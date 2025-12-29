The Criminal Court in Kuwait acquitted the artist Ilham Al-Fadala of the charge of broadcasting false news in a state security case.

Release

The Criminal Court decided, in a previous session, to release Al-Fadala after investigating her for broadcasting false news.

The court confronted Al-Fadala with the recorded clip of her, to which she denied the accusation.

21 Days in Prison

The Public Prosecution initially decided to imprison Al-Fadala for 21 days pending investigation in the state security case, after a voice recording attributed to her caused a storm of controversy on social media.

According to local media, the circulated recording includes phrases described as offensive, prompting the relevant authorities to act immediately to verify the authenticity of the clip and determine whether the voice actually belongs to the artist.

Shocking Recording

The recording, described as "shocking," was posted on "X" some time ago and is said to date back to 2021.

The Kuwaiti artist faced a charge related to "endangering state security," but the verdict against her was determined after a forensic audio examination to ascertain whether the recording was genuine or fabricated.

Consequently, the Kuwaiti Criminal Court released Al-Fadala (51 years old) without bail regarding the release, and Al-Fadala denied the accusations against her related to publishing false news through her digital platforms, while the defense team submitted a request for her release, asserting that the case file lacks any evidence that poses a danger justifying her continued imprisonment.