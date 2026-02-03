Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh this evening. Official reception ceremonies were held for him.

The Crown Prince and the President of Turkey held an official discussion session.

The Crown Prince welcomed the Turkish president to the Kingdom, while President Erdoğan expressed his happiness with this visit and his meeting with the Crown Prince.

The two sides reviewed the prospects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, areas of cooperation, and promising opportunities for development in various fields, in addition to discussing developments in the region and the world and the efforts being made in this regard.

Attending the discussion session were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey Fahd bin Asaad Abu Naser.

From the Turkish side, the following attended: Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, Minister of Finance and Treasury Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Minister of Health Kamil Memiçoğlu, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party Avkan Ala, Member of Parliament Ismet Büyükahtaman, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Kingdom Ömer Faruk Doğan, President of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, President of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Director of the President's Office Hasan Doğan, and Chief Presidential Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.