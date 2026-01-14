The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced today (Wednesday) a new package of development projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates.



The head of the program, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, wrote on his account on "X": "The economic support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Yemen continues for our brothers and sisters," adding: "With continuous support and guidance from the leadership, the vital development projects and programs announced today during the meeting with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman focus on the sectors most related to improving daily services and infrastructure, which reflects on enhancing the stability of Yemen, establishing a path for recovery, stability, and development in various Yemeni governorates, and achieving a tangible and sustainable impact for the Yemeni people."



Ambassador Al Jaber reviewed the package of projects that were announced, all of which focus on vital projects in essential sectors, including providing oil derivatives to operate electricity generation stations in various Yemeni governorates, establishing the first water desalination plant at the national level in Aden, operating the King Salman Medical and Educational City in Aden for three years, completing the construction of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden, rehabilitating Aden Airport by reconstructing the runway and enhancing and developing navigation and air communication systems, and establishing, expanding, and improving the efficiency of the Al Abr-Seiyun road.



The projects also include rehabilitating and improving the efficiency of the Al Abr-Hadramout road, establishing the Health Technical Institute Hospital in Seiyun, and establishing and equipping 30 schools in Hadramout, Aden, Lahij, Abyan, Al Dhale'e, Shabwa, and Socotra, at a rate of 10 schools annually.



The package also includes establishing and equipping Sayhut Hospital in Al Mahrah, operating Socotra Hospital, establishing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Mosque in Socotra, establishing a maternity and childhood center and an emergency delivery center in Lahij, establishing the Al Dhale'e Rural Hospital, establishing the Al Ayn Rural Hospital in Taiz, and operating Shabwa Hospital.



The ambassador's statement indicated that the package of projects does not exclude any liberated governorate, covering (Aden, Hadramout, Al Mahrah, Socotra, Marib, Shabwa, Abyan, Al Dhale'e, Lahij, and Taiz).