أعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن حزمة جديدة من المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
وكتب رئيس البرنامج سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين محمد سعيد آل جابر على حسابه في «إكس»: «دعم المملكة العربية السعودية الاقتصادي لليمن مستمر لإخوتنا وأشقائنا»، مضيفاً: «بدعم وتوجيه دائم من القيادة، المشاريع والبرامج التنموية الحيوية التي أُعلن عنها اليوم خلال لقاء وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان تركز على القطاعات الأكثر ارتباطًا بتحسين الخدمات اليومية والبنى التحتية، بما ينعكس على تعزيز استقرار اليمن، وترسيخ مسار التعافي والاستقرار والتنمية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، ويحقق أثرًا ملموسًا ومستدامًا لأبناء الشعب اليمني».
واستعرض السفير آل جابر حزمة المشاريع التي أُعلن عنها، وجميعها تركز على المشاريع الحيوية في القطاعات الأساسية، منها منح المشتقات النفطية لتشغيل محطات توليد الكهرباء في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، وإنشاء أول محطة لتحلية المياه على مستوى اليمن في عدن، وتشغيل مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية بمحافظة عدن لمدة 3 سنوات، واستكمال تشييد مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن، وتأهيل مطار عدن بإعادة إنشاء المدرج ورفع كفاءة وتطوير أنظمة الملاحة والاتصالات الجوية، وإنشاء وتوسعة ورفع كفاءة طريق العبر-سيئون.
وتشمل المشاريع أيضاً، إعادة تأهيل ورفع كفاءة طريق العبر-حضرموت، وإنشاء مستشفى المعهد التقني الصحي في سيئون، وإنشاء وتجهيز 30 مدرسة في حضرموت وعدن ولحج وأبين والضالع وشبوة وسقطرى، بمعدل 10 مدارس سنوياً.
كما تشمل الحزمة أيضاً، إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى سيحوت في المهرة، وتشغيل مستشفى سقطرى، وإنشاء جامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين في سقطرى، وإنشاء مركز الأمومة والطفولة ومركز طوارئ الولادة في لحج، وإنشاء مستشفى الضالع الريفي، وإنشاء مستشفى العين الريفي في تعز، وتشغيل مستشفى شبوة.
وأشار بيان السفير إلى أن حزمة المشاريع لا تستثني أي محافظة محررة، وشملت (عدن، وحضرموت، والمهرة، وسقطرى، ومأرب، وشبوة، وأبين، والضالع، ولحج، وتعز).
The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced today (Wednesday) a new package of development projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates.
The head of the program, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, wrote on his account on "X": "The economic support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Yemen continues for our brothers and sisters," adding: "With continuous support and guidance from the leadership, the vital development projects and programs announced today during the meeting with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman focus on the sectors most related to improving daily services and infrastructure, which reflects on enhancing the stability of Yemen, establishing a path for recovery, stability, and development in various Yemeni governorates, and achieving a tangible and sustainable impact for the Yemeni people."
Ambassador Al Jaber reviewed the package of projects that were announced, all of which focus on vital projects in essential sectors, including providing oil derivatives to operate electricity generation stations in various Yemeni governorates, establishing the first water desalination plant at the national level in Aden, operating the King Salman Medical and Educational City in Aden for three years, completing the construction of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden, rehabilitating Aden Airport by reconstructing the runway and enhancing and developing navigation and air communication systems, and establishing, expanding, and improving the efficiency of the Al Abr-Seiyun road.
The projects also include rehabilitating and improving the efficiency of the Al Abr-Hadramout road, establishing the Health Technical Institute Hospital in Seiyun, and establishing and equipping 30 schools in Hadramout, Aden, Lahij, Abyan, Al Dhale'e, Shabwa, and Socotra, at a rate of 10 schools annually.
The package also includes establishing and equipping Sayhut Hospital in Al Mahrah, operating Socotra Hospital, establishing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Mosque in Socotra, establishing a maternity and childhood center and an emergency delivery center in Lahij, establishing the Al Dhale'e Rural Hospital, establishing the Al Ayn Rural Hospital in Taiz, and operating Shabwa Hospital.
The ambassador's statement indicated that the package of projects does not exclude any liberated governorate, covering (Aden, Hadramout, Al Mahrah, Socotra, Marib, Shabwa, Abyan, Al Dhale'e, Lahij, and Taiz).