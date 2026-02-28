The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The ministry stated in a statement today: "The Syrian Arab Republic, while expressing its full solidarity with the brotherly countries that have been subjected to these brutal attacks, reaffirms its categorical rejection of any threats to the security and stability of these countries, and calls for the necessity of respecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also emphasizes its continued support for all efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful solutions to resolve the region's issues and ensure security and stability for all the peoples of the region."