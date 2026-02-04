The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued today (Wednesday) an Amiri decree accepting the resignation of the Minister of Information and Culture, Abdullah Sabih Abdullah Bouftain, and appointing Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar as Acting Minister of Information and Culture, in addition to his current role as Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.

The text of the decree, which was issued based on a proposal from the Prime Minister, states that after reviewing the Constitution, the Amiri Order issued on May 10, 2024, and Decree No. 73 of 2024 concerning the formation of the ministry and its amendments, and the resignation submitted by the Minister of Information and Culture, the following was decided:

Article One: The resignation of Abdullah Sabih Abdullah Bouftain from his position as Minister of Information and Culture is accepted.

Article Two: Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, is appointed as Acting Minister of Information and Culture, in addition to his current duties.

Article Three: The Prime Minister is tasked with implementing this decree, which takes effect from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

The decree was issued at the Seif Palace on the 14th of Sha'ban 1447, and was signed by the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Al-Sabah.