Media agencies reported that the "OPEC Plus" alliance will discuss today increasing oil production by more than expected after the American-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's response led to disruptions in shipments in the Middle East.



Sources stated that Saudi Arabia has increased its crude oil production and exports in the past few weeks in anticipation of American strikes on Iran.



The sources added that the "OPEC Plus" alliance will discuss increasing production by 411,000 barrels per day or more in its meeting today (Sunday), which is significantly higher than the original expectations of an increase of 137,000 barrels per day.



Media agencies mentioned yesterday (Saturday) that some major oil and trading companies have suspended shipments of crude oil and fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing American and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's response.