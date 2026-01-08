Today, in the capital Riyadh, the oldest living person in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nasser bin Radan Al-Rashid Al-Wad'i, passed away at the age of 142.

The deceased left behind a fragrant legacy and a rich life, during which he witnessed the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman – may God have mercy on him – and the years extended with him as a witness to the journey of the Saudi state since its inception, through the reigns of his royal sons, up to the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Sheikh Nasser bin Radan Al-Rashid Al-Wad'i – may God have mercy on him – was known for his bravery and physical strength, his good manners, wisdom, and his constant efforts to reconcile differences, in addition to his nobility, gallantry, and loyalty, which earned him the love and respect of all who knew him.

We ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.