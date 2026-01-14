أعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن حزمة جديدة من المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


وكتب رئيس البرنامج سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين محمد سعيد آل جابر على حسابه في «إكس»: «دعم المملكة العربية السعودية الاقتصادي لليمن مستمر لإخوتنا وأشقائنا»، مضيفاً: «بدعم وتوجيه دائم من القيادة، المشاريع والبرامج التنموية الحيوية التي أُعلن عنها اليوم خلال لقاء وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان تركز على القطاعات الأكثر ارتباطًا بتحسين الخدمات اليومية والبنى التحتية، بما ينعكس على تعزيز استقرار اليمن، وترسيخ مسار التعافي والاستقرار والتنمية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، ويحقق أثرًا ملموسًا ومستدامًا لأبناء الشعب اليمني».


واستعرض السفير آل جابر حزمة المشاريع التي أُعلن عنها، وجميعها تركز على المشاريع الحيوية في القطاعات الأساسية، منها منح المشتقات النفطية لتشغيل محطات توليد الكهرباء في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، وإنشاء أول محطة لتحلية المياه على مستوى اليمن في عدن، وتشغيل مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية بمحافظة عدن لمدة 3 سنوات، واستكمال تشييد مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن، وتأهيل مطار عدن بإعادة إنشاء المدرج ورفع كفاءة وتطوير أنظمة الملاحة والاتصالات الجوية، وإنشاء وتوسعة ورفع كفاءة طريق العبر-سيئون.


وتشمل المشاريع أيضاً، إعادة تأهيل ورفع كفاءة طريق العبر-حضرموت، وإنشاء مستشفى المعهد التقني الصحي في سيئون، وإنشاء وتجهيز 30 مدرسة في حضرموت وعدن ولحج وأبين والضالع وشبوة وسقطرى، بمعدل 10 مدارس سنوياً.


كما تشمل الحزمة أيضاً، إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى سيحوت في المهرة، وتشغيل مستشفى سقطرى، وإنشاء جامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين في سقطرى، وإنشاء مركز الأمومة والطفولة ومركز طوارئ الولادة في لحج، وإنشاء مستشفى الضالع الريفي، وإنشاء مستشفى العين الريفي في تعز، وتشغيل مستشفى شبوة.


وأشار بيان السفير إلى أن حزمة المشاريع لا تستثني أي محافظة محررة، وشملت (عدن، وحضرموت، والمهرة، وسقطرى، ومأرب، وشبوة، وأبين، والضالع، ولحج، وتعز).