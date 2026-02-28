كشف نائب رئيس نادي وج الدكتور محمد أبو عيش لـ«عكاظ»، أن خصخصة النادي مفيدة خاصة لو كانت الشركة المستحوذة لديها القدرة المالية لشراء وبناء مقر متكامل لعدم وجود أصول عقارية ولا مقر لنادي وج، وبدون هذه الخطوة فإن الخصخصة ربما ستحتاج إلى وقت طويل. جاء ذلك في وقت كشف أحد رجال الأعمال بالطائف أنه قطع شوطاً كبيراً نحو شراء نادي وج قريباً.


وأضاف أبو عيش أن النادي قطع شوطاً كبيراً في ملف الحوكمة والألعاب المختلفة والتنظيم الإداري وإعادة الفئات السنية، مبيناً أن العمل الإداري يسير وفق أسس تنظيمية واضحة رفعت من كفاءة الأداء وساهمت في إنجازات النادي خلال الفترة الماضية، وأوضح أن من أبرز التحديات التي واجهت النادي في السنوات الأخيرة ضعف البنية التحتية وعدم وجود منشأة خاصة، والاعتماد الكلي على الدعم الحكومي، مما شكّل عائقاً أمام تطور النادي، مشيراً إلى أن مجلس الإدارة عمل على تجاوز هذه العقبات عبر خطط مرحلية وتنظيم مالي وإداري أكثر انضباطاً.


ورغم تذبذب نتائج الفريق الأول هذا الموسم رغم البداية القوية بسبب العديد من الإصابات القوية التي طالت كابتن ومهاجم الفريق والحارس الأساسي والمدافع الأجنبي، إلا ان مكتسبات النادي هذا الموسم من الإضافات القوية من اللاعبين المحليين المتميزين وإنشاء فريق رديف قوي تأهل منذ المشاركة الاولى لتصفيات المملكة المؤهلة لدوري جوي؛ كل هذه المكتسبات ستساهم في المواسم القادمة بتحقيق حلم الصعود المستدام وليس المؤقت كما حصل سابقاً، كما شدد على أهمية دعم جماهير الطائف، مؤكداً أن جمهور وج شغوف ويستحق مشاهدة فريقه في مراكز متقدمة، لافتاً إلى أن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب تكاتف الجميع من إدارة وأعضاء شرف وجماهير لتحقيق الأهداف المنشودة.