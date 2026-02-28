Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the National Platform for Charitable Work "Ehsan" is organizing a ceremony to honor benefactors on the upcoming Friday, 17th of Ramadan 1447 AH, in appreciation of the Crown Prince's recognition of the contributions of charitable individuals and their support for charitable projects across various regions of the Kingdom, as these efforts represent a genuine approach that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has consistently upheld.

The Crown Prince's sponsorship of this ceremony is a continuation of his ongoing support for charitable work in the Kingdom in all its forms and aspects, and his commitment to empowering it, enhancing its efficiency, and maximizing its impact, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership that has given special importance to this sector as it embodies a human value based on giving and generosity in all its forms, reflecting the solidarity and cohesion among all members of society.

The fourth edition of the ceremony aims to honor benefactors and thank them for their generous contributions through the "Ehsan" platform, showcasing the humanitarian and developmental impact of their donations in improving the lives of beneficiaries, in addition to highlighting quality initiatives, foremost among them the "Ehsan" endowment fund, which represents an institutional model that enhances the sustainability of charitable work and increases its efficiency and effectiveness.

Since its establishment in 2021, the "Ehsan" platform has contributed to supporting charitable work in the Kingdom through projects involving benefactors from individuals and institutions, surpassing a total of 14 billion riyals in donations, through more than 330 million donation transactions, reflecting the community's trust in the platform and its role in governing charitable work and enhancing its transparency and reliability.