The Gulf almost became a victim of the Riyadh team's uprising after they managed to equalize with a goal from each side in the final minutes of the match held at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 22nd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The match began with an early dominance by the Riyadh team, led by their new Brazilian coach Mauricio Dolac, after the first third of the match, with a series of attacks starting from Leandro Antonis's ball that he passed to Tosi after getting past Al-Khabrani. However, the Portuguese player's shot went past the post, as did the shot from the French player Teddy Okou, who shot despite being pressured by Abdullah Al-Hafith and the Portuguese Pedro Ribeiro.



Riyadh scored their goal after Teddy Okou successfully delivered a cross from the right side despite being marked by Ribeiro and the Greek Georgios Masouras. The Portuguese striker rose to meet it and placed it in a difficult corner for Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Morris in the 45th minute. The Gulf then returned to the match after scoring the equalizer through their player Fortunis seven minutes before the end of regular time, ending the match in a positive draw with a goal for each side.



With this result, Riyadh achieves their 7th draw and reaches 13 points in 16th place, while the Gulf achieves their 6th draw and reaches 27 points in 9th place.