جدد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التأكيد على أن قرار الحرب والسلم، في عهدة الدولة اللبنانية وحدها، تمارسه عبر مؤسساتها الدستورية حصراً، لافتاً إلى هذا ما توافق عليه الجميع، وعبّرت الدولة عنه خير تعبير، في خطاب القسم الرئاسي، كما في البيان الوزاري للحكومة الحالية.


وترأس عون، اليوم (الأحد)، اجتماع المجلس الأعلى للدفاع في قصر بعبدا، لمناقشة التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة، خصوصاً بعد مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، وما يترتب على ذلك من تأثيرات على الاستقرار الإقليمي.


واستهّل الرئيس عون الاجتماع بتوجيه العزاء إلى كل البلدان التي أصابتها التطورات الأليمة، والتضامن الأخوي مع الدول العربية، والشجب الكامل لاستهداف مواطنيها ومنشآتها المدنية.


‏ من جانبه، أكد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام أهمية وضع مصلحة اللبنانيين فوق أي حساب، وضبط الوضع الأمني والميداني جنوباً وشرقاً، وعدم السماح بأي خلل.


وشدد على ضبط الأسعار والكميات للسلع والمواد الغذائية والمحروقات، كما أكد على متابعة ما تم اقراره في الاجتماعات التي عقدها أمس مع الوزارات والمؤسسات المعنية، خصوصاً لجنة إدارة الكوارث والهيئة العليا للإغاثة، مع الإشارة إلى أن الحكومة كانت جاهزة وسبق أن اتخذت التدابير كافة في حال اندلاع الحرب.