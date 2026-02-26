في الوقت الذي تتعرض بلادها لضغوطات أمريكية بشأن غرينلاند، أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية مته فريدريكسن، اليوم (الخميس)، عن انتخابات برلمانية في 24 مارس القادم.


وقالت فريدريكسن: «ستكون هذه انتخابات حاسمة، لأننا كدنماركيين وأوروبيين سنضطر في السنوات الأربع القادمة إلى الاعتماد على أنفسنا»، مضيفة: «نحن بحاجة إلى تحديد علاقتنا مع الولايات المتحدة، ويجب أن نعيد تسليح أنفسنا لضمان السلام في قارتنا».


وأضافت: «يجب أن نتحد في أوروبا، ويجب أن نضمن مستقبل الكومنولث الدنماركي»، في إشارة إلى المملكة الدنماركية التي تتكون من الدنمارك وغرينلاند وجزر فارو.


يذكر أن الحكومة الدنماركية الحالية هي ائتلاف غير عادي بين أحزاب مختلفة، يضم الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي بقيادة فريدريكسن، والحزب الليبرالي اليميني الوسطي بقيادة وزير الدفاع ترويلس لوند بولسن، وحزب المعتدلين بقيادة لارس لوك راسموسن، ووزير الخارجية الذي شغل منصب رئيس الوزراء مرتين.


وتشكل هذا التحالف في عام 2022 كحكومة أزمة، لكن استطلاعات الرأي تشير إلى أنه على وشك فقدان أغلبيته، وأن الأحزاب تعيد تموضعها على أسس أكثر تقليدية بين اليسار واليمين.


وواجه الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي هزيمة كبيرة في الانتخابات البلدية لعام 2025، وخسر منصب عمدة كوبنهاغن لأول مرة منذ 87 عاماً، ورغم انخفاض نسبة التأييد للحزب إلى 17% في استطلاعات الرأي التي أجريت في ديسمبر الماضي، إلا أنها ارتفعت منذ ذلك الحين إلى 22% مع ارتفاع معدلات تأييد فريدريكسن بفضل طريقة تعاملها في أزمة غرينلاند.