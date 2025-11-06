حذّر مكتب الفحص الإقليمي في كوبلنتس بألمانيا، من دواء منشط جنسيا يُباع عبر الإنترنت باسم «بلاك هورس».
وأبان المكتب في بيان أن «المنتج خطير للغاية لعدم إبلاغ المشترين بمحتواه من مادة تادالافيل، التي تسبب آثارًا جانبية كالصداع، والدوخة، واضطرابات الهضم، ومشاكل في الرؤية».
كما أوضح المكتب أن تادالافيل دواء لا يُصرف في ألمانيا إلا بوصفة طبية، ويُستخدم تحت إشراف طبي لعلاج الضعف الجنسي، وأن «تناوله مع بعض أدوية القلب قد يؤدي إلى تفاعلات دوائية تهدد الحياة».
من جهتها، اكتشفت الجمارك الألمانية المنتج خلال عمليات تفتيش في الخريف، وتبين أن نسبة تادالافيل فيه تتجاوز الحد الأقصى المسموح به يوميًا بنسبة 400%.
فيما حذر المكتب كذلك بأن «المنشطات الجنسية التي تحتوي على مواد دوائية غير معلن عنها ليست حالة نادرة»، ونصح المستهلكين بعدم شراء هذه الأدوية عبر الإنترنت.
