A new scientific study from the University of Leeds in the UK has revealed that many years of engaging in high-intensity exercise may pose unexpected risks to heart health in male athletes over the age of fifty, especially those participating in endurance sports.

According to the study, published earlier this month in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, serious heart rhythm disturbances were observed in some athletes during or shortly after exercise, particularly in those with fibrosis or scarring in the heart muscle.

Close monitoring with smart devices

The researchers followed 106 healthy men who were runners and cyclists, using smart fitness tracking devices, in addition to implanted cardiac monitoring devices to detect any abnormal changes in heart rhythms.

The results showed that one in four participants experienced episodes of ventricular tachycardia, a disorder characterized by a dangerously rapid heartbeat that can become life-threatening if it persists for an extended period. It was also found that three out of four who experienced these episodes had evidence of scarring in the heart muscle.

The risk is related to heart condition, not the exercise itself

The lead researcher in the study, Dr. Waseem Javed, stated: “Our results indicate that exercise was not associated with heart rhythm disturbances except in athletes who were already at higher risk due to existing fibrosis in the heart muscle.”

The researchers noted that about 90% of sudden cardiac deaths related to exercise occur in men over the age of forty, often without any prior warning symptoms.

The benefits of exercise still outweigh the risks

Despite these findings, the study emphasized that exercise remains highly beneficial for overall health, and the American Heart Association confirms that engaging in regular physical activity for even 30 minutes on most days of the week significantly reduces the risk of heart disease and strokes.

Cardiologists at the Cleveland Clinic also affirm that exercise strengthens the heart, improves circulation, and supports overall cardiovascular health.

Over-exercising is not the cause

The study clarified that athletes who experienced heart rhythm disturbances were not exercising for longer periods or at higher intensities compared to those who did not show these disturbances.

Javed stated: “The results suggest that the exercise itself is not the direct cause, but it may act as a trigger for serious disturbances in those who already have an underlying heart condition.”

Recommendations for older athletes

The researchers advised older male athletes, especially those with a long history of competitive sports, to undergo regular cardiac check-ups and to consult a doctor immediately if they experience symptoms such as unexplained dizziness, palpitations, or shortness of breath.

They also pointed out that wearable heart monitoring devices could play an important role in the early detection of heart rhythm disturbances.

Javed concluded by saying: “Exercise is safe and has tremendous benefits, but it is essential for athletes in this age group to undergo regular check-ups to ensure they can continue engaging in physical activity safely and healthily.”