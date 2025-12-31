أعلنت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تسجيل زلزال بلغت قوته (5.3) درجة على مقياس ريختر، ضرب ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية.
وأفادت الهيئة بأن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة (05:49) بتوقيت غرينتش، وعلى بعد نحو (14) كيلومترًا من مدينة سوزانفيل شمالي الولاية، فيما كان مركزه على عمق (4.7) كيلومتر.
ولم ترد حتى الآن تقارير عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.
The United States Geological Survey announced today (Wednesday) that an earthquake with a magnitude of (5.3) on the Richter scale struck the state of California.
The agency reported that the earthquake occurred at (05:49) GMT, approximately (14) kilometers from the city of Susanville in the northern part of the state, with its epicenter at a depth of (4.7) kilometers.
No reports of human casualties or material damage due to the earthquake have been received so far.