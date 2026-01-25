كشفت دراسة علمية جديدة صادرة عن جامعة ليدز البريطانية أن سنوات طويلة من ممارسة التمارين الرياضية عالية الشدة قد تحمل مخاطر غير متوقعة على صحة القلب لدى الرياضيين الرجال الذين تجاوزوا سن الخمسين، خصوصاً أولئك الذين يمارسون رياضات التحمّل.

ووفقاً للدراسة، التي نُشرت مطلع هذا الشهر في المجلة الأوروبية لطب القلب الوقائي، رُصدت اضطرابات خطيرة في نظم القلب لدى بعض الرياضيين خلال التمرين أو بعده بفترة قصيرة، لا سيما لدى من يعانون من تليّف أو ندبات في عضلة القلب.

متابعة دقيقة بأجهزة ذكية

وتابع الباحثون 106 رجال أصحاء من العدّائين وراكبي الدراجات، مستخدمين أجهزة تتبع ذكية للنشاط البدني، إضافة إلى أجهزة مراقبة قلبية مزروعة داخل الجسم لرصد أي تغيرات غير طبيعية في نظم القلب.

وأظهرت النتائج أن واحداً من كل أربعة مشاركين تعرض لنوبات من تسرّع القلب البطيني، وهو اضطراب يتسم بتسارع خطير في ضربات القلب قد يصبح مهدداً للحياة إذا استمر لفترة طويلة. كما تبين أن ثلاثة من كل أربعة ممن أصيبوا بهذه النوبات كانت لديهم دلائل على وجود ندبات في عضلة القلب.

الخطر مرتبط بحالة القلب لا بالتمرين نفسه

وقال الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور وسيم جاويد: «توضح نتائجنا أن التمارين لم تكن مرتبطة باضطرابات نظم القلب إلا لدى الرياضيين الذين كانوا أصلاً أكثر عرضة للخطر بسبب وجود تليّف في عضلة القلب».

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن نحو 90% من حالات الوفاة القلبية المفاجئة المرتبطة بالتمارين تحدث لدى رجال فوق سن الأربعين، وغالباً من دون أي أعراض تحذيرية مسبقة.

فوائد الرياضة لا تزال تفوق المخاطر

ورغم هذه النتائج، شددت الدراسة على أن الرياضة تبقى مفيدة بشكل كبير للصحة العامة، وتؤكد جمعية القلب الأمريكية أن ممارسة النشاط البدني المنتظم حتى لمدة 30 دقيقة في معظم أيام الأسبوع تساهم بشكل ملحوظ في تقليل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب والسكتات الدماغية.

كما يؤكد أطباء القلب في عيادة كليفلاند أن التمارين الرياضية تعزز قوة القلب، وتحسن الدورة الدموية، وتدعم صحة الجهاز القلبي الوعائي بشكل عام.

الإفراط في التمرين ليس السبب

وأوضحت الدراسة أن الرياضيين الذين تعرضوا لاضطرابات نظم القلب لم يكونوا يمارسون الرياضة لفترات أطول أو بشدة أعلى مقارنة بغيرهم ممن لم تظهر لديهم هذه الاضطرابات.

وقال جاويد: «تشير النتائج إلى أن التمارين نفسها ليست السبب المباشر، لكنها قد تعمل كمحفّز لاضطرابات خطيرة لدى من يعانون أساساً من مشكلة قلبية كامنة».

توصيات للرياضيين الأكبر سناً

ونصح الباحثون الرياضيين الرجال الأكبر سناً، خصوصاً أولئك الذين يمتلكون تاريخاً طويلاً في المنافسات الرياضية، بإجراء فحوصات قلبية دورية، ومراجعة الطبيب فوراً عند ظهور أعراض مثل الدوخة غير المبررة، أو خفقان القلب، أو ضيق التنفس.

كما أشاروا إلى أن أجهزة مراقبة القلب القابلة للارتداء قد تلعب دوراً مهماً في الاكتشاف المبكر لاضطرابات النظم القلبي.

وختم جاويد قائلاً: «الرياضة آمنة ولها فوائد هائلة، لكن من الضروري أن يخضع الرياضيون في هذه الفئة العمرية لفحوصات منتظمة لضمان استمرارهم في ممارسة النشاط البدني بصحة وأمان».