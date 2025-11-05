في تطور قضائي يُعدّ نهائيًا، أسدلت محكمة استئناف الجنح الاقتصادية بالقاهرة اليوم (الأربعاء)، الستار على معارضة الاستئناف المقدَّم من البلوجر الشابة هدير عبد الرازق، مؤيدةً الحكم الصادر بحبسها لمدة عام مع الشغل وتغريمها 100 ألف جنيه مصري.
جاء الحكم في إطار القضية رقم 8032 لسنة 2024 جنح الشؤون الاقتصادية، التي اتهمت فيها عبد الرازق بنشر محتوى مرئي خادش للحياء العام ويُحرّض على الفسق والفجور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
من التسريبات إلى التحقيقات
بدأت القضية في ديسمبر 2024، عندما تلقت النيابة العامة بلاغًا يفيد بتداول مقاطع فيديوهات مسربة تخص هدير عبد الرازق (26 عامًا)، تُظهرها في مشاهد وُصفت بأنها «تُبرز مفاتن جسدها بشكل متعمد» وتتعلق بمواضيع مثل الملابس الداخلية النسائية، مع محتوى يُعتبر تحريضيًا على انتهاك القيم الأسرية والمبادئ الاجتماعية.
وأكدت التحريات الأمنية، التي أجرتها مديرية أمن الجيزة، أن هذه المقاطع انتشرت على حسابات عبد الرازق الشخصية على "إنستغرام" و "تيك توك"، مما أدى إلى ضبطها وإحالتها إلى النيابة العامة.
وجهت النيابة 5 اتهامات رئيسية إلى المتهمة، منها: بث فيديوهات خادشة للحياء العام، نشر الفسق والفجور والإساءة إلى القيم الأسرية، التعدي على المبادئ الاجتماعية من خلال الترويج لأعمال منافية للآداب العامة، استخدام وسائل التواصل لنشر مواد تحريضية، انتهاك قوانين مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات.
في التحقيقات الأولية، أكدت الجهات التقنية أن المقاطع تم بثها بوعي كامل، مع استبعاد بعض الاتهامات الفرعية لعدم كفاية الأدلة، مثل تلك المتعلقة بـ«غسل الأموال» أو اتهامات أخرى غير مباشرة.
ومع ذلك، أيدت محكمة أول درجة في مارس 2025 الحكم الغيابي الأولي بحبسها عامًا وغرامة 100 ألف جنيه، قبل أن تقدّم عبد الرازق معارضة استئنافية أدَّت إلى إعادة النظر في الجلسة اليوم، بحضورها ومحاميها ووالدها.
بين الاستنكار والدعم
حضرت هدير عبد الرازق الجلسة اليوم برفقة والدها، الذي أعرب في تصريحات صحفية عقب الحكم عن «صدمته الشديدة»، مؤكدًا أنه «لا يعلم مكان ابنته حاليًا بعد تسريب الفيديوهات الخاصة»، مشيرًا إلى شبهات حول كيفية التسريب.
أما دفاعها، فقد وصف القضية بأنها «دفاع عن قيم الحرية والإبداع في مصر»، معتبرًا الاتهامات «واهية وتهدف إلى تقويض التراث الفني المصري»، الذي يحتوي على مشاهد أكثر جرأة في الأعمال السينمائية والمسرحية.
وطالب الدفاع ببطلان إجراءات القبض والتحريات، واستبعاد هاتف المتهمة من الأدلة لـ«التعسف في الإجراءات»، لكن المحكمة رفضت هذه الطلبات وأكدت الحكم النهائي، مما يعني ترحيل عبد الرازق إلى السجن لقضاء العقوبة فورًا.
سلسلة قضايا ضد البلوجرز
تأتي قضية هدير عبد الرازق ضمن سلسلة من المحاكمات التي تستهدف صناع المحتوى على السوشيال ميديا، في إطار جهود السلطات المصرية لتنظيم النشر الرقمي وحماية النظام العام والقيم الأخلاقية.
وتشمل هذه السلسلة قضايا مشابهة مثل تلك الخاصة بـ«أوتاكا» وسوزي الأردنية، اللتان واجهتا اتهامات بنشر محتوى مخلٍ وغسل أموال.
In a final judicial development, the Economic Misdemeanor Appeals Court in Cairo today (Wednesday) concluded the appeal filed by the young blogger Hadeer Abdel Razek, upholding the ruling that sentenced her to one year in prison with hard labor and a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds.
The ruling came in the context of case number 8032 for the year 2024, in which Abdel Razek was accused of publishing indecent visual content that incites vice and immorality through social media platforms.
From Leaks to Investigations
The case began in December 2024, when the Public Prosecution received a report indicating the circulation of leaked videos related to Hadeer Abdel Razek (26 years old), showing her in scenes described as "deliberately highlighting her physical attributes" and related to topics such as women's lingerie, with content deemed provocative to family values and social principles.
Security investigations conducted by the Giza Security Directorate confirmed that these clips spread on Abdel Razek's personal accounts on "Instagram" and "TikTok," leading to her arrest and referral to the Public Prosecution.
The prosecution charged the defendant with five main accusations, including: broadcasting indecent videos, promoting vice and immorality, insulting family values, violating social principles by promoting acts contrary to public morals, using social media to disseminate inciting materials, and violating information technology crime laws.
In the preliminary investigations, technical authorities confirmed that the clips were broadcast with full awareness, excluding some minor charges due to insufficient evidence, such as those related to "money laundering" or other indirect accusations.
However, the first-degree court upheld the initial absentia ruling in March 2025, sentencing her to one year in prison and a fine of 100,000 pounds, before Abdel Razek filed an appeal that led to a reconsideration in today's session, attended by her and her lawyer and father.
Between Condemnation and Support
Hadeer Abdel Razek attended the session today accompanied by her father, who expressed in press statements after the ruling his "deep shock," confirming that he "does not know his daughter's whereabouts currently after the leakage of the private videos," pointing to suspicions regarding the nature of the leak.
Her defense described the case as "a defense of the values of freedom and creativity in Egypt," considering the accusations "baseless and aimed at undermining the Egyptian artistic heritage," which contains bolder scenes in cinematic and theatrical works.
The defense requested the annulment of the arrest and investigation procedures, and the exclusion of the defendant's phone from the evidence due to "abuse of procedures," but the court rejected these requests and upheld the final ruling, meaning Abdel Razek would be transferred to prison to serve her sentence immediately.
A Series of Cases Against Bloggers
The case of Hadeer Abdel Razek is part of a series of trials targeting content creators on social media, as part of the Egyptian authorities' efforts to regulate digital publishing and protect public order and moral values.
This series includes similar cases such as those involving "Otaka" and the Jordanian Suzy, who faced accusations of publishing indecent content and money laundering.