In a final judicial development, the Economic Misdemeanor Appeals Court in Cairo today (Wednesday) concluded the appeal filed by the young blogger Hadeer Abdel Razek, upholding the ruling that sentenced her to one year in prison with hard labor and a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds.

The ruling came in the context of case number 8032 for the year 2024, in which Abdel Razek was accused of publishing indecent visual content that incites vice and immorality through social media platforms.

From Leaks to Investigations

The case began in December 2024, when the Public Prosecution received a report indicating the circulation of leaked videos related to Hadeer Abdel Razek (26 years old), showing her in scenes described as "deliberately highlighting her physical attributes" and related to topics such as women's lingerie, with content deemed provocative to family values and social principles.

Security investigations conducted by the Giza Security Directorate confirmed that these clips spread on Abdel Razek's personal accounts on "Instagram" and "TikTok," leading to her arrest and referral to the Public Prosecution.

The prosecution charged the defendant with five main accusations, including: broadcasting indecent videos, promoting vice and immorality, insulting family values, violating social principles by promoting acts contrary to public morals, using social media to disseminate inciting materials, and violating information technology crime laws.

In the preliminary investigations, technical authorities confirmed that the clips were broadcast with full awareness, excluding some minor charges due to insufficient evidence, such as those related to "money laundering" or other indirect accusations.

However, the first-degree court upheld the initial absentia ruling in March 2025, sentencing her to one year in prison and a fine of 100,000 pounds, before Abdel Razek filed an appeal that led to a reconsideration in today's session, attended by her and her lawyer and father.

Between Condemnation and Support

Hadeer Abdel Razek attended the session today accompanied by her father, who expressed in press statements after the ruling his "deep shock," confirming that he "does not know his daughter's whereabouts currently after the leakage of the private videos," pointing to suspicions regarding the nature of the leak.

Her defense described the case as "a defense of the values of freedom and creativity in Egypt," considering the accusations "baseless and aimed at undermining the Egyptian artistic heritage," which contains bolder scenes in cinematic and theatrical works.

The defense requested the annulment of the arrest and investigation procedures, and the exclusion of the defendant's phone from the evidence due to "abuse of procedures," but the court rejected these requests and upheld the final ruling, meaning Abdel Razek would be transferred to prison to serve her sentence immediately.

A Series of Cases Against Bloggers

The case of Hadeer Abdel Razek is part of a series of trials targeting content creators on social media, as part of the Egyptian authorities' efforts to regulate digital publishing and protect public order and moral values.

This series includes similar cases such as those involving "Otaka" and the Jordanian Suzy, who faced accusations of publishing indecent content and money laundering.