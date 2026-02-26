The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

The King said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and while we extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, we ask God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.”



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him).

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and I extend my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”