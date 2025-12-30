تراجعت أسعار النفط قليلاً في وقت مبكر اليوم، بعد ارتفاعها بأكثر من 2% في الجلسة السابقة، مدفوعة إلى حدٍّ ما بتراجع أسعار المعادن النفيسة حتى مع تصاعد التوتر بين روسيا وأوكرانيا الذي أثار قلق الأسواق من تعطل الإمدادات.
وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم فبراير القادم، التي ينتهي أجلها اليوم، 21 سنتاً أو 0.3% إلى 61.73 دولار للبرميل. وتراجع عقد مارس القادم الأكثر نشاطاً 19 سنتاً أو 0.3% إلى 61.30 دولار. ونزل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 20 سنتاً أو 0.3% إلى 57.88 دولار.
وارتفع الخامان بأكثر من 2% عند التسوية في الجلسة السابقة بعد أن اتهمت موسكو كييف باستهداف مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين؛ ما أثار مخاوف من تعطل الإمدادات.
تصحيح كبير
وقال المحلل النفطي إد مئير: «البيع الذي نشهده الآن قد يكون نتيجة بعض الضعف الناتج عن التصحيح الكبير الذي رأيناه في المعادن النفيسة والذي يتحتم أن يؤثر على كل السلع الأولية الأخرى تقريباً».
وأضاف: «أعتقد أن الأسواق تشعر بأن التوصل إلى اتفاق سيكون صعباً جدّاً».
وتراجعت المعادن النفيسة بشكل حاد أمس، مع انخفاض الفضة والبلاتين من مستويات قياسية مرتفعة وسط جني للأرباح بعد الارتفاع المسجل أخيراً.
Oil prices fell slightly early today, after rising by more than 2% in the previous session, partly driven by a decline in precious metal prices even as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, raising market concerns about supply disruptions.
Brent crude futures for February, which expire today, fell by 21 cents or 0.3% to $61.73 per barrel. The more active March contract dropped by 19 cents or 0.3% to $61.30. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 20 cents or 0.3% to $57.88.
Both crude types rose by more than 2% at settlement in the previous session after Moscow accused Kyiv of targeting the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising fears of supply disruptions.
Major Correction
Oil analyst Ed Meir said: “The selling we are seeing now may be a result of some weakness stemming from the major correction we have seen in precious metals, which is bound to affect almost all other commodities.”
He added: “I believe the markets feel that reaching an agreement will be very difficult.”
Precious metals sharply declined yesterday, with silver and platinum falling from record high levels amid profit-taking after the recent surge.