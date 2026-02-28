The newspaper "Israel Hayom" considered that the data indicates that the military campaign against Iran focuses on three main axes: the overthrow of the political leadership, dismantling the military structure of the Revolutionary Guard, and striking the security forces that were confronting internal protests.



It revealed what it described as a "high-value target bank." The newspaper listed the following names as being at the forefront of Israeli-American targets.



First.. the political leadership



The Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who is considered the final decision-maker in strategic policies, from the nuclear program to managing regional influence. The leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is viewed as a potential candidate for succession, continuing the current leadership approach. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and one of Khamenei's closest associates, is believed to manage sensitive daily state files. Ali Shamkhani, head of the Defense Council and supervisor of the nuclear file, is one of the Supreme Leader's prominent advisors.



Second.. the military leadership



Mohammad Pakpour, the new commander of the Revolutionary Guard, which is considered the most important military force in the country and includes tens of thousands of fighters. Amir Hatami, commander of the regular army (Artesh), who rose to leadership after a military career within the defense establishment. Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the army and the Revolutionary Guard, is considered one of the military figures close to the Supreme Leader.



Third.. the security leaders accused of confronting protests



Gholam Reza Soleimani, commander of the Basij since 2019, accused of leading operations to suppress internal protests. Ismail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force, responsible for the Revolutionary Guard's external operations and coordinating the activities of regional allies, is the successor to Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. strike in early 2020.



Washington and Tel Aviv carried out a joint strike early today (Saturday) against Iranian targets as part of a military operation described as extensive, targeting sites and figures at the top of the power hierarchy in Iran. Iran responded by targeting Israel and U.S. bases in several Gulf countries.