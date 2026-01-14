Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that the National Investment Strategy aims to increase the capital in the mining sector, which reached approximately 45 billion riyals in 2024, to about 92 billion riyals during the period from 2025 to 2030, in addition to doubling foreign direct investments in the sector, and creating an investment environment that achieves average internal rates of return ranging between 20% and 30%.



This was stated during a panel discussion titled "The Moment of Bold Decisions... Encouraging International Investors Towards the Mining Sector," as part of the International Mining Conference 2026, held in Riyadh, with participation from Michael Barton, Vice President of Orion Resource Partners, Carlyle Jeff Corey, Chief Strategy Officer at Energy Pathways, Dr. José Luis Manzano, Founder and Chairman of Integra Capital, Dominic Rapp, Head of Global Affairs at Abian Advisory, and Taylor Melvin, President and CEO of Invanho Electric.



Structural Transformation



Al-Falih emphasized that the current phase requires bold and coordinated action from governments, the private sector, and global financial institutions to overcome financing challenges and accelerate the development of mining projects across the value chain, noting that the increasing global demand for strategic minerals represents a long-term structural transformation rather than just a temporary cycle.



The Minister explained that the Kingdom has adopted a comprehensive approach to address the challenges of the sector by increasing exploration spending fivefold during the period from 2020 to 2024, and reducing project timelines to move from agreement to production within 8 to 10 years, supported by integrated infrastructure including roads, railways, ports, and logistics services, along with globally competitive value chains in aluminum and phosphate.