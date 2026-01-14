أكد وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح، أن الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار تستهدف رفع حجم رأس المال في قطاع التعدين، الذي بلغ نحو 45 مليار ريال في 2024، ليصل إلى نحو 92 مليار ريال خلال الفترة من 2025 إلى 2030، إضافة إلى مضاعفة الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة في القطاع، وتهيئة بيئة استثمارية تحقق متوسط معدلات عائد داخلي تراوح بين 20 و30%.
جاء ذلك خلال جلسة حوارية بعنوان «لحظة القرارات الجريئة.. تشجيع المستثمرين الدوليين نحو قطاع التعدين»، ضمن أعمال مؤتمر التعدين الدولي 2026، المنعقد في مدينة الرياض، وشارك فيها كل من نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة أوريون ريسورس بارتنرز مايكل بارتون، وكبير مسؤولي الإستراتيجية في «إنرجي باثويز» كارلايل جيف كوري، ومؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة إنتغرا كابيتال الدكتور خوسيه لويس مانزانو، ورئيس الشؤون العالمية في «أبيان أدفايزوري» دومينيك راب، والرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لشركة «إنفانهو إلكتريك» تايلور ملفين.
تحول هيكلي
وأكد الفالح أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب تحركاً جريئاً ومنسقاً من الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمؤسسات المالية العالمية، لتجاوز تحديات التمويل وتسريع تطوير مشاريع التعدين على امتداد سلسلة القيمة، مشيراً إلى أن الطلب العالمي المتزايد على المعادن الإستراتيجية يمثل تحولاً هيكلياً طويل الأمد وليس مجرد دورة مؤقتة.
وأوضح الوزير الفالح أن المملكة تبنت نهجاً شاملاً لمعالجة تحديات القطاع، من خلال زيادة الإنفاق على الاستكشاف خمسة أضعاف خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2024، وتقليص الجداول الزمنية للمشاريع لتصل من الاتفاق إلى الإنتاج خلال 8 إلى 10 سنوات، مدعومة ببنية تحتية متكاملة تشمل الطرق والسكك الحديدية والموانئ والخدمات اللوجستية، إلى جانب سلاسل قيمة تنافسية عالمياً في الألمنيوم والفوسفات.
Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that the National Investment Strategy aims to increase the capital in the mining sector, which reached approximately 45 billion riyals in 2024, to about 92 billion riyals during the period from 2025 to 2030, in addition to doubling foreign direct investments in the sector, and creating an investment environment that achieves average internal rates of return ranging between 20% and 30%.
This was stated during a panel discussion titled "The Moment of Bold Decisions... Encouraging International Investors Towards the Mining Sector," as part of the International Mining Conference 2026, held in Riyadh, with participation from Michael Barton, Vice President of Orion Resource Partners, Carlyle Jeff Corey, Chief Strategy Officer at Energy Pathways, Dr. José Luis Manzano, Founder and Chairman of Integra Capital, Dominic Rapp, Head of Global Affairs at Abian Advisory, and Taylor Melvin, President and CEO of Invanho Electric.
Structural Transformation
Al-Falih emphasized that the current phase requires bold and coordinated action from governments, the private sector, and global financial institutions to overcome financing challenges and accelerate the development of mining projects across the value chain, noting that the increasing global demand for strategic minerals represents a long-term structural transformation rather than just a temporary cycle.
The Minister explained that the Kingdom has adopted a comprehensive approach to address the challenges of the sector by increasing exploration spending fivefold during the period from 2020 to 2024, and reducing project timelines to move from agreement to production within 8 to 10 years, supported by integrated infrastructure including roads, railways, ports, and logistics services, along with globally competitive value chains in aluminum and phosphate.