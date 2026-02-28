The Vice President of Al-Waj Club, Dr. Mohamed Abu Aish, revealed to "Okaz" that the privatization of the club is beneficial, especially if the acquiring company has the financial capability to purchase and build a complete headquarters, as there are no real estate assets or a headquarters for Al-Waj. Without this step, privatization may take a long time. This came at a time when one businessman in Taif disclosed that he has made significant progress towards purchasing Al-Waj Club soon.



Abu Aish added that the club has made significant strides in governance, various sports, administrative organization, and the restructuring of age categories, indicating that administrative work is proceeding according to clear organizational foundations that have enhanced performance efficiency and contributed to the club's achievements during the past period. He explained that one of the main challenges the club has faced in recent years is the weak infrastructure and the lack of a dedicated facility, as well as complete reliance on government support, which has posed an obstacle to the club's development. He pointed out that the Board of Directors has worked to overcome these obstacles through phased plans and more disciplined financial and administrative organization.



Despite the fluctuating results of the first team this season, despite a strong start due to several serious injuries affecting the team captain, the main striker, the primary goalkeeper, and the foreign defender, the club's gains this season from the strong additions of distinguished local players and the establishment of a strong reserve team that qualified since its first participation in the Kingdom's qualifiers for the Jawi League; all these gains will contribute in the coming seasons to achieving the dream of sustainable promotion, not temporary as happened previously. He emphasized the importance of support from the Taif fans, confirming that Al-Waj's fans are passionate and deserve to see their team in advanced positions, noting that the upcoming phase requires the solidarity of everyone, including the management, honorary members, and fans, to achieve the desired goals.