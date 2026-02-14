كاد أن يكون الخليج ضحية انتفاضة فريق الرياض بعد أن تمكن من إدراك التعادل بهدف لكل منهما في الدقائق الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 22 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


بدأ اللقاء بسيطرة مبكرة لفريق الرياض بقيادة مدربه البرازيلي الجديد ماوريسيو دولاك بعد مرور الثلث ساعة الأولى من المباراة، بسلسلة هجمات ابتداء من كرة لياندرو أنتونيس الذي مرر لتوزي بعد تجاوز الخبراني، لكن تسديدة اللاعب البرتغالي مرت جوار القائم، وكذلك تسديدة الفرنسي تيدي أوكو الذي سدد رغم مضايقة عبد الله الحافظ والبرتغالي بيدرو ريبوتشو.


وسجل الرياض هدفه بعدما نجح تيدي أوكو في لعب عرضية من الجهة اليمنى رغم مراقبة من ريبوتشو مع اليوناني جورجيوس ماسوراس، وارتقى لها المهاجم البرتغالي ليضعها في زاوية صعبة على الحارس اللوكسمبورغي أنتوني موريس في الدقيقة الـ45، ثم عاد الخليج للمباراة بعد إحرازه هدف التعادل عن طريق لاعبه فورتونيس قبل 7 دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الرياض تعادله الـ7 ويصل للنقطة 13 في المركز الـ16، فيما حقق الخليج تعادله الـ6 ووصل للنقطة 27 في المركز التاسع.