في عصر يتسارع فيه الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي، أصبح من الممكن رؤية مقاطع فيديو وصوت تبدو حقيقية لأشخاص يقولون أو يفعلون أشياء لم تحدث أصلًا. هذه الظاهرة لم تعد محصورة على التجارب البحثية أو الترفيه، بل تحولت إلى أداة قوية للتضليل الإعلامي، وابتزاز الأفراد، ونشر الشائعات، وحتى التأثير في الاستقرار السياسي والاجتماعي.

وحذر رئيس وحدة الذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني بمركز العرب للأبحاث والدراسات الدكتور محمد محسن رمضان من أن هذه التقنيات تمثل تهديدًا غير مسبوق لمصداقية الأخبار، مشيرًا إلى أن أدوات التزييف أصبحت سهلة الاستخدام وعالية الواقعية، ما يعني أن أي شخص يمكنه إنتاج محتوى مزيف في دقائق معدودة.

وقال رمضان إن أدوات كشف التزييف أصبحت متاحة للجمهور، ومن أبرزها:

  • Deepfake Detection: تحلل البكسلات وحركة الوجه والصوت للكشف عن المحتوى المزيف.
  • Copyleaks: تعتمد على قواعد بيانات ضخمة لمقارنة الصور والفيديوهات وكشف التزوير.
  • Arting AI: تكشف الصور المثالية جدًا والمزيفة، من خلال تحليل التشوهات الدقيقة.
  • InVID – WeVerify: تفكك الفيديوهات لقطات ثابتة وتكشف استخدام مقاطع قديمة في سياقات مضللة.

بدوره، ذهب مساعد وزير الداخلية المصري الأسبق اللواء محمد رجائي إلى أن هناك علامات أولية يمكن من خلالها اكتشاف التزييف، مثل حركة العين غير الطبيعية، والصوت غير المتناسق مع تعابير الوجه، واختلاف الإضاءة، أو الظلال غير الواقعية، لكنه شدد على أن هذه العلامات وحدها لا تكفي، ويجب الجمع بينها وبين أدوات التحليل المتقدمة.

وللحماية، ينصح الخبراء بعدم إعادة نشر أي محتوى صادم قبل التأكد من صحته، مع استخدام أكثر من أداة كشف، وتفعيل إعدادات الخصوصية، والاحتفاظ دائمًا بالنسخ الأصلية للصور والفيديوهات. فمع سرعة انتشار المحتوى الرقمي، أصبح التحقق الرقمي أمرًا لا غنى عنه لتجنب الوقوع ضحية التزييف العميق.