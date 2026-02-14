The first team of Al-Qadisiyah Club was crowned with the title of the First Division Handball League Shield and the gold medals, after defeating their counterpart Al-Hazm with a score of (36–26), in a match held at the Al-Qadisiyah Club hall in Khobar as part of the eighteenth and final round of the league.



This crowning came as a reflection of an exceptional season presented by the Qadisiyah team, which asserted its dominance since the start of the competitions and succeeded in securing promotion to the Premier Handball League early on, before officially confirming its worthiness of the title and ensuring the top spot three rounds before the conclusion, embodying the character of a champion and its full entitlement to the shield.



Al-Qadisiyah achieved a remarkable feat by winning all of its 18 matches without any losses or draws, accumulating 36 points with a perfect score, in a scene that reflects technical stability, tactical discipline, and high physical readiness, along with the fighting spirit that accompanied them throughout the season.



For his part, the Director of Team Sports at Al-Qadisiyah Club, Adel Flatah, confirmed that the team’s promotion to the Premier League represents the fruit of a comprehensive institutional effort within the handball system, emphasizing that the upcoming phase requires doubling efforts to continue achieving ambitions.



Flatah said: "We thank God for this great achievement that was realized thanks to the solidarity of everyone, and we thank the club management for their continuous support. What the team has presented this season reflects the amount of work, discipline, and high spirit that the players and the technical and administrative staff have shown. Our promotion to the Premier League is not the end of the road but the beginning of a new phase, and Al-Qadisiyah will be a strong competitor next season that embodies the club's motto 'Ambition Without Limits,' and we will work to present ourselves in a manner befitting the history of the club and its fans."



He confirmed that the club management will continue to support the team and strengthen its ranks to ensure the continuity of success and strong competition in the spotlight league.