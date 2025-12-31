The United States Geological Survey announced today (Wednesday) that an earthquake with a magnitude of (5.3) on the Richter scale struck the state of California.

The agency reported that the earthquake occurred at (05:49) GMT, approximately (14) kilometers from the city of Susanville in the northern part of the state, with its epicenter at a depth of (4.7) kilometers.

No reports of human casualties or material damage due to the earthquake have been received so far.