An Egyptian official source categorically denied today (Sunday) the claims circulated by Israeli media that Tel Aviv had informed Cairo of its plans to launch an attack on Iran approximately 48 hours before carrying it out.



The source confirmed that these allegations are "completely unfounded," emphasizing Egypt's steadfast commitment to resolving regional crises through diplomatic means since the outbreak of the current tensions.



The Egyptian denial came in response to a report published by the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" yesterday (Saturday), which claimed that Israel had previously notified Egypt of the strike plan, without Cairo showing any intention to participate in the operation.



The newspaper cited statements from a diplomatic source whose identity was not disclosed, while another source indicated that "the entire region" was aware of the imminent attack.



"Haaretz" noted that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti held intensive discussions on Friday with several senior regional and international officials, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and U.S. envoys Steve Wietkoff and the special envoy for Africa and the Middle East, Masad Boulos.



This media exchange comes amid a serious military escalation that has been witnessed in the region since Saturday morning, as the United States and Israel launched strikes on military and other targets inside Iran, while Tehran responded by firing missiles at Israeli territory and Gulf countries, as well as Iraq and Jordan.