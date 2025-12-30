Oil prices fell slightly early today, after rising by more than 2% in the previous session, partly driven by a decline in precious metal prices even as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, raising market concerns about supply disruptions.



Brent crude futures for February, which expire today, fell by 21 cents or 0.3% to $61.73 per barrel. The more active March contract dropped by 19 cents or 0.3% to $61.30. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 20 cents or 0.3% to $57.88.



Both crude types rose by more than 2% at settlement in the previous session after Moscow accused Kyiv of targeting the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising fears of supply disruptions.



Major Correction



Oil analyst Ed Meir said: “The selling we are seeing now may be a result of some weakness stemming from the major correction we have seen in precious metals, which is bound to affect almost all other commodities.”



He added: “I believe the markets feel that reaching an agreement will be very difficult.”



Precious metals sharply declined yesterday, with silver and platinum falling from record high levels amid profit-taking after the recent surge.