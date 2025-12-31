تراجع اليورو أمام الدولار الأمريكي خلال تداولات اليوم، مسجلاً أدنى مستوى له منذ أسبوع، لكنه يظل متجهاً لتسجيل أفضل مكاسب سنوية له منذ عام 2017، مع استمرار الزخم الإيجابي للعملة الأوروبية على مدار العام.


وانخفض سعر اليورو مقابل الدولار بنسبة 0.15% إلى 1.1733 دولار، بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى للجلسة عند 1.1749 دولار، فيما أنهى التعاملات أمس منخفضاً بنسبة 0.2%.


أكبر مكسب


وعلى مدار عام 2025، ارتفع اليورو بأكثر من 13% مقابل الدولار الأمريكي، متجهاً لتحقيق ثاني مكسب سنوي له خلال السنوات الثلاث الأخيرة، وأكبر مكسب منذ عام 2017.


ويعزى هذا الأداء القوي إلى عدة عوامل اقتصادية رئيسية، أبرزها مرونة الاقتصاد الأوروبي، الذي سجل نمواً أفضل من المتوقع، خصوصاً مع انتعاش الأنشطة الصناعية والتجارية في ألمانيا، أكبر اقتصاد في منطقة اليورو.