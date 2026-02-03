استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بالديوان الملكي في قصر اليمامة بالرياض مساء اليوم، رئيس جمهورية تركيا رجب طيب أردوغان. وأجريت له مراسم الاستقبال الرسمية.
وعقد ولي العهد ورئيس جمهورية تركيا جلسة مباحثات رسمية.
ورحب ولي العهد بالرئيس التركي في المملكة، فيما عبر الرئيس أردوغان عن سعادته بهذه الزيارة ولقائه ولي العهد.
وجرى استعراض آفاق العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون والفرص الواعدة لتطويره في مختلف المجالات، بالإضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة والعالم والجهود المبذولة تجاهها.
حضر جلسة المباحثات، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ووزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجمهورية التركية فهد بن أسعد أبو النصر.
فيما حضر من الجانب التركي، وزير الخارجية هاكان فيدان، ووزيرة الأسرة والخدمات الاجتماعية ماهينور أوزدمير غوكتاش، ووزير الطاقة والموارد الطبيعية ألب أرسلان بيرقتار، ووزير الشباب والرياضة عثمان أشقين باك، ووزير المالية والخزانة محمد شيمشك، ووزير الدفاع الوطني ياشار غولر، ووزير الصحة كمال ميميش أوغلو، ووزير الصناعة والتكنولوجيا محمد فاتح كاجير، ووزير التجارة عمر بولات، ونائب رئيس حزب العدالة والتنمية أفكان آلا، وعضو البرلمان عصمت بيويكاتامان، وسفير جمهورية تركيا لدى المملكة أمر الله اشلر، ورئيس الاستخبارات الوطنية إبراهيم كالن، ورئيس الصناعات الدفاعية هالوك غورغون، ورئيس الاتصالات الرئاسي برهان الدين دوران، ومدير مكتب رئيس الجمهورية حسن دوغان، وكبير مستشاري الرئاسة عاكف تشاغطاي كيليتش.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh this evening. Official reception ceremonies were held for him.
The Crown Prince and the President of Turkey held an official discussion session.
The Crown Prince welcomed the Turkish president to the Kingdom, while President Erdoğan expressed his happiness with this visit and his meeting with the Crown Prince.
The two sides reviewed the prospects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, areas of cooperation, and promising opportunities for development in various fields, in addition to discussing developments in the region and the world and the efforts being made in this regard.
Attending the discussion session were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey Fahd bin Asaad Abu Naser.
From the Turkish side, the following attended: Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, Minister of Finance and Treasury Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Minister of Health Kamil Memiçoğlu, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party Avkan Ala, Member of Parliament Ismet Büyükahtaman, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Kingdom Ömer Faruk Doğan, President of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, President of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Director of the President's Office Hasan Doğan, and Chief Presidential Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.