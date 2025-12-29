برأت محكمة الجنايات في الكويت الفنانة إلهام الفضالة من تهمة إذاعة أخبار كاذبة في قضية أمن دولة.

إطلاق سراح

وقررت محكمة الجنايات، في جلسة سابقة، إطلاق سراح الفضالة، بعد التحقيق معها عن إذاعة أخبار كاذبة.

وواجهت المحكمة الفضالة بالمقطع المسجل لها، فأنكرت التهمة.

سجن 21 يوماً

وقررت النيابة العامة في بداية القضية سجن الفضالة لمدة 21 يوماً، على ذمة تحقيق في قضية أمن دولة، بعد انتشار تسجيل صوتي منسوب إليها أحدث عاصفة من الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام محلية، فإن التسجيل المتداول يتضمن عبارات وصفت بالمسيئة، ما دفع الجهات المختصة إلى التحرك فوراً للتحقق من صحة المقطع وتحديد إن كان الصوت يعود فعلاً إلى الفنانة.

تسجيل صادم

التسجيل الذي وُصف بـ«الصادم»، نُشر على «إكس» في وقت ماضٍ، ويُقال إنه يعود إلى عام 2021.

وواجهت الفنانة الكويتية تهمة تتعلق بـ«المساس بأمن الدولة»، إلا أن الحكم عليها حسم بعد الفحص الجنائي الصوتي لمعرفة ما إذا كان التسجيل حقيقياً أم مفبركاً.

وبناء عليه أطلقت محكمة الجنايات الكويتية سراح الفضالة (51 عاماً) بلا ضمان تجاه الإخلاء، ونفت الفضالة الاتهامات المنسوبة إليها والمتعلقة بنشر أخبار كاذبة عبر منصاتها الرقمية، فيما تقدمت هيئة الدفاع بطلب إخلاء سبيل موكلتها، مؤكدةً أن ملف الدعوى يخلو من أي دليل يشكل خطورة تبرر استمرار سجنها.