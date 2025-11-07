في السنوات الأخيرة، تغيّر المشهد العمراني في المدن السعودية بشكل لافت، فالشقق الحديثة التي تغزو الأحياء الجديدة تفتقد في الغالب إلى الشرفات، وكأنها قررت الاستغناء عن ذلك المتنفّس الصغير الذي كان يمنح البيوت روحها. هذا التحول المعماري، وإنْ بدا للوهلة الأولى مجرّد خيار تصميمي أو وسيلة لتقليل التكاليف، إلا أنه يترك أثراً عميقاً على نمط حياة السكان وصحتهم النفسية والاجتماعية.

الشرفة لم تكن يوماً مجرد امتدادٍ للأسمنت، بل فضاء إنساني يربط الداخل بالعالم، تنبع منه لحظات الهدوء والهواء والضوء. حين تُغلق الشقق على ساكنيها تماماً، يُستبدل الهواء الطبيعي بتكييف دائم، والمشهد المفتوح بجدار رمادي، فينشأ نوع من العزلة الحضرية التي تزيد الشعور بالضيق والاختناق. وتشير دراسات من «جامعة كورنيل» و«المعهد الملكي للمعماريين البريطانيين»، إلى أن البيوت الخالية من الفضاءات الخارجية تزيد معدلات التوتر بنسبة تصل إلى ٢٣٪ وتقلل فرص التعافي النفسي بعد يوم عمل طويل.

كما أن غياب الشُرفة يسلب الأسر مساحة تفاعلٍ بسيطة لكنها مؤثرة؛ مكان لتناول القهوة، أو زراعة نبتة، أو حتى مراقبة حركة الحياة من بعيد. في المقابل، يتذرع بعض المطورين العقاريين بأن إزالة الشرفات ترفع مستوى الخصوصية وتزيد من كفاءة العزل الحراري وتقلل المخاطر الأمنية، إلا أن النتيجة هي مساكن مغلقة تُشبه الفنادق المؤقتة أكثر من البيوت الحقيقية.

ولمعالجة ذلك، يدعو خبراء التخطيط العمراني إلى إعادة التفكير في علاقة الإنسان بالمسكن، فالمنازل ليست مجرد وحدات سكنية متلاصقة بل بيئات للعيش المتوازن. يمكن للمصممين استحداث بدائل ذكية كالشرفات الداخلية الصغيرة، أو النوافذ الممتدة ذات الأحواض الخضراء، أو حتى الأسطح المشتركة التي تعيد الإحساس بالانفتاح. كما يمكن تعديل لوائح البناء لتشجع على تصميمات أكثر إنسانية تراعي الصحة النفسية وجودة الحياة لا المساحة وحدها.

فبين الجدار والنافذة، هناك مساحة صغيرة اسمها «الشرفة»، قد لا تبدو ضرورية على الورق، لكنها في الواقع صمام الأمان اليومي الذي يذكّر الإنسان بأنه ما زال جزءاً من العالم خارج جدرانه.