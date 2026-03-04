أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن «كل من يريد أن يصبح زعيماً لإيران ينتهي به المطاف ميتاً»، موضحاً أن القيادة الإيرانية تبخرت سريعاً.


وقال ترمب في كلمة إن «ما حصل في إيران شكل دماراً شاملاً لقدراتها النووية»، مشيراً إلى أنه «يتم القضاء على الصواريخ ومنصات إطلاقها في إيران بشكل سريع».


وأضاف: «لو لم نضربهم (إيران) خلال أسبوعين، لكان لديهم سلاح نووي»، مشدداً بالقول: «لو لم ننفّذ هجوم (قاذفة القنابل) B-2 قبل عدة أشهر (عملية مطرقة منتصف الليل)، لكان لديهم سلاح نووي الآن، وعندما يمتلك أشخاص مجانين أسلحة نووية، أشياء سيئة تحصل».


وكانت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض ​كارولين ⁠ليفيت، قد قالت في وقت سابق، ⁠إن وزارتي الحرب (البنتاغون) ​والطاقة الأمريكيتين تعملان على ⁠خطط ​لضمان سلامة ناقلات ​النفط المارة ‌عبر مضيق ​هرمز ⁠في ظل ​الحرب ⁠في ‌إيران، لكنها أحجمت عن ‌تقديم تفاصيل عن التوقيت.


في غضون ذلك، كشف مسؤول أمريكي أن التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى أن كلفة العمليات العسكرية الجارية ضد إيران تبلغ نحو مليار دولار يومياً، في ظل تصاعد وتيرة المواجهات واتساع نطاق الانتشار العسكري في المنطقة.


ويشمل هذا الرقم تكاليف العمليات الجوية والبحرية، ونقل القوات، والدعم اللوجستي، إضافة إلى استهلاك الذخائر والمعدات.


وتأتي هذه التقديرات وسط جدل متزايد في واشنطن بشأن الأعباء المالية للحرب وانعكاساتها على الموازنة الفيدرالية والاقتصاد الأمريكي.


وأعلنت وزارة المالية الإسرائيلية أن الأضرار التي لحقت بالاقتصاد الإسرائيلي جراء الحرب المستمرة مع إيران قد تصل إلى أكثر من 9 مليارات شيكل أسبوعياً، وهو ما يعادل حوالى 2.93 مليار دولار أمريكي، موضحة أن القيود الحالية التي فرضتها قيادة الجبهة الداخلية، والتي تشمل تحديد حركة السفر إلى العمل، وإغلاق المدارس، واستدعاء قوات الاحتياط، أدت إلى تراجع ملحوظ في النشاط الاقتصادي، مما ساهم في تلك الخسائر الأسبوعية الكبيرة.


وذكرت الوزارة أنها طلبت من قيادة الجبهة الداخلية الانتقال إلى مستوى «الإنذار البرتقالي»، وهو مستوى أقل صرامة من القيود المفروضة حاليًا، إذ من شأن ذلك أن يقلّص الخسائر الاقتصادية إلى نحو 4.3 مليار شيكل أسبوعياً.