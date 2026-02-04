افتتح رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد السالم، مساء أمس، أعمال المؤتمر الدولي الثاني للاستجابة للطوارئ وقيادة الحرائق (ERFL2026)، الذي تنظمه لجنة الجبيل للطوارئ «جماعة» وتستضيفه الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، ويستمر لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وذلك في مركز الملك عبدالله الحضاري بمدينة الجبيل الصناعية، بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الصناعي، ونخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين المحليين والدوليين في مجالات الطوارئ وإدارة الحرائق.
وأكد رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل خلال كلمته في حفل الافتتاح أهمية المؤتمر في دعم منظومات الطوارئ بالمدن الصناعية، وتعزيز الجاهزية ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، مشيراً إلى أن مخرجات المؤتمر وتوصياته ستسهم في تطوير الأداء وتحقيق أعلى معايير السلامة والوقاية.
من جانبه، أوضح محافظ الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي المهندس عالي الزهراني أهمية المؤتمر في تبادل المعرفة واستعراض الابتكارات، ومناقشة أفضل الممارسات لمواجهة التحديات المستقبلية في مجالات الوقاية من الحرائق وحالات الطوارئ، بما يعزز التكامل والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ويضم المؤتمر معرضاً مصاحباً تشارك فيه عدد من الشركات والجهات المتخصصة، لاستعراض أحدث الأجهزة والتقنيات والحلول المتقدمة في مجال الاستجابة لحالات الطوارئ.
ويُعد مؤتمر ERFL2026 منصة مهنية متخصصة تهدف إلى مناقشة أحدث التطورات وأفضل الممارسات في الاستجابة للطوارئ وقيادة الحرائق، وتعزيز مفاهيم الابتكار والاستدامة والمرونة، من خلال توظيف التقنيات الحديثة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والأنظمة الذكية للإنذار المبكر، إلى جانب تطوير التدريب وبناء القدرات البشرية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى السلامة وتقليل المخاطر وتحسين كفاءة الاستجابة أثناء الأزمات.
The President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid Al-Salem, inaugurated yesterday evening the second international conference on emergency response and fire leadership (ERFL2026), organized by the Jubail Emergency Committee "Jama'a" and hosted by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. The conference will last for three days at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in the industrial city of Jubail, with the participation of several government entities, the industrial sector, and a selection of local and international experts and specialists in the fields of emergencies and fire management.
The President of the Royal Commission for Jubail emphasized during his speech at the opening ceremony the importance of the conference in supporting emergency systems in industrial cities, enhancing readiness, and improving response efficiency, noting that the conference's outcomes and recommendations will contribute to developing performance and achieving the highest safety and prevention standards.
For his part, the Governor of the High Authority for Industrial Security, Engineer Ali Al-Zahrani, explained the importance of the conference in knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations, and discussing best practices to address future challenges in fire prevention and emergency situations, which enhances integration and coordination among relevant entities.
The conference includes a concurrent exhibition featuring several specialized companies and entities, showcasing the latest devices, technologies, and advanced solutions in the field of emergency response.
The ERFL2026 conference is a specialized professional platform aimed at discussing the latest developments and best practices in emergency response and fire leadership, enhancing concepts of innovation, sustainability, and resilience, through the use of modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and smart early warning systems, alongside developing training and building human capacities, contributing to raising safety levels, reducing risks, and improving response efficiency during crises.