اعتبرت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم»، أن المعطيات تشير إلى أن الحملة العسكرية ضد إيران تركز على 3 محاور رئيسية؛ إسقاط رأس القيادة السياسية، تفكيك البنية العسكرية للحرس الثوري، ضرب قوات الأمن التي كانت تتصدى للاحتجاجات الداخلية.


وكشفت عما وصفته بـ«بنك أهداف عالي القيمة». وعددت الصحيفة الأسماء التالية بوصفها في صدارة الأهداف الإسرائيلية الأمريكية.


أولاً.. القيادة السياسية


المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي الذي يعتبر صاحب القرار النهائي في السياسات الإستراتيجية، من البرنامج النووي إلى إدارة النفوذ الإقليمي. نجل المرشد مجتبى خامنئي ويُنظر إليه بوصفه مرشحاً محتملاً لخلافته ضمن ما يُعد استمراراً لنهج القيادة الحالي. علي لاريجاني أمين عام مجلس الأمن القومي وأحد أقرب المقربين من خامنئي، ويُعتقد أنه يدير ملفات الدولة اليومية الحساسة. علي شمخاني رئيس مجلس الدفاع والمشرف على الملف النووي، وهو من أبرز مستشاري المرشد.


ثانياً.. القيادة العسكرية


محمد باكبور القائد الجديد للحرس الثوري، الذي يُعد القوة العسكرية الأهم في البلاد ويضم عشرات الآلاف من المقاتلين. أمير حاتمي قائد الجيش النظامي (أرتش)، وصعد إلى القيادة بعد مسيرة عسكرية داخل المؤسسة الدفاعية. عبد الرحيم موسوي رئيس أركان الجيش والحرس الثوري، ويُعد من الشخصيات العسكرية المقربة من المرشد.


ثالثاً.. القادة الأمنيون المتهمون بالتصدي للاحتجاجات


غلام رضا سليماني قائد قوة الباسيج منذ عام 2019، المتهم بقيادة عمليات قمع الاحتجاجات الداخلية. إسماعيل قاآني قائد فيلق القدس، المسؤول عن العمليات الخارجية للحرس الثوري وتنسيق أنشطة الحلفاء الإقليميين، وهو الذي خلف قاسم سليماني الذي قُتل بضربة أمريكية مطلع 2020.


ونفذت واشنطن وتل أبيب ضربة مشتركة فجر اليوم (السبت) لأهداف إيرانية ضمن عملية عسكرية وُصفت بأنها واسعة النطاق، واستهدفت مواقع وشخصيات في صدارة هرم السلطة في إيران، وقد ردت إيران باستهداف إسرائيل وقواعد أمريكية في عدة دول خليجية.