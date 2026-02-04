أصدر أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مرسومًا أميريًا يقضي بقبول استقالة وزير الإعلام والثقافة عبدالله صبيح عبدالله بوفتين، وتعيين عمر سعود عبدالعزيز العمر وزيرًا للإعلام والثقافة بالوكالة، إلى جانب مهامه وزيرًا للدولة لشؤون الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات.

وجاء في نص المرسوم، الذي صدر بناءً على عرض رئيس مجلس الوزراء، أنه بعد الاطلاع على الدستور، والأمر الأميري الصادر في 10 مايو 2024، والمرسوم رقم 73 لسنة 2024 الخاص بتشكيل الوزارة وتعديلاته، والاستقالة المقدمة من وزير الإعلام والثقافة، تقرر ما يلي:

مادة أولى: تُقبل استقالة عبدالله صبيح عبدالله بوفتين من منصبه وزيرًا للإعلام والثقافة.

مادة ثانية: يُعين عمر سعود عبدالعزيز العمر، وزير الدولة لشؤون الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، وزيرًا للإعلام والثقافة بالوكالة، بالإضافة إلى عمله الحالي.

مادة ثالثة: يُكلف رئيس مجلس الوزراء بتنفيذ هذا المرسوم، ويُعمل به اعتبارًا من تاريخ صدوره، وينشر في الجريدة الرسمية.

وصدر المرسوم في قصر السيف بتاريخ 14 شعبان 1447، ووقعه أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الشيخ أحمد عبدالله الأحمد الصباح.