افتتح رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد السالم، مساء أمس، أعمال المؤتمر الدولي الثاني للاستجابة للطوارئ وقيادة الحرائق (ERFL2026)، الذي تنظمه لجنة الجبيل للطوارئ «جماعة» وتستضيفه الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، ويستمر لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وذلك في مركز الملك عبدالله الحضاري بمدينة الجبيل الصناعية، بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الصناعي، ونخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين المحليين والدوليين في مجالات الطوارئ وإدارة الحرائق.

وأكد رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل خلال كلمته في حفل الافتتاح أهمية المؤتمر في دعم منظومات الطوارئ بالمدن الصناعية، وتعزيز الجاهزية ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، مشيراً إلى أن مخرجات المؤتمر وتوصياته ستسهم في تطوير الأداء وتحقيق أعلى معايير السلامة والوقاية.

من جانبه، أوضح محافظ الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي المهندس عالي الزهراني أهمية المؤتمر في تبادل المعرفة واستعراض الابتكارات، ومناقشة أفضل الممارسات لمواجهة التحديات المستقبلية في مجالات الوقاية من الحرائق وحالات الطوارئ، بما يعزز التكامل والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ويضم المؤتمر معرضاً مصاحباً تشارك فيه عدد من الشركات والجهات المتخصصة، لاستعراض أحدث الأجهزة والتقنيات والحلول المتقدمة في مجال الاستجابة لحالات الطوارئ.

ويُعد مؤتمر ERFL2026 منصة مهنية متخصصة تهدف إلى مناقشة أحدث التطورات وأفضل الممارسات في الاستجابة للطوارئ وقيادة الحرائق، وتعزيز مفاهيم الابتكار والاستدامة والمرونة، من خلال توظيف التقنيات الحديثة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والأنظمة الذكية للإنذار المبكر، إلى جانب تطوير التدريب وبناء القدرات البشرية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى السلامة وتقليل المخاطر وتحسين كفاءة الاستجابة أثناء الأزمات.