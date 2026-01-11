In an era where generative artificial intelligence is accelerating, it has become possible to see videos and audio that appear real of people saying or doing things that never actually happened. This phenomenon is no longer confined to research experiments or entertainment; it has turned into a powerful tool for media deception, blackmailing individuals, spreading rumors, and even influencing political and social stability.

Dr. Mohamed Mohsen Ramadan, head of the Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Studies, warned that these technologies represent an unprecedented threat to the credibility of news, noting that the tools for forgery have become easy to use and highly realistic, meaning that anyone can produce fake content in just a few minutes.

Ramadan stated that tools for detecting forgery have become available to the public, among which are:

Deepfake Detection : Analyzes pixels and facial movements and sounds to detect fake content.

: Analyzes pixels and facial movements and sounds to detect fake content. Copyleaks : Relies on massive databases to compare images and videos and detect forgery.

: Relies on massive databases to compare images and videos and detect forgery. Arting AI : Detects overly perfect and fake images by analyzing subtle distortions.

: Detects overly perfect and fake images by analyzing subtle distortions. InVID – WeVerify: Breaks down videos into still frames and reveals the use of old clips in misleading contexts.

For his part, former Egyptian Assistant Minister of Interior Major General Mohamed Ragab pointed out that there are initial signs that can be used to detect forgery, such as unnatural eye movement, voice that does not match facial expressions, differences in lighting, or unrealistic shadows. However, he emphasized that these signs alone are not sufficient and must be combined with advanced analytical tools.

To protect oneself, experts advise against reposting any shocking content before verifying its accuracy, using more than one detection tool, activating privacy settings, and always keeping original copies of images and videos. With the rapid spread of digital content, digital verification has become indispensable to avoid falling victim to deepfakes.