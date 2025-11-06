The regional inspection office in Koblenz, Germany, has warned about a sexual stimulant sold online under the name "Black Horse."

The office stated in a press release that "the product is extremely dangerous as buyers are not informed of its content of tadalafil, which can cause side effects such as headaches, dizziness, digestive disorders, and vision problems."

The office also clarified that tadalafil is a medication that can only be prescribed in Germany with a doctor's prescription and is used under medical supervision to treat erectile dysfunction, and that "taking it with certain heart medications can lead to life-threatening drug interactions."

For its part, German customs discovered the product during inspections in the fall, and it was found that the level of tadalafil in it exceeds the maximum allowable daily limit by 400%.

The office also warned that "sexual stimulants containing undisclosed pharmaceutical substances are not a rare occurrence," and advised consumers not to purchase these medications online.