أعلنت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تسجيل زلزال بلغت قوته (5.3) درجة على مقياس ريختر، ضرب ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية.

وأفادت الهيئة بأن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة (05:49) بتوقيت غرينتش، وعلى بعد نحو (14) كيلومترًا من مدينة سوزانفيل شمالي الولاية، فيما كان مركزه على عمق (4.7) كيلومتر.

ولم ترد حتى الآن تقارير عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.