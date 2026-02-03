استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بالديوان الملكي في قصر اليمامة بالرياض مساء اليوم، رئيس جمهورية تركيا رجب طيب أردوغان. وأجريت له مراسم الاستقبال الرسمية.

وعقد ولي العهد ورئيس جمهورية تركيا جلسة مباحثات رسمية.

ورحب ولي العهد بالرئيس التركي في المملكة، فيما عبر الرئيس أردوغان عن سعادته بهذه الزيارة ولقائه ولي العهد.

وجرى استعراض آفاق العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون والفرص الواعدة لتطويره في مختلف المجالات، بالإضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة والعالم والجهود المبذولة تجاهها.

حضر جلسة المباحثات، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ووزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجمهورية التركية فهد بن أسعد أبو النصر.

فيما حضر من الجانب التركي، وزير الخارجية هاكان فيدان، ووزيرة الأسرة والخدمات الاجتماعية ماهينور أوزدمير غوكتاش، ووزير الطاقة والموارد الطبيعية ألب أرسلان بيرقتار، ووزير الشباب والرياضة عثمان أشقين باك، ووزير المالية والخزانة محمد شيمشك، ووزير الدفاع الوطني ياشار غولر، ووزير الصحة كمال ميميش أوغلو، ووزير الصناعة والتكنولوجيا محمد فاتح كاجير، ووزير التجارة عمر بولات، ونائب رئيس حزب العدالة والتنمية أفكان آلا، وعضو البرلمان عصمت بيويكاتامان، وسفير جمهورية تركيا لدى المملكة أمر الله اشلر، ورئيس الاستخبارات الوطنية إبراهيم كالن، ورئيس الصناعات الدفاعية هالوك غورغون، ورئيس الاتصالات الرئاسي برهان الدين دوران، ومدير مكتب رئيس الجمهورية حسن دوغان، وكبير مستشاري الرئاسة عاكف تشاغطاي كيليتش.