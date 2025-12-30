طنين الأذن قد يكون أكثر من مجرد صوت مزعج في أذنك، فهو يؤثر على نومك، ويشتت تركيزك، ويضاعف ضغوطك النفسية، كما يمكن أن يقود إلى القلق والاكتئاب إذا استمر لفترات طويلة.

لكن الأمل موجود: فالعلاج بالموسيقى أصبح أحد أكثر الأساليب فعالية لمواجهة هذه المشكلة. وتشير الجمعية الألمانية لعلاج طنين الأذن إلى أن الأصوات الهادئة والإيقاعات المنتظمة، مثل خرير الماء، وتغريد الطيور، وصوت المطر أو أمواج البحر، تساعد الدماغ على صرف الانتباه عن الطنين، ما يمنح الأذن استراحة تدريجية وراحة نفسية.

وحتى يصبح العلاج أكثر فعالية، يمكن تخصيص الموسيقى حسب نوع الطنين، فالألحان المهدئة للصفير تختلف عن تلك المناسبة للرنين أو الأزيز. ويجد كثيرون أن الموسيقى الليلية تساعدهم على النوم بسهولة، بينما الأصوات العالية أو المضطربة قد تفاقم المشكلة.

أما لمحبي الحلول التقنية، فالأجهزة الصغيرة الخاصة بإخفاء الطنين توضع في الأذن وتصدر أزيزاً خافتاً يخفي الطنين بشكل مؤقت، ما يمنح راحة إضافية.

لكن يبقى العلاج الأكثر استدامة هو العلاج السلوكي المعرفي، الذي يركز على طريقة تعامل الشخص مع الطنين بدلاً من شدة الصوت نفسه. ومن خلاله، يتعلم المصابون استراتيجيات تأقلم شخصية تقلل من شعورهم بالعجز والإحباط، وتمنحهم شعوراً أكبر بالتحكم والاستقرار في حياتهم اليومية.

ويمكن لطنين الأذن أن يتحول من كابوس مزعج إلى تحدٍّ يمكن إدارته بنجاح، إذا اخترت الأسلوب المناسب بين الموسيقى، والأجهزة الذكية، وإعادة تدريب العقل على التعامل مع الصوت المزعج.