جدد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التأكيد على أن قرار الحرب والسلم، في عهدة الدولة اللبنانية وحدها، تمارسه عبر مؤسساتها الدستورية حصراً، لافتاً إلى هذا ما توافق عليه الجميع، وعبّرت الدولة عنه خير تعبير، في خطاب القسم الرئاسي، كما في البيان الوزاري للحكومة الحالية.
وترأس عون، اليوم (الأحد)، اجتماع المجلس الأعلى للدفاع في قصر بعبدا، لمناقشة التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة، خصوصاً بعد مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، وما يترتب على ذلك من تأثيرات على الاستقرار الإقليمي.
واستهّل الرئيس عون الاجتماع بتوجيه العزاء إلى كل البلدان التي أصابتها التطورات الأليمة، والتضامن الأخوي مع الدول العربية، والشجب الكامل لاستهداف مواطنيها ومنشآتها المدنية.
من جانبه، أكد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام أهمية وضع مصلحة اللبنانيين فوق أي حساب، وضبط الوضع الأمني والميداني جنوباً وشرقاً، وعدم السماح بأي خلل.
وشدد على ضبط الأسعار والكميات للسلع والمواد الغذائية والمحروقات، كما أكد على متابعة ما تم اقراره في الاجتماعات التي عقدها أمس مع الوزارات والمؤسسات المعنية، خصوصاً لجنة إدارة الكوارث والهيئة العليا للإغاثة، مع الإشارة إلى أن الحكومة كانت جاهزة وسبق أن اتخذت التدابير كافة في حال اندلاع الحرب.
The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun renewed his affirmation that the decision of war and peace is solely in the hands of the Lebanese state, exercised exclusively through its constitutional institutions, noting that this is what everyone has agreed upon, and the state has expressed it well in the presidential oath speech, as well as in the ministerial statement of the current government.
Aoun chaired today (Sunday) a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council at the Baabda Palace to discuss recent regional developments, particularly following the death of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, and the resulting impacts on regional stability.
The President began the meeting by extending condolences to all countries affected by the painful developments, expressing fraternal solidarity with Arab nations, and fully condemning the targeting of their citizens and civilian facilities.
For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the importance of placing the interests of the Lebanese above any other considerations, maintaining security and the situation in the south and east, and not allowing any disruption.
He stressed the need to control prices and quantities of goods, foodstuffs, and fuels, and confirmed the follow-up on what was agreed upon in the meetings held yesterday with the relevant ministries and institutions, particularly the Disaster Management Committee and the Higher Relief Committee, noting that the government was prepared and had previously taken all necessary measures in the event of war breaking out.