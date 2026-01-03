ليست الصين مجرد وجهة سياحية تُدرج على قائمة السفر، بل عالم مستقل يعيد تعريف معنى الاكتشاف. دولة تمتد من أسوار إمبراطورية عمرها قرون إلى مدن فائقة الحداثة، ومن جبال تبدو وكأنها معلّقة في السماء إلى ناطحات سحاب تخترق الغيوم.

رحلة من 12 يوماً داخل هذا البلد تكشف لماذا تتحول زيارة الصين من حلم عابر إلى تجربة لا تُنسى.

  • بكين… بوابة التاريخ والحداثة

تبدأ الرحلة في العاصمة بكين، حيث يلفت مطار داشينغ الدولي الأنظار بتصميمه المستقبلي، قبل أن تنكشف المدينة كلوحة تجمع بين العمق التاريخي والتطور التقني.

وفي المساء، تكون البداية مع تجربة ثقافية غامرة عبر مطعم يقدم عروضاً فلكلورية متتابعة، تمزج الطعام بالفن وتضع الزائر في قلب التراث الصيني منذ اليوم الأول.

  • قلب السلطة الإمبراطورية

تأخذ بكين زوارها إلى ميدان تيان آن من، أحد أبرز رموز التاريخ السياسي الصيني، قبل الانتقال إلى المدينة المحرمة، مقر الحكم الإمبراطوري لقرون طويلة.

ولا تكتمل الرحلة دون جولة في أحياء الهوتونغ التقليدية، حيث الأزقة الضيقة ونمط الحياة القديم، ثم عرض الأكروبات الشهير الذي يعكس مهارة صينية متوارثة.

  • سور الصين.. حين يتحول التاريخ إلى مشهد

وفي منطقة موتيانيو، يظهر سور الصين العظيم كتحفة حجرية تمتد فوق القمم الجبلية، مانحاً الزائر إطلالات بانورامية تضعه وجهاً لوجه مع واحدة من أعظم منجزات البشرية، قبل استكمال الجولة في القصر الصيفي وسط حدائق وبحيرات هادئة.

  • من بكين إلى عالم الأسطورة

قبل مغادرة العاصمة، تتجه الرحلة إلى معبد السماء، ثم إلى شوارع التسوق القديمة والمناطق الفنية الحديثة، وصولاً إلى الطيران نحو تشانغجياجيه، الوجهة التي تُعرف بأنها من أكثر بقاع الصين غرابة وجمالاً.

  • جبال تعانق السحاب

في حديقة تشانغجياجيه الوطنية، تظهر التكوينات الصخرية العمودية التي ألهمت فيلم آفاتار، بينما ينقل مصعد خارجي الزوار إلى منصات تطل على مشاهد طبيعية أقرب إلى الخيال.

وتتواصل المغامرة بين الكهوف العميقة والجسور الزجاجية المعلقة فوق الوديان، في تجربة تجمع الرهبة بالإثارة.

  • بوابة السماء والطريق إلى شنغهاي

تمنح بحيرة باوفنغ لحظة هدوء، قبل الصعود إلى جبل تيانمن عبر واحد من أطول التلفريكات في العالم، حيث الممرات الزجاجية وبوابة السماء الشهيرة.

وبعدها، تتجه الرحلة إلى شنغهاي، المدينة التي تختصر مستقبل آسيا.

  • شنغهاي.. نبض العصر

تجمع شنغهاي بين حدائق تقليدية وأحياء أوروبية قديمة وأبراج عملاقة، أبرزها برج شنغهاي الذي يكشف أفقاً لا نهاية له.

وعلى ضفاف نهر هوانغبو، يتحول الليل إلى عرض ضوئي يعكس تناقضاً مبهراً بين الماضي والحاضر.

  • يوم كامل في ديزني

تخصص شنغهاي يوماً للترفيه الخالص داخل ديزني لاند، حيث العروض الحية والمسيرات والألعاب، قبل أن يختتم اليوم بعرض ليلي ضخم.

  • هانغتشو.. مدينة الشعر

تأخذ الرحلة منحنى أكثر هدوءاً في هانغتشو، حيث بحيرة الغرب والجسور الحجرية وحقول الشاي، إضافة إلى عروض مائية تمزج الضوء بالموسيقى في مشهد شاعري.

  • مغامرة أخيرة والوداع

وفي اليوم قبل الأخير، يعيش الزائر تجارب ترفيهية حديثة، قبل العودة إلى شنغهاي لالتقاط الصور الأخيرة والتسوق، استعداداً لمغادرة بلد لا يمكن اختزاله في رحلة واحدة.