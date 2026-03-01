The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun renewed his affirmation that the decision of war and peace is solely in the hands of the Lebanese state, exercised exclusively through its constitutional institutions, noting that this is what everyone has agreed upon, and the state has expressed it well in the presidential oath speech, as well as in the ministerial statement of the current government.



Aoun chaired today (Sunday) a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council at the Baabda Palace to discuss recent regional developments, particularly following the death of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, and the resulting impacts on regional stability.



The President began the meeting by extending condolences to all countries affected by the painful developments, expressing fraternal solidarity with Arab nations, and fully condemning the targeting of their citizens and civilian facilities.



For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the importance of placing the interests of the Lebanese above any other considerations, maintaining security and the situation in the south and east, and not allowing any disruption.



He stressed the need to control prices and quantities of goods, foodstuffs, and fuels, and confirmed the follow-up on what was agreed upon in the meetings held yesterday with the relevant ministries and institutions, particularly the Disaster Management Committee and the Higher Relief Committee, noting that the government was prepared and had previously taken all necessary measures in the event of war breaking out.