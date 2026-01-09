The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) an activity in surface winds that stir up dust and sand, which will limit horizontal visibility in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Medina, Makkah, and there is a possibility of light to moderate thunderstorms and fog in parts of those regions, as well as in parts of the highlands of the regions of Al-Baha and Asir.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 20-55 km/h in the northern part, and southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10-35 km/h in the central and southern parts, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, exceeding two and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the central and southern parts, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is moderate to rough in the northern part, and light to moderate in the central and southern parts, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, shifting after noon to southeasterly at a speed of 18-38 km/h in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10-28 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern part, and light in the central and southern parts.