في زمنٍ تقود فيه الهواتف الذكية السلوك اليومي، لم تعد كاميرات الهواتف أداةً للتوثيق فحسب، بل غدت نافذةً يتسلل منها البعض لاصطياد خصوصيات الآخرين دون أدب الإذن، وأصبحت المجالس العامة، والمناسبات العائلية وحتى اللقاءات العفوية.. معُرضة لعدساتٍ لا تعرف التردد، عن تصوير الآخرين والنشر، كأنما يُمارسون هواية الصيد لا التوثيق.
التطفّل الرقمي لم يعد مجرد تجاوز فردي، بل أصبح ظاهرةً تثير الانزعاج الاجتماعي الواضح، عبّر عنه عدد من الأسماء المعروفة، منهم الكابتن «ماجد عبدالله»، الذي ظهر في مقطع فيديو يبدي فيه استياءه من شخص اعتقد أنه يتكلم معه دون توثيق ليتفاجأ بنشر تفاصيل ما دار بينهم دون إذن، أما الشاعر سفر الدغيلبي، فأبدى امتعاضه من التصوير المفاجئ دون إذن في مقطع متداول، مؤكداً أنه بات مصدر إزعاج مكرر له في السنوات الأخيرة. كما أظهر أحد الحضور انزعاجه من أحد المصورين الذين تجاهلوا اسمه عمداً أثناء الإشادة بمن قبله وبعده. وفي موقف آخر، رفض أحدهم الجلوس في مناسبة أُضيئت فيها فلاشات أجهزة الجوالات معتبراً وجوده واجباً اجتماعياً خاصاً. أما في الجانب الاقتصادي، فقد صحّح أحد رجال الأعمال وصفه من قِبل أحد المصورين بـ«رجل أعمال»، قائلاً بانزعاج: «نحن رجال أفعال، لا شعارات فارغة» وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة ظهور رواد مجالس ومناسبات في أوضاع محرجة، تارة وهم يمضغون الطعام وأخرى ترصد «فلتان ألسنتهم» وقد تم تصويرهم دون علمهم، فيما أكد أحدهم أن البعض يمنعونه من التصوير العشوائي وعليه الاستئذان أولاً، وأوضح أن السبب في رفضهم «عدم حلاقتهم لشعورهم» أو ظهور الشيب في رؤوسهم.
وقبل ثلاثة أعوام شهدت الساحة الشعرية، تطفل أحد الزائرين لمريض طريح الفراش بتصويره دون استئذان وانعكس ذلك على نفسيته ونفسيات أبنائه، كون ما قام به يعد أمراً ليس مقبولاً.
انتهاك خصوصية في مطعم
محكمة جدة الجزائية حكمت ضد مواطنة قامت بتصوير زوج وزوجته وانتهاك خصوصيتهما أثناء وجودهما في مطعم، وعاقبتها بالسجن 48 ساعة. ونشرت تفاصيلها «عكاظ» في وقت سابق، وأخذ التعهد عليها بعدم تكرار مثل هذا الفعل مستقبلاً.
التصوير في أماكن عامة
وفي وقت سابق، ضبطت إدارة التحريات والبحث الجنائي بشرطة منطقة الرياض، شاباً قام بتصوير عدد من النساء في أماكن عامة والتلفظ عليهن، ونشر ذلك عبر برنامج التواصل الاجتماعي «سناب شات».
سجن وغرامة
ينص البند 19 من لائحة الذوق العام، على أن تصوير الأشخاص بشكل مباشر دون استئذانهم عقوبته الغرامة ألف ريال، وعند تكرر المخالفة تكون الغرامة ألفي ريال مع إلغاء الصور، كما نص نظام الجرائم المعلوماتية بموجب المادة الثالثة من النظام، أن المساس بالحياة الخاصة، أو ما في حكمها والتشهير بالآخرين، وإلحاق الضرر بهم يعد جريمة معلوماتية تستوجب السجن الذي قد يصل لعام وغرامة تصل لنصف مليون ريال.
توثيق دون استئذان
ويوضح المتخصص في الإعلام والاتصال الأكاديمي رضا الحربي لـ«عكاظ»، أن ظاهرة التصوير العشوائي في المجالس والمناسبات الاجتماعية من السلوكيات المتزايدة في زمن الهواتف الذكية، إذ يقوم بعض الحضور بتوثيق اللقاءات دون استئذان؛ وهو سلوك يفتقر لأبسط قواعد الذوق الاجتماعي والوعي الإعلامي.
ويرى رضا الحربي أنه، من الناحية الأخلاقية، لا يجوز لأي شخص تصوير مناسبة، ما لم يكن له دور تنظيمي أو صلة مباشرة بصاحب المناسبة، والاستئذان المسبق من أصحاب الشأن ضرورة لضمان احترام خصوصية الحضور، ويؤكد أنه ينبغي احترام خصوصية الحدث وعدم تشتيت انتباه الآخرين، إضافة إلى أهمية الاستماع والتركيز في اللحظة، فهي لا تتكرر فالانشغال بالتصوير لا يُظهر فقط ضعف التقدير، بل يُفقد الحاضر قيمة المشاركة الحقيقية. وشدد الحربي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» على أهمية دور الإعلام في التوعية بآداب التصوير، وترسيخ ثقافة الاحترام، والتأكيد على أن المجالس أماكن تواصل لا منصات بث.
مناسبات اختراق لحظة عفوية
الأخصائية الاجتماعية آمال عبدالقادر تؤكد لـ«عكاظ»، أن الخصوصية من القيم الاجتماعية المهمة وليست مرتبطة فقط بالنشر العلني، فحتى داخل الحسابات الخاصة أو المجموعات المغلقة تبقى الصور ملكاً لأصحابها ولا يحق تصويرهم دون إذن. فهذا الفعل يعد انتهاكاً مباشراً لخصوصية الآخرين، والمشكلة الأكبر عندما تصل أخبار الصور لشخص غيور بطبعه، كزوج يسمع من إحدى أخواته أن صورة زوجته أو بناته انتشرت في مجموعة نسائية مغلقة قد لا يرى الصورة بنفسه، ويلعب الخيال دوره، وقد يبدأ الشك أو التوتر في البيت.
وتضيفالأخصائية الاجتماعية آمال، أن التصوير المفاجئ لا يؤثر فقط على الكبار، بل يؤثر كذلك على الأطفال والأمهات، إذ تجد الأم نفسها في صورة منشورة وهي غير مستعدة أو في لحظة عفوية، ما يسبب لها حرجاً ويمس صورتها أمام الأطفال، فبعضهم يعاني من خجل اجتماعي أو اضطرابات في تقدير الذات، وقد يشعر بالإحباط أو السخرية بسبب ملامحه أو تصرفاته التي تم توثيقها دون علمه.
إثارة وخراب بيوت
لفتت الأخصائية آمال عبدالقادر، إلى أن بعض الصور لا تلتقط بهدف التوثيق وإنما بنية غير معلنة مثل المقارنة أو التنمّر بشكل مغلف، إذ إن التقاط صورة للأشخاص الذين لا يشعرون بالراحة تجاه مظهرهم وقد يعانون من قلة الثقة جوار أشخاص بنظرهم أفضل منهم، وهنا تزيد الصور من معاناتهم خاصة عندما يشعرون آن الآخرين يرونهم بطريقة لا تعجبهم.
لافتة، إلى أنه في بعض البيوت لا تتعدى المشكلة حدود الإحراج، لكنها في بيوت أخرى قد تتسبب في نزاعات حقيقية فتداولها حتى داخل الدائرة القريبة يعتبر خرقاً للثقة، وهناك أزواج يعتبرون مجرد ظهور زوجاتهم أو بناتهم في صورة جماعية مسربة أمراً غير مقبول حتى لو لم تنشر في العلن. هنا لا يكون التصوير مجرد «توثيق للحظة» بل يتحول إلى عامل مهدد للاستقرار الأسري.
وأضافت عبدالقادر: أن التصوير العشوائي يحوّل بعض اللحظات الجميلة إلى مواقف غير مريحة حين يمارَس دون وعي أو مراعاة للحدود، ولم تعد النية الطيبة تكفي لتبرير التصرف؛ لأن الصورة قد تؤذي وتسبب شرخاً في العلاقات أو تفتح باباً للتأويل والظنون، فالتوثيق لا يكون جميلاً إذا كان على حساب مشاعر الآخرين وخصوصيتهم، ولا توجد لحظة تستحق أن توثّق دون احترام لمن فيها.
داعية إلى ضرورة توعية المجتمع عبر المدارس والبرامج الاجتماعية ومؤسسات الإعلام عن خطورة هذه الممارسات خاصة مع سهولة النشر الواسع في منصات التواصل والتأكيد على أهمية الاستئذان واحترام مشاعر الآخرين والتفكير في العواقب، فليس كل ما نراه جميلاً يستحق أن نحتفظ به، فالخصوصية ليست ترفاً بل حاجة أساسية، والاحترام لا يظهر فقط في الكلام بل في تصرفاتنا اليومية ومنها طريقة استخدامنا للكاميرا.
حالة مستثناة.. بشرط
المحامية نجود قاسم شددت على أن نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية في السعودية يعاقب تصوير الأشخاص دون إذن منهم، وتتراوح العقوبة بين السجن لمدة قد تصل لسنة أو غرامة مالية قد تصل إلى 500 الف ريال أو كليهما معاً، كما يعاقب كل من ينشر أو يتداول الصور الخاصة أو أي بيانات شخصية دون إذن بالسجن لمدة قد تصل إلى سنة أو غرامة قد تصل إلى مليون ريال أو كليهما معاً، مع مصادرة الأجهزة. كما يمنع نظام حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية التقاط أي صورة لشخص آخر ونشرها أو توزيعها أو عرضها دون إذن صاحب الصورة، لما قد يتعرض له الشخص من أضرار نفسية واجتماعية، تجيز له المطالبة بتعويض عن الأضرار. ولفتت قاسم في حديثها لـ«عكاظ»، إلى أنه يستثنى من هذه العقوبات التصوير لإثبات حالة معينة مثل الحوادث والاعتداءات، مع ضرورة عدم نشر هذه الصور في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لتجنب المساءلة القانونية.
قواعد اتيكيت التصوير
يضع عدد من خبراء في اتيكيت التصوير، قواعد عامة يجب الاقتداء بها:
اطلب الإذن دائماً قبل التصوير فهذا واجب أخلاقي وأحياناً قانوني، وغالباً يكون الاستئذان باستخدام عبارات لطيفة مثل «هل يمكنني التقاط صورة؟» أو «هل تمانع لو أخذت صورة هنا»؟.
ومن الاتيكيت، احترام الخصوصية والثقافات المحلية، وتختلف طرق طلب الإذن باختلاف الجنسيات،
كما أن تصوير الأطفال يتطلب إذناً من الوالدين، ثم الالتزام بالضوابط في الأماكن الحساسة،
والتحقق من وجود لافتات منع التصوير في المساجد، وتجنّب التصوير في المناطق العسكرية أو الأحياء الفقيرة، واحترام رغبات الآخرين إذا رفض أحدهم التصوير، لا تلتقط صورة خلسة واحترام رغبات غير الراغبين في التصوير، ومن القواعد المهمة: التقط صورك بسرعة، ولا تحتكر الأماكن العامة، خصوصاً إذا كان هناك متحدثون في المجالس والمناسبات أو وجود آخرين بانتظار التصوير».
In an era where smartphones lead daily behavior, phone cameras have become not just tools for documentation but also windows through which some sneak in to capture the privacy of others without the courtesy of permission. Public gatherings, family events, and even spontaneous meetings have become susceptible to lenses that do not hesitate to photograph others and publish, as if they are practicing a hobby of hunting rather than documenting.
Digital intrusion is no longer just an individual transgression; it has become a phenomenon that clearly stirs social annoyance, expressed by several well-known figures, including Captain "Majid Abdullah," who appeared in a video expressing his displeasure with a person he thought was talking to him without documentation, only to be surprised by the publication of details of their conversation without permission. Poet Safar Al-Dughailbi also expressed his annoyance at unexpected photography without permission in a circulated clip, confirming that it has become a repeated source of annoyance for him in recent years. One attendee also showed his displeasure towards a photographer who deliberately ignored his name while praising those before and after him. In another instance, one person refused to sit at an event where mobile phone flashes were going off, considering his presence a special social obligation. On the economic side, one businessman corrected a photographer who referred to him as a "businessman," saying with annoyance: "We are men of action, not empty slogans." Video clips showed attendees at gatherings in embarrassing situations, sometimes chewing food and other times caught in "slips of the tongue," having been photographed without their knowledge. One person confirmed that some prevent him from random photography and that he must ask for permission first, explaining that the reason for their refusal is "not having shaved their hair" or showing gray hair on their heads.
Three years ago, the poetry scene witnessed the intrusion of a visitor to a bedridden patient, photographing him without permission, which affected his mental state and that of his children, as what he did is considered unacceptable.
Violation of Privacy in a Restaurant
The Jeddah Criminal Court ruled against a citizen who photographed a husband and wife and violated their privacy while they were in a restaurant, sentencing her to 48 hours in jail. "Okaz" published details of this earlier, and she was required to pledge not to repeat such an act in the future.
Photography in Public Places
Earlier, the Criminal Investigation and Research Administration of the Riyadh Police caught a young man who filmed several women in public places and verbally abused them, publishing that through the social media platform "Snapchat."
Imprisonment and Fine
Article 19 of the Public Decency Regulation states that photographing individuals directly without their permission carries a fine of 1,000 riyals, and upon repeated violations, the fine increases to 2,000 riyals, along with the cancellation of the photos. The Cyber Crimes Law, according to Article 3 of the law, states that violating private life or similar matters and defaming others, causing harm to them, is considered a cybercrime that warrants imprisonment for up to a year and a fine of up to half a million riyals.
Documentation Without Permission
Media and communication specialist Dr. Rida Al-Harbi explains to "Okaz" that the phenomenon of random photography in gatherings and social events is an increasing behavior in the era of smartphones, as some attendees document meetings without permission; a behavior that lacks the simplest rules of social etiquette and media awareness.
Dr. Rida Al-Harbi believes that, from an ethical standpoint, no one should photograph an event unless they have an organizational role or a direct connection to the event's host, and prior permission from the concerned parties is essential to ensure respect for the privacy of attendees. He emphasizes that the privacy of the event should be respected and that attention should not be distracted from others, in addition to the importance of listening and focusing in the moment, as it does not repeat. Being preoccupied with photography not only shows a lack of appreciation but also diminishes the value of genuine participation. Al-Harbi stressed in his conversation with "Okaz" the importance of the media's role in raising awareness about photography etiquette, instilling a culture of respect, and affirming that gatherings are places for communication, not broadcasting platforms.
Events Breaching Spontaneous Moments
Social specialist Amal Abdulqader confirms to "Okaz" that privacy is an important social value and is not only related to public publication; even within private accounts or closed groups, photos remain the property of their owners, and it is not permissible to photograph them without permission. This act is considered a direct violation of others' privacy, and the bigger problem arises when news of the photos reaches a jealous person by nature, such as a husband who hears from one of his sisters that a photo of his wife or daughters has circulated in a closed women's group, which he may not see himself, and imagination plays its role, potentially leading to suspicion or tension at home.
Amal adds that unexpected photography affects not only adults but also children and mothers, as a mother may find herself in a published photo when she is unprepared or in a spontaneous moment, causing her embarrassment and affecting her image in front of her children. Some of them suffer from social anxiety or self-esteem disorders and may feel frustration or ridicule due to their features or behaviors that were documented without their knowledge.
Stirring and Ruining Homes
Specialist Amal Abdulqader pointed out that some photos are not taken for the purpose of documentation but with an unannounced intention, such as comparison or veiled bullying, as taking a photo of individuals who do not feel comfortable with their appearance and may suffer from low self-esteem next to people they perceive as better than them increases their suffering, especially when they feel that others see them in a way they do not like.
She noted that in some homes, the problem does not go beyond embarrassment, but in others, it can lead to real disputes, as circulating them even within a close circle is considered a breach of trust. There are husbands who consider the mere appearance of their wives or daughters in a leaked group photo unacceptable, even if it is not published publicly. Here, photography is not just "documenting a moment" but becomes a factor threatening family stability.
Amal added that random photography turns some beautiful moments into uncomfortable situations when practiced without awareness or consideration of boundaries, and good intentions are no longer enough to justify the act, as the photo may hurt and cause a rift in relationships or open the door to interpretation and suspicion. Documentation is not beautiful if it comes at the expense of others' feelings and privacy, and there is no moment worth documenting without respect for those involved.
She called for the necessity of raising community awareness through schools, social programs, and media institutions about the dangers of these practices, especially with the ease of widespread publication on social media platforms, and emphasized the importance of seeking permission, respecting others' feelings, and thinking about the consequences. Not everything we see as beautiful deserves to be kept; privacy is not a luxury but a basic need, and respect is not only shown in words but in our daily actions, including how we use the camera.
An Exception Case.. With Conditions
Lawyer Najood Qassem emphasized that the Anti-Cyber Crime Law in Saudi Arabia punishes photographing individuals without their permission, with penalties ranging from imprisonment for up to a year or a financial fine of up to 500,000 riyals, or both. Anyone who publishes or circulates private photos or any personal data without permission is also punished with imprisonment for up to a year or a fine of up to one million riyals, or both, along with the confiscation of devices. The Intellectual Property Rights Protection Law prohibits taking any photo of another person and publishing, distributing, or displaying it without the permission of the photo owner, due to the potential psychological and social harm that the person may suffer, allowing them to claim compensation for damages. Qassem pointed out in her conversation with "Okaz" that photography to prove a specific case, such as accidents and assaults, is exempt from these penalties, provided that these photos are not published on social media platforms to avoid legal accountability.
Photography Etiquette Rules
A number of photography etiquette experts outline general rules that should be followed:
Always ask for permission before photographing; this is an ethical and sometimes legal obligation, and usually, permission can be requested using polite phrases such as "May I take a picture?" or "Would you mind if I took a picture here?"
Among the etiquette rules is respecting privacy and local cultures, and the ways to request permission vary by nationality.
Also, photographing children requires permission from their parents, and adherence to regulations in sensitive places is essential.
Check for signs prohibiting photography in mosques, avoid photographing in military areas or impoverished neighborhoods, and respect the wishes of others if someone refuses to be photographed; do not take a picture secretly and respect the desires of those who do not wish to be photographed. Important rules include: take your photos quickly, and do not monopolize public spaces, especially if there are speakers at gatherings and events or others waiting to be photographed.