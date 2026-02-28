أدانت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها اليوم: «إن الجمهورية العربية السورية، إذ تعرب عن تضامنها الكامل مع الدول الشقيقة التي تعرضت لهذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة، لتؤكد رفضها القاطع لأي تهديدات لأمن واستقرار هذه الدول، وتدعو إلى ضرورة احترام سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وتؤكد مواصلة دعمها الكامل لكل الجهود الرامية إلى دعم الحوار والدبلوماسية والحلول السلمية لحل قضايا المنطقة وضمان الأمن والاستقرار لجميع شعوب المنطقة».
The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The ministry stated in a statement today: "The Syrian Arab Republic, while expressing its full solidarity with the brotherly countries that have been subjected to these brutal attacks, reaffirms its categorical rejection of any threats to the security and stability of these countries, and calls for the necessity of respecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also emphasizes its continued support for all efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful solutions to resolve the region's issues and ensure security and stability for all the peoples of the region."