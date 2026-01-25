كشفت بيانات رسمية حديثة أن مرض الخرف يتسبب في وفيات بوتيرة أسرع من المتوقع في إنجلترا، حيث سُجلت نحو 2500 حالة وفاة زائدة بسبب المرض خلال العام الماضي، في مؤشر مقلق على تفاقم أحد أخطر التحديات الصحية في البلاد.

وأظهرت الأرقام أن أكثر من 68 ألف شخص توفوا بسبب الخرف في عام 2025، وهو ما يمثل نحو حالة وفاة واحدة من كل ست وفيات ناجمة عن الأسباب الرئيسية المسجلة.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، يصادف هذا العام مرور عقد كامل على تصدر الخرف قائمة أكبر أسباب الوفاة في المملكة المتحدة، بعد أن تجاوز أمراض القلب عام 2015، وهو المركز الذي احتفظ به باستثناء عامي جائحة كوفيد-19 في 2020 و2021. ووفقاً لبيانات مكتب الإحصاءات الوطنية البريطاني، سُجل في عام 2014 نحو 501 ألف وفاة في إنجلترا وويلز، كانت أمراض القلب مسؤولة عن نحو 66 ألفاً منها، لتكون السبب الأول للوفاة آنذاك، بينما تسبب الخرف، بما في ذلك مرض ألزهايمر، في أقل من 60 ألف وفاة. لكن المعادلة تغيّرت بحلول عام 2015، حين بلغ إجمالي الوفيات نحو 530 ألفاً، وسُجلت نحو 61,700 وفاة بسبب الخرف وألزهايمر، متجاوزة أمراض القلب التي ارتبطت بنحو 61 ألف وفاة.

الأرقام الجديدة، التي نُشرت هذا الأسبوع، تستند إلى مقياس «الوفيات الزائدة»، وهو مؤشر يقارن عدد الوفيات الفعلي بالتوقعات المبنية على الاتجاهات السابقة، والنمو السكاني، وشيخوخة المجتمع. ويهدف هذا المقياس إلى إظهار ما إذا كانت معدلات الوفاة ترتفع بما يفوق ما كان متوقعاً، وليس فقط نتيجة ازدياد أعداد كبار السن. وفي حالة الخرف، أظهرت البيانات أن 2,588 شخصاً إضافياً توفوا بسبب المرض في إنجلترا خلال العام الماضي مقارنة بما كان متوقعاً، حتى بعد أخذ عوامل العمر والنمو السكاني في الاعتبار. وعلى الرغم من أن إجمالي الوفيات في إنجلترا كان أقل من المتوقع خلال العام نفسه، فإن الخرف والإنفلونزا كانا العاملين الرئيسيين وراء هذا الاختلاف، وفي المقابل، سجلت أمراض القلب والسرطان وفيات أقل من التوقعات، ما يعكس تحسناً في التمويل والأبحاث وخيارات العلاج. وتوقعت الإحصاءات الرسمية أن يتجاوز عدد وفيات أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية 135,700 حالة في 2025، إلا أن العدد الفعلي بلغ 124,218 فقط، أي أقل بنحو 8%، كما انخفضت وفيات السرطان بنسبة 2% عن التوقعات. وبشكل عام، سُجلت 391,538 وفاة بسبب ستة أمراض رئيسية، أي أقل بنحو 4% من المتوقع، ما يجعل الارتفاع الحاد في وفيات الخرف حالة شاذة ومقلقة. وأرجع متحدث باسم هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية في إنجلترا جزءاً من هذا الارتفاع إلى تحسن وسائل التشخيص، التي باتت تكشف عن أعداد أكبر من المصابين بالمرض. وقال: «وراء كل رقم عائلة تعاني، ونحن ملتزمون بتحسين رعاية مرضى الخرف».

ويُقدَّر عدد المصابين بالخرف في المملكة المتحدة حالياً بنحو 900 ألف شخص، ومن المتوقع أن يرتفع إلى 1.4 مليون بحلول عام 2040، مدفوعاً بشكل أساسي بمرض ألزهايمر، ووفقاً لجمعية ألزهايمر، فإن أكثر من ثلث المصابين لا يزالون من دون تشخيص رسمي. ورغم تأكيد هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية أن التشخيص المبكر هو الخطوة الأولى الأساسية للحصول على الدعم والرعاية، تكشف تحليلات حديثة عن استمرار ما يُعرف بـ«اليانصيب الجغرافي» في خدمات الخرف، حيث تفشل أكثر من نصف السلطات المحلية بإنجلترا في تحقيق أهداف التشخيص. وتواجه لندن أسوأ الأوضاع، إذ لا يتم تشخيص سوى نحو ثلث الحالات، وهو أدنى معدل بين جميع المناطق، ويبلغ المتوسط الوطني لمعدلات التشخيص حالياً 66.5%، أي أقل بقليل من الهدف الحكومي البالغ 66.7%. ويقول ناشطون إن مرضى الخرف يواجهون «ظلماً قاسياً»، إذ يتحملون تكاليف رعاية مرتفعة، في ظل غياب أدوية متاحة عبر هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية لعلاج المرض أو الوقاية منه أو إبطاء تقدمه بشكل فعّال. وفي عام 2024، حُرم المرضى من دواء «ليكانيماب» الواعد، بعد أن رأت الجهات المختصة أنه غير مجدٍ من حيث التكلفة، رغم كونه أول علاج يثبت قدرته على إبطاء تطور ألزهايمر. وزاد الجدل بعد إزالة الخرف من إرشادات التخطيط الرسمية لهيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنيةالعام الماضي، ما أثار مخاوف من تراجع أولوية المرض ضمن السياسات الصحية.

ورداً على الانتقادات، تعهدت الحكومة بإطلاق أول «إطار خدمات حديث للضعف والخرف» لوضع معايير وطنية وتحسين جودة الرعاية. من جانبه، قال وزير الصحة ستيفن كينوك إن «الحصول على تشخيص في الوقت المناسب يمكن أن يغير حياة المرضى»، مؤكداً أن الحكومة تحقق تقدماً، لكن «ما زال هناك الكثير مما يجب إنجازه». وحذّر خبراء من أن الخرف سيظل أحد أكبر التحديات الصحية في بريطانيا، داعين إلى إطار وطني أكثر طموحاً، يركز على التشخيص المبكر، والدعم المجتمعي، والابتكار، للحد من الوفيات وتحسين جودة حياة المرضى.