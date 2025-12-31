The euro has declined against the US dollar during today's trading, recording its lowest level in a week, but it remains on track to achieve its best annual gains since 2017, with the positive momentum of the European currency continuing throughout the year.



The euro's price against the dollar fell by 0.15% to $1.1733, after reaching a session high of $1.1749, while it ended yesterday's trading down by 0.2%.



Largest Gain



Throughout 2025, the euro has risen by more than 13% against the US dollar, heading towards achieving its second annual gain in the last three years, and the largest gain since 2017.



This strong performance is attributed to several key economic factors, most notably the resilience of the European economy, which has recorded better-than-expected growth, especially with the recovery of industrial and commercial activities in Germany, the largest economy in the eurozone.