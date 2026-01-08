أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا توثيق ونشر اكتشاف لأحافير نادرة لسرطان حدوة الحصان تعود إلى نحو 465 مليون سنة، وذلك ضمن دراسة علمية محكمة نُشرت في مجلة Gondwana Research العلمية المتخصصة في علوم الجيولوجيا.
ونُشر هذا الاكتشاف الأحفوري الفريد من نوعه علمياً للمرة الأولى على المستوى العالمي؛ ما يعزز مكانة العُلا موقعاً عالمياً للأبحاث الجيولوجية والعلمية المرتبطة بتاريخ الأرض والتنوع الحيوي، ويضيف بعداً علمياً لفهم تاريخها الطبيعي، إذ جرى اكتشاف الأحافير في محمية الغراميل بمحافظة العُلا.
وتعود هذه الأحافير إلى العصر الأوردوفيشي الأوسط (الحقبة التي امتدت تقريباً ما بين 485 إلى 444 مليون سنة)، ما يجعلها من أقدم أحافير سرطان حدوة الحصان المعروفة عالمياً، وتتميز بحجمها الكبير بشكل استثنائي مقارنة بأنواع أخرى من الفترة نفسها، كما وُجدت جميع الأحافير بوضعية مقلوبة رأساً على عقب، وهو نمط حفظ لم يُسجّل سابقاً، مع وجود آثار حركية أثرية تمثل محاولات الكائنات للعودة إلى وضعها الطبيعي، ويعكس هذا الاكتشاف القدرة على توثيق سلوكيات كائنات قديمة وربطها بالمعرفة البيولوجية المعاصرة لدعم الدراسات العلمية المتقدمة.
وتشير دراسة الطبقات الجيولوجية إلى تكرار عواصف موسمية قوية آنذاك، ما يدل على أن هذه الكائنات كانت تتجمع في بيئات ساحلية ضحلة تأثرت بتلك العواصف وأسهمت في حفظها ضمن الرواسب.
وتعكس النتائج صورة واضحة لبيئة العُلا القديمة كونها منطقة ساحلية، وتضيف بعداً علمياً جديداً لفهم تاريخها الجيولوجي والبيئي، ويؤكد هذا التحليل قدرة الهيئة على تقديم بيانات دقيقة تدعم البحث العلمي والابتكار في فهم التاريخ الطبيعي للعُلا.
ويمثل الاكتشاف أيضاً نوعاً جديداً غير مصنف علمياً حتى الآن، جرى العمل عليه ضمن مرحلتين بحثيتين بالتعاون مع فريق بقيادة الدكتور راسل بيكنيل، الأكاديمي في جامعة فليندرز بأديلايد، وفي المرحلة الثانية المقررة في النصف الأول من عام 2026 ستشمل جمع عينات إضافية ودراسة النوع الجديد تمهيداً لتصنيفه رسمياً، وتم حفظ العينات ضمن مجموعات متاحف الهيئة لدعم الجهود البحثية والتواصلية المستقبلية.
ويعكس الاكتشاف التزام الهيئة بالتحول العلمي الذي يعزز موقع العُلا وجهة عالمية للاكتشافات العلمية والبحث الجيولوجي، وتمكين الشراكات الدولية، وتطوير برامج البحث العلمي والتعليم المرتبط بالتراث الطبيعي، وفقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز حضور المعرفة في المجالات العلمية والثقافية.
The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate announced the documentation and publication of a discovery of rare fossils of horseshoe crabs dating back approximately 465 million years, as part of a peer-reviewed scientific study published in the scientific journal Gondwana Research, which specializes in geology.
This unique fossil discovery has been published scientifically for the first time globally; enhancing AlUla's status as a global site for geological and scientific research related to Earth's history and biodiversity, and adding a scientific dimension to understanding its natural history, as the fossils were discovered in the Al-Gharamil Reserve in AlUla.
These fossils date back to the Middle Ordovician period (an era that spanned approximately from 485 to 444 million years ago), making them among the oldest known horseshoe crab fossils worldwide. They are exceptionally large compared to other species from the same period, and all the fossils were found in an upside-down position, a preservation pattern that has not been previously recorded, along with traces of movement representing the organisms' attempts to return to their natural position. This discovery reflects the ability to document the behaviors of ancient organisms and link them to contemporary biological knowledge to support advanced scientific studies.
The study of geological layers indicates the recurrence of strong seasonal storms at that time, suggesting that these organisms gathered in shallow coastal environments affected by those storms, contributing to their preservation within the sediments.
The results reflect a clear picture of ancient AlUla's environment as a coastal area, adding a new scientific dimension to understanding its geological and environmental history. This analysis confirms the Commission's ability to provide accurate data that supports scientific research and innovation in understanding AlUla's natural history.
The discovery also represents a new species that has not yet been scientifically classified, which has been worked on in two research phases in collaboration with a team led by Dr. Russell Bicknell, an academic at Flinders University in Adelaide. The second phase, scheduled for the first half of 2026, will include the collection of additional samples and the study of the new species in preparation for its official classification. The samples have been preserved within the Commission's museum collections to support future research and communication efforts.
This discovery reflects the Commission's commitment to scientific transformation that enhances AlUla's position as a global destination for scientific discoveries and geological research, enabling international partnerships, and developing scientific research and education programs related to natural heritage, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the presence of knowledge in scientific and cultural fields.