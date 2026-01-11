في عصر يتسارع فيه الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي، أصبح من الممكن رؤية مقاطع فيديو وصوت تبدو حقيقية لأشخاص يقولون أو يفعلون أشياء لم تحدث أصلًا. هذه الظاهرة لم تعد محصورة على التجارب البحثية أو الترفيه، بل تحولت إلى أداة قوية للتضليل الإعلامي، وابتزاز الأفراد، ونشر الشائعات، وحتى التأثير في الاستقرار السياسي والاجتماعي.
وحذر رئيس وحدة الذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني بمركز العرب للأبحاث والدراسات الدكتور محمد محسن رمضان من أن هذه التقنيات تمثل تهديدًا غير مسبوق لمصداقية الأخبار، مشيرًا إلى أن أدوات التزييف أصبحت سهلة الاستخدام وعالية الواقعية، ما يعني أن أي شخص يمكنه إنتاج محتوى مزيف في دقائق معدودة.
وقال رمضان إن أدوات كشف التزييف أصبحت متاحة للجمهور، ومن أبرزها:
- Deepfake Detection: تحلل البكسلات وحركة الوجه والصوت للكشف عن المحتوى المزيف.
- Copyleaks: تعتمد على قواعد بيانات ضخمة لمقارنة الصور والفيديوهات وكشف التزوير.
- Arting AI: تكشف الصور المثالية جدًا والمزيفة، من خلال تحليل التشوهات الدقيقة.
- InVID – WeVerify: تفكك الفيديوهات لقطات ثابتة وتكشف استخدام مقاطع قديمة في سياقات مضللة.
بدوره، ذهب مساعد وزير الداخلية المصري الأسبق اللواء محمد رجائي إلى أن هناك علامات أولية يمكن من خلالها اكتشاف التزييف، مثل حركة العين غير الطبيعية، والصوت غير المتناسق مع تعابير الوجه، واختلاف الإضاءة، أو الظلال غير الواقعية، لكنه شدد على أن هذه العلامات وحدها لا تكفي، ويجب الجمع بينها وبين أدوات التحليل المتقدمة.
وللحماية، ينصح الخبراء بعدم إعادة نشر أي محتوى صادم قبل التأكد من صحته، مع استخدام أكثر من أداة كشف، وتفعيل إعدادات الخصوصية، والاحتفاظ دائمًا بالنسخ الأصلية للصور والفيديوهات. فمع سرعة انتشار المحتوى الرقمي، أصبح التحقق الرقمي أمرًا لا غنى عنه لتجنب الوقوع ضحية التزييف العميق.
In an era where generative artificial intelligence is accelerating, it has become possible to see videos and audio that appear real of people saying or doing things that never actually happened. This phenomenon is no longer confined to research experiments or entertainment; it has turned into a powerful tool for media deception, blackmailing individuals, spreading rumors, and even influencing political and social stability.
Dr. Mohamed Mohsen Ramadan, head of the Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Studies, warned that these technologies represent an unprecedented threat to the credibility of news, noting that the tools for forgery have become easy to use and highly realistic, meaning that anyone can produce fake content in just a few minutes.
Ramadan stated that tools for detecting forgery have become available to the public, among which are:
- Deepfake Detection: Analyzes pixels and facial movements and sounds to detect fake content.
- Copyleaks: Relies on massive databases to compare images and videos and detect forgery.
- Arting AI: Detects overly perfect and fake images by analyzing subtle distortions.
- InVID – WeVerify: Breaks down videos into still frames and reveals the use of old clips in misleading contexts.
For his part, former Egyptian Assistant Minister of Interior Major General Mohamed Ragab pointed out that there are initial signs that can be used to detect forgery, such as unnatural eye movement, voice that does not match facial expressions, differences in lighting, or unrealistic shadows. However, he emphasized that these signs alone are not sufficient and must be combined with advanced analytical tools.
To protect oneself, experts advise against reposting any shocking content before verifying its accuracy, using more than one detection tool, activating privacy settings, and always keeping original copies of images and videos. With the rapid spread of digital content, digital verification has become indispensable to avoid falling victim to deepfakes.