At a time when her country is facing American pressures regarding Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced today (Thursday) parliamentary elections on March 24th.



Frederiksen stated, "This will be a decisive election, because as Danes and Europeans, we will have to rely on ourselves in the next four years," adding, "We need to define our relationship with the United States, and we must rearm ourselves to ensure peace on our continent."



She added, "We must unite in Europe, and we must ensure the future of the Danish Commonwealth," referring to the Kingdom of Denmark, which consists of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.



It is worth noting that the current Danish government is an unusual coalition of different parties, including the Social Democrats led by Frederiksen, the center-right Liberal Party led by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Moderates led by Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a former Prime Minister who has held the position twice.



This coalition was formed in 2022 as a crisis government, but polls indicate that it is on the verge of losing its majority, and the parties are repositioning themselves on more traditional bases between the left and the right.



The Social Democrats faced a significant defeat in the municipal elections of 2025, losing the position of Mayor of Copenhagen for the first time in 87 years. Despite the party's support dropping to 17% in polls conducted last December, it has since risen to 22% as Frederiksen's approval ratings increased due to her handling of the Greenland crisis.