أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا توثيق ونشر اكتشاف لأحافير نادرة لسرطان حدوة الحصان تعود إلى نحو 465 مليون سنة، وذلك ضمن دراسة علمية محكمة نُشرت في مجلة Gondwana Research العلمية المتخصصة في علوم الجيولوجيا.

ونُشر هذا الاكتشاف الأحفوري الفريد من نوعه علمياً للمرة الأولى على المستوى العالمي؛ ما يعزز مكانة العُلا موقعاً عالمياً للأبحاث الجيولوجية والعلمية المرتبطة بتاريخ الأرض والتنوع الحيوي، ويضيف بعداً علمياً لفهم تاريخها الطبيعي، إذ جرى اكتشاف الأحافير في محمية الغراميل بمحافظة العُلا.

وتعود هذه الأحافير إلى العصر الأوردوفيشي الأوسط (الحقبة التي امتدت تقريباً ما بين 485 إلى 444 مليون سنة)، ما يجعلها من أقدم أحافير سرطان حدوة الحصان المعروفة عالمياً، وتتميز بحجمها الكبير بشكل استثنائي مقارنة بأنواع أخرى من الفترة نفسها، كما وُجدت جميع الأحافير بوضعية مقلوبة رأساً على عقب، وهو نمط حفظ لم يُسجّل سابقاً، مع وجود آثار حركية أثرية تمثل محاولات الكائنات للعودة إلى وضعها الطبيعي، ويعكس هذا الاكتشاف القدرة على توثيق سلوكيات كائنات قديمة وربطها بالمعرفة البيولوجية المعاصرة لدعم الدراسات العلمية المتقدمة.

وتشير دراسة الطبقات الجيولوجية إلى تكرار عواصف موسمية قوية آنذاك، ما يدل على أن هذه الكائنات كانت تتجمع في بيئات ساحلية ضحلة تأثرت بتلك العواصف وأسهمت في حفظها ضمن الرواسب.

وتعكس النتائج صورة واضحة لبيئة العُلا القديمة كونها منطقة ساحلية، وتضيف بعداً علمياً جديداً لفهم تاريخها الجيولوجي والبيئي، ويؤكد هذا التحليل قدرة الهيئة على تقديم بيانات دقيقة تدعم البحث العلمي والابتكار في فهم التاريخ الطبيعي للعُلا.

ويمثل الاكتشاف أيضاً نوعاً جديداً غير مصنف علمياً حتى الآن، جرى العمل عليه ضمن مرحلتين بحثيتين بالتعاون مع فريق بقيادة الدكتور راسل بيكنيل، الأكاديمي في جامعة فليندرز بأديلايد، وفي المرحلة الثانية المقررة في النصف الأول من عام 2026 ستشمل جمع عينات إضافية ودراسة النوع الجديد تمهيداً لتصنيفه رسمياً، وتم حفظ العينات ضمن مجموعات متاحف الهيئة لدعم الجهود البحثية والتواصلية المستقبلية.

ويعكس الاكتشاف التزام الهيئة بالتحول العلمي الذي يعزز موقع العُلا وجهة عالمية للاكتشافات العلمية والبحث الجيولوجي، وتمكين الشراكات الدولية، وتطوير برامج البحث العلمي والتعليم المرتبط بالتراث الطبيعي، وفقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز حضور المعرفة في المجالات العلمية والثقافية.