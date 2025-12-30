استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، رئيس المكتب البريطاني لشؤون السودان الممثل الخاص للمملكة المتحدة في السودان السيد ريتشارد كراودر.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في السودان والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، سفير المملكة المتحدة المعيّن لدى المملكة السيد ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن.