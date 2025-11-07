أبدى قائد فريق النصر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو إعجابه بشخصية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وفي حواره مع الإعلامي البريطاني بيرس مورغان، قال رونالدو: «ترمب هو أحد الأشخاص القادرين على تغيير العالم أو المساهمة في تغييره، وهذا هو هدفي الرئيسي أيضاً».
وأضاف النجم البرتغالي: «أتمنى أن أقابله يوماً ما وأن أجلس معه، إنه شخص مميز حقاً، ومن الأشخاص الذين يعجبونني، أعتقد أنه قادر على تحقيق النجاح، وأنا أحب أمثاله».
وأشار رونالدو إلى أمله في أن يسير العالم نحو اتجاه أكثر سلمية قريباً، مضيفاً: «هذا هو ما أبحث عنه».
علاوة على ذلك، كشف رونالدو معلومة غير معروفة للجمهور قد يشاركها مع ترمب إذا سنحت الفرصة، موضحاً: «هناك شيء مشترك بيننا نتقاسمه»، ولكنه رفض الكشف عن المزيد من التفاصيل، ما أثار خيبة أمل لدى مورغان.
وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان هو الأكثر شهرة في العالم مقارنة بترمب، أجاب رونالدو: «لا يوجد أحد أكثر شهرة مني».
سبب الغياب عن جنازة جوتا
وفي ما يتعلق بغيابه عن جنازة مواطنه ديوغو جوتا، لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي، الذي توفي في حادثة سير مطلع يوليو الماضي، قال رونالدو: «هناك أمران، الأول أن الناس ينتقدونني كثيراً، ولكنني لا أهتم بذلك، عندما يشعر المرء براحة ضميره، لا داعي للقلق بشأن ما يقوله الناس، أما الثاني، فهو أنني بعد وفاة والدي، لا أذهب إلى أي جنازة، لم أرد أن يتحول المكان إلى سيرك، لأن الاهتمام سيكون منصباً عليّ، وأنا لا أرغب في ذلك».
وختم: «قد يستمر الناس في انتقادي، لكنني شعرتُ بالرضا عن قراري، لستُ بحاجة للذهاب فقط لرؤيتي هناك، كنتُ أفكر في عائلته».
The captain of Al-Nassr team, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, expressed his admiration for the personality of U.S. President Donald Trump.
In his interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said: "Trump is one of those people who can change the world or contribute to changing it, and that is my main goal as well."
The Portuguese star added: "I hope to meet him one day and sit with him. He is truly a special person and one of the people I admire. I believe he is capable of achieving success, and I like people like him."
Ronaldo pointed out his hope that the world will move towards a more peaceful direction soon, adding: "That is what I am looking for."
Moreover, Ronaldo revealed an unknown piece of information that he might share with Trump if given the chance, explaining: "There is something we share in common," but he refused to disclose more details, which disappointed Morgan.
When asked if he is more famous than Trump, Ronaldo replied: "No one is more famous than me."
Reason for Absence from Jota's Funeral
Regarding his absence from the funeral of his compatriot Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player who died in a car accident in early July, Ronaldo said: "There are two things. The first is that people criticize me a lot, but I don't care about that. When a person feels at peace with their conscience, there is no need to worry about what people say. The second is that after my father's death, I do not go to any funerals. I didn't want the place to turn into a circus because the attention would be on me, and I don't want that."
He concluded: "People may continue to criticize me, but I felt satisfied with my decision. I don't need to go just to be seen there; I was thinking about his family."