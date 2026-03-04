أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن «كل من يريد أن يصبح زعيماً لإيران ينتهي به المطاف ميتاً»، موضحاً أن القيادة الإيرانية تبخرت سريعاً.
وقال ترمب في كلمة إن «ما حصل في إيران شكل دماراً شاملاً لقدراتها النووية»، مشيراً إلى أنه «يتم القضاء على الصواريخ ومنصات إطلاقها في إيران بشكل سريع».
وأضاف: «لو لم نضربهم (إيران) خلال أسبوعين، لكان لديهم سلاح نووي»، مشدداً بالقول: «لو لم ننفّذ هجوم (قاذفة القنابل) B-2 قبل عدة أشهر (عملية مطرقة منتصف الليل)، لكان لديهم سلاح نووي الآن، وعندما يمتلك أشخاص مجانين أسلحة نووية، أشياء سيئة تحصل».
وكانت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، قد قالت في وقت سابق، إن وزارتي الحرب (البنتاغون) والطاقة الأمريكيتين تعملان على خطط لضمان سلامة ناقلات النفط المارة عبر مضيق هرمز في ظل الحرب في إيران، لكنها أحجمت عن تقديم تفاصيل عن التوقيت.
في غضون ذلك، كشف مسؤول أمريكي أن التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى أن كلفة العمليات العسكرية الجارية ضد إيران تبلغ نحو مليار دولار يومياً، في ظل تصاعد وتيرة المواجهات واتساع نطاق الانتشار العسكري في المنطقة.
ويشمل هذا الرقم تكاليف العمليات الجوية والبحرية، ونقل القوات، والدعم اللوجستي، إضافة إلى استهلاك الذخائر والمعدات.
وتأتي هذه التقديرات وسط جدل متزايد في واشنطن بشأن الأعباء المالية للحرب وانعكاساتها على الموازنة الفيدرالية والاقتصاد الأمريكي.
وأعلنت وزارة المالية الإسرائيلية أن الأضرار التي لحقت بالاقتصاد الإسرائيلي جراء الحرب المستمرة مع إيران قد تصل إلى أكثر من 9 مليارات شيكل أسبوعياً، وهو ما يعادل حوالى 2.93 مليار دولار أمريكي، موضحة أن القيود الحالية التي فرضتها قيادة الجبهة الداخلية، والتي تشمل تحديد حركة السفر إلى العمل، وإغلاق المدارس، واستدعاء قوات الاحتياط، أدت إلى تراجع ملحوظ في النشاط الاقتصادي، مما ساهم في تلك الخسائر الأسبوعية الكبيرة.
وذكرت الوزارة أنها طلبت من قيادة الجبهة الداخلية الانتقال إلى مستوى «الإنذار البرتقالي»، وهو مستوى أقل صرامة من القيود المفروضة حاليًا، إذ من شأن ذلك أن يقلّص الخسائر الاقتصادية إلى نحو 4.3 مليار شيكل أسبوعياً.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that "anyone who wants to become a leader of Iran ends up dead," explaining that the Iranian leadership has evaporated quickly.
Trump stated in a speech that "what happened in Iran has resulted in a comprehensive destruction of its nuclear capabilities," noting that "missiles and their launch platforms in Iran are being eliminated quickly."
He added: "If we hadn't struck them (Iran) within two weeks, they would have had a nuclear weapon," emphasizing: "If we hadn't carried out the (B-2 bomber) attack a few months ago (Operation Midnight Hammer), they would have a nuclear weapon now, and when crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen."
Earlier, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the U.S. Departments of Defense (Pentagon) and Energy are working on plans to ensure the safety of oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz amid the war in Iran, but she refrained from providing details about the timing.
Meanwhile, a U.S. official revealed that initial estimates indicate that the cost of ongoing military operations against Iran amounts to about one billion dollars per day, amid escalating confrontations and an expanding military presence in the region.
This figure includes the costs of air and naval operations, troop transport, logistical support, as well as the consumption of munitions and equipment.
These estimates come amid increasing debate in Washington regarding the financial burdens of the war and its implications for the federal budget and the U.S. economy.
The Israeli Ministry of Finance announced that the damage to the Israeli economy due to the ongoing war with Iran could exceed 9 billion shekels per week, equivalent to about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars, explaining that the current restrictions imposed by the Home Front Command, which include limiting travel to work, closing schools, and calling up reserve forces, have led to a noticeable decline in economic activity, contributing to those significant weekly losses.
The ministry mentioned that it has requested the Home Front Command to move to a level of "orange alert," which is a less stringent level than the current restrictions, as this would reduce economic losses to about 4.3 billion shekels per week.