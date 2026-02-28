واصل مهاجم الشباب، المغربي عبدالرزاق حمد الله، كتابة اسمه في سجلات التاريخ، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 153 هدفاً في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، ليعزز موقعه كثاني أكثر اللاعبين تسجيلا في المسابقة، بعد تسجيله الهدف الثاني للشباب عند الدقيقة (44) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «إس إتش جي أرينا» بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ24 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، وانتهى هلالياً بنتيجة (5-3)، إذ تفصل المغربي حمد الله 6 أهداف فقط عن معادلة رقم مهاجم نادي الحزم عمر السومة المتصدر بـ159 هدفاً، فيما يأتي خلفهما ناصر الشمراني بـ126 هدفاً.
السباق التاريخي يشتعل مع اقتراب المهاجم المغربي من القمة، في ظل استمراره بهز الشباك وحفاظه على معدلاته التهديفية المرتفعة. ومع تبقي عدد من الجولات، تبدو الفرصة قائمة أمام حمد الله لاعتلاء صدارة الهدافين التاريخيين، وكتابة فصل جديد في مسيرته داخل الملاعب السعودية.
The young attacker, Moroccan Abd Al-Razzaq Hamdallah, continues to etch his name in the annals of history, having raised his tally to 153 goals in the Saudi Professional League, solidifying his position as the second highest goal scorer in the competition. This came after he scored the second goal for Al-Shabab in the 44th minute of the match held at the "SHG Arena" in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League," which ended with a score of 5-3 in favor of Al-Hilal. Hamdallah is only 6 goals away from equaling the record of Al-Hazm striker Omar Al-Soma, who leads with 159 goals, while Nasser Al-Shamrani follows them with 126 goals.
The historical race intensifies as the Moroccan striker approaches the top, continuing to find the net and maintaining his high scoring rates. With several rounds remaining, the opportunity remains for Hamdallah to ascend to the top of the all-time scorers and write a new chapter in his career on Saudi pitches.