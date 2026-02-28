The young attacker, Moroccan Abd Al-Razzaq Hamdallah, continues to etch his name in the annals of history, having raised his tally to 153 goals in the Saudi Professional League, solidifying his position as the second highest goal scorer in the competition. This came after he scored the second goal for Al-Shabab in the 44th minute of the match held at the "SHG Arena" in Riyadh, as part of the 24th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League," which ended with a score of 5-3 in favor of Al-Hilal. Hamdallah is only 6 goals away from equaling the record of Al-Hazm striker Omar Al-Soma, who leads with 159 goals, while Nasser Al-Shamrani follows them with 126 goals.



The historical race intensifies as the Moroccan striker approaches the top, continuing to find the net and maintaining his high scoring rates. With several rounds remaining, the opportunity remains for Hamdallah to ascend to the top of the all-time scorers and write a new chapter in his career on Saudi pitches.