بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح (رحمه الله).
وقال الملك: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لأمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح (رحمه الله).
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ سلمان حمود السلمان الحمود الصباح -رحمه الله- وأبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).
The King said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and while we extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, we ask God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.”
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).
The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I extend my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”