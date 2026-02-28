واصل مهاجم الشباب، المغربي عبدالرزاق حمد الله، كتابة اسمه في سجلات التاريخ، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 153 هدفاً في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، ليعزز موقعه كثاني أكثر اللاعبين تسجيلا في المسابقة، بعد تسجيله الهدف الثاني للشباب عند الدقيقة (44) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «إس إتش جي أرينا» بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ24 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، وانتهى هلالياً بنتيجة (5-3)، إذ تفصل المغربي حمد الله 6 أهداف فقط عن معادلة رقم مهاجم نادي الحزم عمر السومة المتصدر بـ159 هدفاً، فيما يأتي خلفهما ناصر الشمراني بـ126 هدفاً.


السباق التاريخي يشتعل مع اقتراب المهاجم المغربي من القمة، في ظل استمراره بهز الشباك وحفاظه على معدلاته التهديفية المرتفعة. ومع تبقي عدد من الجولات، تبدو الفرصة قائمة أمام حمد الله لاعتلاء صدارة الهدافين التاريخيين، وكتابة فصل جديد في مسيرته داخل الملاعب السعودية.