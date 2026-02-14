في خطوة لتطوير مستوى التحكيم في القارة الصفراء، اختتم الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم اجتماعاً إستراتيجياً مع إدارة الحكام في الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (UEFA) بمدينة ليماسول القبرصية؛ حيث جرى التأكيد على الالتزام المشترك بتطوير معايير التحكيم العالمية عبر تعاونٍ منظم، وتبادلٍ فني، ومبادرات تطوير طويلة الأمد.


وشهد الاجتماع وضع إطار عملٍ متكامل لتعزيز التعاون الفني؛ يهدف إلى مواصلة تطوير هياكل التحكيم، ونماذج الحوكمة، ومعايير الأداء في مختلف المسابقات وعلى المستويات كافة.


وتمثل هذه الخطوة محطةً بارزة في مسيرة التعاون بين الاتحادين القاريين، إذ تفتح المجال لتبادل إدارة المباريات في مسابقات الطرفين لأول مرة في تاريخهما.


وإدراكاً لأهمية الابتكار وبرامج التعليم والتميز التشغيلي في منظومة التحكيم الحديثة، أجرى الخبراء نقاشاتٍ معمّقة حول عمليات إدارة مسابقات الحكام، ومسارات تطويرهم، وأطر اكتشاف المواهب، وتحسين العمليات الإدارية؛ بما يؤسس لقاعدة تعاونٍ مستدام تقوم على الشفافية والمساءلة والتعلم المتبادل.