minister of Planning Ali Shaath.

The “New York Times” reported, citing American officials and informed sources, that the United States is about to announce soon a committee composed of Palestinian experts to oversee daily life in Gaza, with Ali Shaath chosen to lead it. The newspaper confirmed that the official decision will be announced today (Wednesday).



Sources mentioned that "Egypt has proposed dozens of names for membership in the committee," noting that "both the American and Israeli sides agreed on a number of names and rejected the rest, especially those nominated by the Palestinian Authority and factions."

Delegations from Palestinian factions arrived in Cairo on Tuesday, where a meeting with Egyptian officials is scheduled for today (Wednesday).



American officials indicated that the formation of this committee aims to reduce the influence of Hamas in the sector. In a related context, the “Times” reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to agree to join a board led by Trump to temporarily manage Gaza, with the first meeting scheduled for next week during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This announcement comes amid a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, which came into effect on October 10, during which Israeli forces withdrew to what is known as the "yellow line" within the sector. However, the ceasefire has seen violations resulting in the deaths of more than 447 Palestinians according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, in addition to three Israeli soldiers since it came into effect.