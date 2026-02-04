The President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid Al-Salem, inaugurated yesterday evening the second international conference on emergency response and fire leadership (ERFL2026), organized by the Jubail Emergency Committee "Jama'a" and hosted by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. The conference will last for three days at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in the industrial city of Jubail, with the participation of several government entities, the industrial sector, and a selection of local and international experts and specialists in the fields of emergencies and fire management.

The President of the Royal Commission for Jubail emphasized during his speech at the opening ceremony the importance of the conference in supporting emergency systems in industrial cities, enhancing readiness, and improving response efficiency, noting that the conference's outcomes and recommendations will contribute to developing performance and achieving the highest safety and prevention standards.



For his part, the Governor of the High Authority for Industrial Security, Engineer Ali Al-Zahrani, explained the importance of the conference in knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations, and discussing best practices to address future challenges in fire prevention and emergency situations, which enhances integration and coordination among relevant entities.



The conference includes a concurrent exhibition featuring several specialized companies and entities, showcasing the latest devices, technologies, and advanced solutions in the field of emergency response.



The ERFL2026 conference is a specialized professional platform aimed at discussing the latest developments and best practices in emergency response and fire leadership, enhancing concepts of innovation, sustainability, and resilience, through the use of modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and smart early warning systems, alongside developing training and building human capacities, contributing to raising safety levels, reducing risks, and improving response efficiency during crises.