The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the British Office for Sudan's Affairs Special Representative of the United Kingdom in Sudan, Mr. Richard Crowder.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the current situation in Sudan and the efforts being made regarding it, as well as discussing topics of mutual interest.

Also present at the reception was the newly appointed British Ambassador to the Kingdom, Mr. Stephen Charles Hitchen.