تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تنظم المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري «إحسان»، حفل تكريم المحسنين يوم الجمعة القادم 17 رمضان 1447هـ، وذلك تقديرًا من ولي العهد لعطاءات أهل البر والإحسان، وإسهاماتهم في دعم المشاريع الخيرية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بوصف هذه الأعمال نهجًا أصيلاً دأبت عليه المملكة العربية السعودية.

وتأتي رعاية ولي العهد لهذا الحفل امتدادًا لدعمه المستمر للعمل الخيري في المملكة بشتى مجالاته وصوره، وحرصه على تمكينه ورفع كفاءته وتعظيم أثره، تحقيقًا لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة التي أولت هذا القطاع أهمية خاصة كونه قيمة إنسانية قائمة على العطاء والبذل بكل أشكاله، ويجسد صور التلاحم والتضامن بين أفراد المجتمع كافة.

ويهدف الحفل في نسخته الرابعة إلى تكريم المحسنين وشكرهم على إسهاماتهم السخية عبر منصة «إحسان»، واستعراض الأثر الإنساني والتنموي لعطائهم في تحسين حياة المستفيدين، إضافة إلى إبراز المبادرات النوعية، وفي مقدمتها صندوق «إحسان» الوقفي، الذي يمثل نموذجًا مؤسسيًا يعزز استدامة العمل الخيري ويرفع كفاءته وفاعليته.

وأسهمت منصة «إحسان» منذ إنشائها عام 2021م في دعم العمل الخيري بالمملكة من خلال مشروعات شارك فيها المحسنون من أفراد ومؤسسات حتى تجاوز إجمالي التبرعات أكثر من 14مليار ريال، عبر ما يزيد على 330 مليون عملية تبرع، في انعكاس واضح لثقة المجتمع في المنصة، ودورها في حوكمة العمل الخيري وتعزيز شفافيته وموثوقيته.