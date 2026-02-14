في خطوة لتطوير مستوى التحكيم في القارة الصفراء، اختتم الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم اجتماعاً إستراتيجياً مع إدارة الحكام في الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (UEFA) بمدينة ليماسول القبرصية؛ حيث جرى التأكيد على الالتزام المشترك بتطوير معايير التحكيم العالمية عبر تعاونٍ منظم، وتبادلٍ فني، ومبادرات تطوير طويلة الأمد.
وشهد الاجتماع وضع إطار عملٍ متكامل لتعزيز التعاون الفني؛ يهدف إلى مواصلة تطوير هياكل التحكيم، ونماذج الحوكمة، ومعايير الأداء في مختلف المسابقات وعلى المستويات كافة.
وتمثل هذه الخطوة محطةً بارزة في مسيرة التعاون بين الاتحادين القاريين، إذ تفتح المجال لتبادل إدارة المباريات في مسابقات الطرفين لأول مرة في تاريخهما.
وإدراكاً لأهمية الابتكار وبرامج التعليم والتميز التشغيلي في منظومة التحكيم الحديثة، أجرى الخبراء نقاشاتٍ معمّقة حول عمليات إدارة مسابقات الحكام، ومسارات تطويرهم، وأطر اكتشاف المواهب، وتحسين العمليات الإدارية؛ بما يؤسس لقاعدة تعاونٍ مستدام تقوم على الشفافية والمساءلة والتعلم المتبادل.
In a step to enhance the level of refereeing on the yellow continent, the Asian Football Confederation concluded a strategic meeting with the referees' management of the European Football Association (UEFA) in the Cypriot city of Limassol; where a mutual commitment to developing global refereeing standards through organized cooperation, technical exchange, and long-term development initiatives was confirmed.
The meeting witnessed the establishment of a comprehensive framework to enhance technical cooperation; aimed at continuing the development of refereeing structures, governance models, and performance standards across various competitions and at all levels.
This step represents a significant milestone in the cooperation between the two continental federations, as it opens the door for the exchange of match management in the competitions of both parties for the first time in their history.
Recognizing the importance of innovation, educational programs, and operational excellence in the modern refereeing system, experts engaged in in-depth discussions about the management processes of referees' competitions, their development pathways, talent discovery frameworks, and improving administrative processes; establishing a foundation for sustainable cooperation based on transparency, accountability, and mutual learning.