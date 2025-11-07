The captain of Al-Nassr team, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, expressed his admiration for the personality of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In his interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said: "Trump is one of those people who can change the world or contribute to changing it, and that is my main goal as well."

The Portuguese star added: "I hope to meet him one day and sit with him. He is truly a special person and one of the people I admire. I believe he is capable of achieving success, and I like people like him."

Ronaldo pointed out his hope that the world will move towards a more peaceful direction soon, adding: "That is what I am looking for."

Moreover, Ronaldo revealed an unknown piece of information that he might share with Trump if given the chance, explaining: "There is something we share in common," but he refused to disclose more details, which disappointed Morgan.

When asked if he is more famous than Trump, Ronaldo replied: "No one is more famous than me."

Reason for Absence from Jota's Funeral

Regarding his absence from the funeral of his compatriot Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player who died in a car accident in early July, Ronaldo said: "There are two things. The first is that people criticize me a lot, but I don't care about that. When a person feels at peace with their conscience, there is no need to worry about what people say. The second is that after my father's death, I do not go to any funerals. I didn't want the place to turn into a circus because the attention would be on me, and I don't want that."

He concluded: "People may continue to criticize me, but I felt satisfied with my decision. I don't need to go just to be seen there; I was thinking about his family."