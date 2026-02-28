أدانت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها اليوم: «إن الجمهورية العربية السورية، إذ تعرب عن تضامنها الكامل مع الدول الشقيقة التي تعرضت لهذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة، لتؤكد رفضها القاطع لأي تهديدات لأمن واستقرار هذه الدول، وتدعو إلى ضرورة احترام سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وتؤكد مواصلة دعمها الكامل لكل الجهود الرامية إلى دعم الحوار والدبلوماسية والحلول السلمية لحل قضايا المنطقة وضمان الأمن والاستقرار لجميع شعوب المنطقة».