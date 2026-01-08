انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى اليوم في العاصمة الرياض، أكبر المعمّرين في المملكة العربية السعودية ناصر بن ردان آل رشيد الوادعي، عن عمرٍ ناهز 142 عاماً.

‏وقد خلّف الفقيد سيرةً عطرة وحياةً حافلة، عاصر خلالها توحيد المملكة العربية السعودية على يد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن – رحمه الله – وامتدت به السنون شاهداً على مسيرة الدولة السعودية منذ نشأتها، مروراً بعهود أبنائه الملوك، وصولاً إلى عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

‏وعُرف الشيخ ناصر بن ردان آل رشيد الوادعي – رحمه الله – بشجاعته وقوته الجسدية، ودماثة أخلاقه، وحكمته، وسعيه الدائم في إصلاح ذات البين، إضافةً إلى النبل، والشهامة، والوفاء، ما أكسبه محبة وتقدير كل من عرفه.

‏نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.