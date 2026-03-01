نقلت وكالات إعلامية أن تحالف «أوبك بلس» سيبحث اليوم زيادة إنتاج النفط بأكثر من المتوقع بعد أن أدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران ورد طهران عليها إلى تعطل للشحنات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.


وقالت المصادر، إن السعودية زادت إنتاجها وصادراتها من الخام في ‌الأسابيع القليلة الماضية ‌تحسباً لضربات أمريكية على إيران.


وأضافت المصادر أن تحالف «أوبك بلس» سيناقش زيادة الإنتاج بمقدار 411 ألف برميل يومياً أو أكثر في اجتماعه اليوم (الأحد)، وهو ما يزيد كثيراً عن التوقعات الأصلية بزيادة قدرها 137 ألف برميل يومياً.


وذكرت وكالات إعلامية أمس (السبت) أن بعض ‌شركات ‌النفط والتجارة ‌الكبرى ⁠علقت شحنات النفط الخام ⁠والوقود عبر مضيق هرمز، ⁠في ‌ظل استمرار ‌الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ‌على ‌إيران ورد طهران عليها.