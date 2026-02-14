تُوّج الفريق الأول بنادي القادسية بلقب درع دوري أندية الدرجة الأولى لكرة اليد والميداليات الذهبية، عقب فوزه على نظيره الحزم بنتيجة (36–26)، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم على صالة نادي القادسية بمدينة الخبر ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة عشرة والأخيرة من الدوري.


وجاء هذا التتويج ترجمة لموسم استثنائي قدّمه الفريق القدساوي، الذي فرض هيمنته منذ انطلاقة المنافسات، ونجح في حسم بطاقة الصعود إلى الدوري الممتاز لكرة اليد مبكرًا، قبل أن يؤكد جدارته باللقب رسميًا ويضمن الصدارة قبل 3 جولات من الختام، مجسدًا شخصية البطل واستحقاقه الكامل للدرع.


وحقق القادسية إنجازًا لافتًا بالفوز في جميع مبارياته الـ18 دون أي خسارة أو تعادل، جامعًا 36 نقطة بالعلامة الكاملة، في مشهد يعكس الاستقرار الفني والانضباط التكتيكي والجاهزية البدنية العالية، إلى جانب الروح القتالية التي لازمته طوال الموسم.


من جهته، أكد مدير الألعاب الجماعية بنادي القادسية عادل فلاته أن صعود الفريق إلى الدوري الممتاز يمثل ثمرة عمل مؤسسي متكامل داخل منظومة كرة اليد، مشددًا على أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مضاعفة الجهود لمواصلة تحقيق الطموحات.


وقال فلاتة: نحمدالله على هذا الإنجاز الكبير الذي تحقق بفضل تكاتف الجميع، ونشكر إدارة النادي على دعمها المتواصل. ما قدمه الفريق هذا الموسم يعكس حجم العمل والانضباط والروح العالية التي تحلّى بها اللاعبون والجهازان الفني والإداري. صعودنا للممتاز ليس نهاية المطاف بل بداية لمرحلة جديدة، وسيكون القادسية في الموسم القادم منافسًا وندًا قويًا يجسد شعار النادي «طموح بلا حدود»، وسنعمل على الظهور بصورة تليق بتاريخ النادي وجماهيره.


وأكد أن إدارة النادي ستواصل دعم الفريق وتعزيز صفوفه بما يضمن استمرارية النجاح والمنافسة بقوة في دوري الأضواء.