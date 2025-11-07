أبدى قائد فريق النصر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو إعجابه بشخصية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وفي حواره مع الإعلامي البريطاني بيرس مورغان، قال رونالدو: «ترمب هو أحد الأشخاص القادرين على تغيير العالم أو المساهمة في تغييره، وهذا هو هدفي الرئيسي أيضاً».

وأضاف النجم البرتغالي: «أتمنى أن أقابله يوماً ما وأن أجلس معه، إنه شخص مميز حقاً، ومن الأشخاص الذين يعجبونني، أعتقد أنه قادر على تحقيق النجاح، وأنا أحب أمثاله».

وأشار رونالدو إلى أمله في أن يسير العالم نحو اتجاه أكثر سلمية قريباً، مضيفاً: «هذا هو ما أبحث عنه».

علاوة على ذلك، كشف رونالدو معلومة غير معروفة للجمهور قد يشاركها مع ترمب إذا سنحت الفرصة، موضحاً: «هناك شيء مشترك بيننا نتقاسمه»، ولكنه رفض الكشف عن المزيد من التفاصيل، ما أثار خيبة أمل لدى مورغان.

وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان هو الأكثر شهرة في العالم مقارنة بترمب، أجاب رونالدو: «لا يوجد أحد أكثر شهرة مني».

سبب الغياب عن جنازة جوتا

وفي ما يتعلق بغيابه عن جنازة مواطنه ديوغو جوتا، لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي، الذي توفي في حادثة سير مطلع يوليو الماضي، قال رونالدو: «هناك أمران، الأول أن الناس ينتقدونني كثيراً، ولكنني لا أهتم بذلك، عندما يشعر المرء براحة ضميره، لا داعي للقلق بشأن ما يقوله الناس، أما الثاني، فهو أنني بعد وفاة والدي، لا أذهب إلى أي جنازة، لم أرد أن يتحول المكان إلى سيرك، لأن الاهتمام سيكون منصباً عليّ، وأنا لا أرغب في ذلك».

وختم: «قد يستمر الناس في انتقادي، لكنني شعرتُ بالرضا عن قراري، لستُ بحاجة للذهاب فقط لرؤيتي هناك، كنتُ أفكر في عائلته».