في تطور قضائي يُعدّ نهائيًا، أسدلت محكمة استئناف الجنح الاقتصادية بالقاهرة اليوم (الأربعاء)، الستار على معارضة الاستئناف المقدَّم من البلوجر الشابة هدير عبد الرازق، مؤيدةً الحكم الصادر بحبسها لمدة عام مع الشغل وتغريمها 100 ألف جنيه مصري.
جاء الحكم في إطار القضية رقم 8032 لسنة 2024 جنح الشؤون الاقتصادية، التي اتهمت فيها عبد الرازق بنشر محتوى مرئي خادش للحياء العام ويُحرّض على الفسق والفجور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

من التسريبات إلى التحقيقات

بدأت القضية في ديسمبر 2024، عندما تلقت النيابة العامة بلاغًا يفيد بتداول مقاطع فيديوهات مسربة تخص هدير عبد الرازق (26 عامًا)، تُظهرها في مشاهد وُصفت بأنها «تُبرز مفاتن جسدها بشكل متعمد» وتتعلق بمواضيع مثل الملابس الداخلية النسائية، مع محتوى يُعتبر تحريضيًا على انتهاك القيم الأسرية والمبادئ الاجتماعية.
وأكدت التحريات الأمنية، التي أجرتها مديرية أمن الجيزة، أن هذه المقاطع انتشرت على حسابات عبد الرازق الشخصية على "إنستغرام" و "تيك توك"، مما أدى إلى ضبطها وإحالتها إلى النيابة العامة.
وجهت النيابة 5 اتهامات رئيسية إلى المتهمة، منها: بث فيديوهات خادشة للحياء العام، نشر الفسق والفجور والإساءة إلى القيم الأسرية، التعدي على المبادئ الاجتماعية من خلال الترويج لأعمال منافية للآداب العامة، استخدام وسائل التواصل لنشر مواد تحريضية، انتهاك قوانين مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات.
في التحقيقات الأولية، أكدت الجهات التقنية أن المقاطع تم بثها بوعي كامل، مع استبعاد بعض الاتهامات الفرعية لعدم كفاية الأدلة، مثل تلك المتعلقة بـ«غسل الأموال» أو اتهامات أخرى غير مباشرة.
ومع ذلك، أيدت محكمة أول درجة في مارس 2025 الحكم الغيابي الأولي بحبسها عامًا وغرامة 100 ألف جنيه، قبل أن تقدّم عبد الرازق معارضة استئنافية أدَّت إلى إعادة النظر في الجلسة اليوم، بحضورها ومحاميها ووالدها.

بين الاستنكار والدعم

حضرت هدير عبد الرازق الجلسة اليوم برفقة والدها، الذي أعرب في تصريحات صحفية عقب الحكم عن «صدمته الشديدة»، مؤكدًا أنه «لا يعلم مكان ابنته حاليًا بعد تسريب الفيديوهات الخاصة»، مشيرًا إلى شبهات حول كيفية التسريب.
أما دفاعها، فقد وصف القضية بأنها «دفاع عن قيم الحرية والإبداع في مصر»، معتبرًا الاتهامات «واهية وتهدف إلى تقويض التراث الفني المصري»، الذي يحتوي على مشاهد أكثر جرأة في الأعمال السينمائية والمسرحية.
وطالب الدفاع ببطلان إجراءات القبض والتحريات، واستبعاد هاتف المتهمة من الأدلة لـ«التعسف في الإجراءات»، لكن المحكمة رفضت هذه الطلبات وأكدت الحكم النهائي، مما يعني ترحيل عبد الرازق إلى السجن لقضاء العقوبة فورًا.

سلسلة قضايا ضد البلوجرز

تأتي قضية هدير عبد الرازق ضمن سلسلة من المحاكمات التي تستهدف صناع المحتوى على السوشيال ميديا، في إطار جهود السلطات المصرية لتنظيم النشر الرقمي وحماية النظام العام والقيم الأخلاقية.
وتشمل هذه السلسلة قضايا مشابهة مثل تلك الخاصة بـ«أوتاكا» وسوزي الأردنية، اللتان واجهتا اتهامات بنشر محتوى مخلٍ وغسل أموال.