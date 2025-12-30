تراجعت أسعار النفط قليلاً في وقت مبكر اليوم، بعد ارتفاعها بأكثر من 2% في الجلسة السابقة، مدفوعة إلى حدٍّ ما بتراجع أسعار المعادن النفيسة حتى مع تصاعد التوتر بين روسيا وأوكرانيا الذي أثار ‍قلق الأسواق من تعطل الإمدادات.


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم فبراير القادم، التي ينتهي أجلها اليوم، 21 سنتاً أو 0.3% إلى 61.73 دولار للبرميل. وتراجع عقد مارس القادم الأكثر نشاطاً 19 سنتاً أو 0.3% إلى 61.30 ⁠دولار. ونزل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 20 سنتاً أو 0.3% إلى 57.88 دولار.


وارتفع الخامان بأكثر من 2% عند التسوية في الجلسة السابقة بعد أن اتهمت موسكو كييف باستهداف مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين؛ ما أثار مخاوف من تعطل الإمدادات.


تصحيح كبير


وقال المحلل النفطي إد مئير: «البيع الذي نشهده الآن قد يكون نتيجة بعض الضعف الناتج عن التصحيح الكبير الذي رأيناه في المعادن النفيسة والذي يتحتم أن يؤثر على كل السلع الأولية الأخرى تقريباً».


وأضاف: «أعتقد أن الأسواق ‍تشعر بأن التوصل إلى ⁠اتفاق سيكون صعباً جدّاً».


وتراجعت المعادن النفيسة بشكل حاد أمس، مع انخفاض الفضة والبلاتين من مستويات قياسية مرتفعة وسط جني للأرباح بعد الارتفاع المسجل أخيراً.