برأت محكمة الجنايات في الكويت الفنانة إلهام الفضالة من تهمة إذاعة أخبار كاذبة في قضية أمن دولة.
إطلاق سراح
وقررت محكمة الجنايات، في جلسة سابقة، إطلاق سراح الفضالة، بعد التحقيق معها عن إذاعة أخبار كاذبة.
وواجهت المحكمة الفضالة بالمقطع المسجل لها، فأنكرت التهمة.
سجن 21 يوماً
وقررت النيابة العامة في بداية القضية سجن الفضالة لمدة 21 يوماً، على ذمة تحقيق في قضية أمن دولة، بعد انتشار تسجيل صوتي منسوب إليها أحدث عاصفة من الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام محلية، فإن التسجيل المتداول يتضمن عبارات وصفت بالمسيئة، ما دفع الجهات المختصة إلى التحرك فوراً للتحقق من صحة المقطع وتحديد إن كان الصوت يعود فعلاً إلى الفنانة.
تسجيل صادم
التسجيل الذي وُصف بـ«الصادم»، نُشر على «إكس» في وقت ماضٍ، ويُقال إنه يعود إلى عام 2021.
وواجهت الفنانة الكويتية تهمة تتعلق بـ«المساس بأمن الدولة»، إلا أن الحكم عليها حسم بعد الفحص الجنائي الصوتي لمعرفة ما إذا كان التسجيل حقيقياً أم مفبركاً.
وبناء عليه أطلقت محكمة الجنايات الكويتية سراح الفضالة (51 عاماً) بلا ضمان تجاه الإخلاء، ونفت الفضالة الاتهامات المنسوبة إليها والمتعلقة بنشر أخبار كاذبة عبر منصاتها الرقمية، فيما تقدمت هيئة الدفاع بطلب إخلاء سبيل موكلتها، مؤكدةً أن ملف الدعوى يخلو من أي دليل يشكل خطورة تبرر استمرار سجنها.
The Criminal Court in Kuwait acquitted the artist Ilham Al-Fadala of the charge of broadcasting false news in a state security case.
Release
The Criminal Court decided, in a previous session, to release Al-Fadala after investigating her for broadcasting false news.
The court confronted Al-Fadala with the recorded clip of her, to which she denied the accusation.
21 Days in Prison
The Public Prosecution initially decided to imprison Al-Fadala for 21 days pending investigation in the state security case, after a voice recording attributed to her caused a storm of controversy on social media.
According to local media, the circulated recording includes phrases described as offensive, prompting the relevant authorities to act immediately to verify the authenticity of the clip and determine whether the voice actually belongs to the artist.
Shocking Recording
The recording, described as "shocking," was posted on "X" some time ago and is said to date back to 2021.
The Kuwaiti artist faced a charge related to "endangering state security," but the verdict against her was determined after a forensic audio examination to ascertain whether the recording was genuine or fabricated.
Consequently, the Kuwaiti Criminal Court released Al-Fadala (51 years old) without bail regarding the release, and Al-Fadala denied the accusations against her related to publishing false news through her digital platforms, while the defense team submitted a request for her release, asserting that the case file lacks any evidence that poses a danger justifying her continued imprisonment.