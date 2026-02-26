The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

The Crown Prince said: “We received the news of the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and we extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”