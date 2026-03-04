U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that "anyone who wants to become a leader of Iran ends up dead," explaining that the Iranian leadership has evaporated quickly.



Trump stated in a speech that "what happened in Iran has resulted in a comprehensive destruction of its nuclear capabilities," noting that "missiles and their launch platforms in Iran are being eliminated quickly."



He added: "If we hadn't struck them (Iran) within two weeks, they would have had a nuclear weapon," emphasizing: "If we hadn't carried out the (B-2 bomber) attack a few months ago (Operation Midnight Hammer), they would have a nuclear weapon now, and when crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen."



Earlier, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the U.S. Departments of Defense (Pentagon) and Energy are working on plans to ensure the safety of oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz amid the war in Iran, but she refrained from providing details about the timing.



Meanwhile, a U.S. official revealed that initial estimates indicate that the cost of ongoing military operations against Iran amounts to about one billion dollars per day, amid escalating confrontations and an expanding military presence in the region.



This figure includes the costs of air and naval operations, troop transport, logistical support, as well as the consumption of munitions and equipment.



These estimates come amid increasing debate in Washington regarding the financial burdens of the war and its implications for the federal budget and the U.S. economy.



The Israeli Ministry of Finance announced that the damage to the Israeli economy due to the ongoing war with Iran could exceed 9 billion shekels per week, equivalent to about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars, explaining that the current restrictions imposed by the Home Front Command, which include limiting travel to work, closing schools, and calling up reserve forces, have led to a noticeable decline in economic activity, contributing to those significant weekly losses.



The ministry mentioned that it has requested the Home Front Command to move to a level of "orange alert," which is a less stringent level than the current restrictions, as this would reduce economic losses to about 4.3 billion shekels per week.