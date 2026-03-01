نفى مصدر مصري مسؤول، اليوم (الأحد)، بشكل قاطع ما تداولته وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية من مزاعم بأن تل أبيب أبلغت القاهرة بخططها لشن هجوم على إيران قبل تنفيذه بنحو 48 ساعة.


وأكد المصدر أن هذه الادعاءات «عارية تماماً من الصحة»، مشدداً على تمسك مصر الثابت بحل الأزمات الإقليمية عبر السبل الدبلوماسية منذ اندلاع التوترات الحالية.


وجاء النفي المصري رداً على تقرير نشرته صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية أمس (السبت)، زعمت فيه أن إسرائيل أخطرت مصر مسبقاً بخطة الضربة، دون أن تُبدي القاهرة أي نية للمشاركة في العملية.


ونقلت الصحيفة التصريحات عن مصدر دبلوماسي لم تكشف هويته، حيث قال مصدر آخر إن «المنطقة بأسرها» كانت على علم بالهجوم الوشيك.


وأشارت «هآرتس» إلى أن وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي أجرى، يوم الجمعة، مباحثات مكثفة مع عدد من كبار المسؤولين الإقليميين والدوليين، شملت وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، ووزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، والمبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف، والمبعوث الخاص لأفريقيا والشرق الأوسط مسعد بولس.


ويأتي هذا التبادل الإعلامي وسط تصعيد عسكري خطير شهدته المنطقة منذ صباح السبت، حيث شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات على أهداف عسكرية وأخرى داخل إيران، فيما ردت طهران بإطلاق صواريخ على أراضي إسرائيل ودول خليجية والعراق والأردن.