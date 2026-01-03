China is not just a tourist destination listed on travel itineraries; it is an independent world that redefines the meaning of discovery. A country that stretches from the walls of an empire that has lasted for centuries to ultra-modern cities, from mountains that seem to hang in the sky to skyscrapers that pierce the clouds.

A 12-day journey within this country reveals why a visit to China transforms from a fleeting dream into an unforgettable experience.

Beijing… The Gateway of History and Modernity

The journey begins in the capital, Beijing, where Daxing International Airport catches the eye with its futuristic design, before the city unfolds like a canvas that blends historical depth with technological advancement.

In the evening, the adventure starts with an immersive cultural experience at a restaurant that offers sequential folkloric performances, merging food with art and placing the visitor at the heart of Chinese heritage from the very first day.

The Heart of Imperial Power

Beijing takes its visitors to Tiananmen Square, one of the most prominent symbols of Chinese political history, before moving on to the Forbidden City, the imperial seat of power for centuries.

No journey is complete without a tour of the traditional hutong neighborhoods, where narrow alleys and an ancient way of life prevail, followed by the famous acrobatics show that reflects a long-standing Chinese skill.

The Great Wall of China… When History Becomes a Scene

In the Mutianyu area, the Great Wall of China appears as a stone masterpiece stretching over mountain peaks, offering visitors panoramic views that place them face to face with one of humanity's greatest achievements, before continuing the tour at the Summer Palace amidst tranquil gardens and lakes.

From Beijing to a World of Legend

Before leaving the capital, the journey heads to the Temple of Heaven, then to the old shopping streets and modern artistic areas, culminating in a flight to Zhangjiajie, a destination known for being one of the most bizarre and beautiful places in China.

Mountains Embracing the Clouds

In Zhangjiajie National Park, vertical rock formations that inspired the film Avatar emerge, while an external elevator transports visitors to platforms overlooking landscapes that seem closer to fantasy.

The adventure continues among deep caves and glass bridges suspended over valleys, in an experience that combines awe with excitement.

The Gateway to Heaven and the Road to Shanghai

Baofeng Lake offers a moment of tranquility before ascending Tianmen Mountain via one of the longest cable cars in the world, where glass walkways and the famous Gateway to Heaven await.

After that, the journey heads to Shanghai, the city that encapsulates the future of Asia.

Shanghai… The Pulse of the Era

Shanghai combines traditional gardens, old European neighborhoods, and giant towers, most notably the Shanghai Tower, which reveals an endless skyline.

Along the banks of the Huangpu River, the night transforms into a light show that reflects a stunning contrast between the past and the present.

A Full Day at Disney

Shanghai dedicates a day to pure entertainment at Disneyland, where live shows, parades, and rides abound, before concluding the day with a grand nighttime performance.

Hangzhou… The City of Poetry

The journey takes a calmer turn in Hangzhou, where West Lake, stone bridges, and tea fields abound, in addition to water shows that blend light with music in a poetic scene.

A Final Adventure and Farewell

On the penultimate day, visitors experience modern entertainment before returning to Shanghai for final photos and shopping, preparing to leave a country that cannot be encapsulated in a single journey.