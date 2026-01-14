أكد وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح، أن الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار تستهدف رفع حجم رأس المال في قطاع التعدين، الذي بلغ نحو 45 مليار ريال في 2024، ليصل إلى نحو 92 مليار ريال خلال الفترة من 2025 إلى 2030، إضافة إلى مضاعفة الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة في القطاع، وتهيئة بيئة استثمارية تحقق متوسط معدلات عائد داخلي تراوح بين 20 و30%.


جاء ذلك خلال جلسة حوارية بعنوان «لحظة القرارات الجريئة.. تشجيع المستثمرين الدوليين نحو قطاع التعدين»، ضمن أعمال مؤتمر التعدين الدولي 2026، المنعقد في مدينة الرياض، وشارك فيها كل من نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة أوريون ريسورس بارتنرز مايكل بارتون، وكبير مسؤولي الإستراتيجية في «إنرجي باثويز» كارلايل جيف كوري، ومؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة إنتغرا كابيتال الدكتور خوسيه لويس مانزانو، ورئيس الشؤون العالمية في «أبيان أدفايزوري» دومينيك راب، والرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لشركة «إنفانهو إلكتريك» تايلور ملفين.


تحول هيكلي


وأكد الفالح أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب تحركاً جريئاً ومنسقاً من الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمؤسسات المالية العالمية، لتجاوز تحديات التمويل وتسريع تطوير مشاريع التعدين على امتداد سلسلة القيمة، مشيراً إلى أن الطلب العالمي المتزايد على المعادن الإستراتيجية يمثل تحولاً هيكلياً طويل الأمد وليس مجرد دورة مؤقتة.


وأوضح الوزير الفالح أن المملكة تبنت نهجاً شاملاً لمعالجة تحديات القطاع، من خلال زيادة الإنفاق على الاستكشاف خمسة أضعاف خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2024، وتقليص الجداول الزمنية للمشاريع لتصل من الاتفاق إلى الإنتاج خلال 8 إلى 10 سنوات، مدعومة ببنية تحتية متكاملة تشمل الطرق والسكك الحديدية والموانئ والخدمات اللوجستية، إلى جانب سلاسل قيمة تنافسية عالمياً في الألمنيوم والفوسفات.