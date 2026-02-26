بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لولي العهد في دولة الكويت الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد المبارك الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح (رحمه الله).

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح -رحمه الله- ونبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلين المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».