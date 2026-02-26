بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح (رحمه الله).

وقال الملك: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح (رحمه الله).

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».