In an era where smartphones lead daily behavior, phone cameras have become not just tools for documentation but also windows through which some sneak in to capture the privacy of others without the courtesy of permission. Public gatherings, family events, and even spontaneous meetings have become susceptible to lenses that do not hesitate to photograph others and publish, as if they are practicing a hobby of hunting rather than documenting.

Digital intrusion is no longer just an individual transgression; it has become a phenomenon that clearly stirs social annoyance, expressed by several well-known figures, including Captain "Majid Abdullah," who appeared in a video expressing his displeasure with a person he thought was talking to him without documentation, only to be surprised by the publication of details of their conversation without permission. Poet Safar Al-Dughailbi also expressed his annoyance at unexpected photography without permission in a circulated clip, confirming that it has become a repeated source of annoyance for him in recent years. One attendee also showed his displeasure towards a photographer who deliberately ignored his name while praising those before and after him. In another instance, one person refused to sit at an event where mobile phone flashes were going off, considering his presence a special social obligation. On the economic side, one businessman corrected a photographer who referred to him as a "businessman," saying with annoyance: "We are men of action, not empty slogans." Video clips showed attendees at gatherings in embarrassing situations, sometimes chewing food and other times caught in "slips of the tongue," having been photographed without their knowledge. One person confirmed that some prevent him from random photography and that he must ask for permission first, explaining that the reason for their refusal is "not having shaved their hair" or showing gray hair on their heads.

Three years ago, the poetry scene witnessed the intrusion of a visitor to a bedridden patient, photographing him without permission, which affected his mental state and that of his children, as what he did is considered unacceptable.

Violation of Privacy in a Restaurant

The Jeddah Criminal Court ruled against a citizen who photographed a husband and wife and violated their privacy while they were in a restaurant, sentencing her to 48 hours in jail. "Okaz" published details of this earlier, and she was required to pledge not to repeat such an act in the future.

Photography in Public Places

Earlier, the Criminal Investigation and Research Administration of the Riyadh Police caught a young man who filmed several women in public places and verbally abused them, publishing that through the social media platform "Snapchat."

Imprisonment and Fine

Article 19 of the Public Decency Regulation states that photographing individuals directly without their permission carries a fine of 1,000 riyals, and upon repeated violations, the fine increases to 2,000 riyals, along with the cancellation of the photos. The Cyber Crimes Law, according to Article 3 of the law, states that violating private life or similar matters and defaming others, causing harm to them, is considered a cybercrime that warrants imprisonment for up to a year and a fine of up to half a million riyals.

Documentation Without Permission

Media and communication specialist Dr. Rida Al-Harbi explains to "Okaz" that the phenomenon of random photography in gatherings and social events is an increasing behavior in the era of smartphones, as some attendees document meetings without permission; a behavior that lacks the simplest rules of social etiquette and media awareness.

Dr. Rida Al-Harbi believes that, from an ethical standpoint, no one should photograph an event unless they have an organizational role or a direct connection to the event's host, and prior permission from the concerned parties is essential to ensure respect for the privacy of attendees. He emphasizes that the privacy of the event should be respected and that attention should not be distracted from others, in addition to the importance of listening and focusing in the moment, as it does not repeat. Being preoccupied with photography not only shows a lack of appreciation but also diminishes the value of genuine participation. Al-Harbi stressed in his conversation with "Okaz" the importance of the media's role in raising awareness about photography etiquette, instilling a culture of respect, and affirming that gatherings are places for communication, not broadcasting platforms.

Events Breaching Spontaneous Moments

Social specialist Amal Abdulqader confirms to "Okaz" that privacy is an important social value and is not only related to public publication; even within private accounts or closed groups, photos remain the property of their owners, and it is not permissible to photograph them without permission. This act is considered a direct violation of others' privacy, and the bigger problem arises when news of the photos reaches a jealous person by nature, such as a husband who hears from one of his sisters that a photo of his wife or daughters has circulated in a closed women's group, which he may not see himself, and imagination plays its role, potentially leading to suspicion or tension at home.

Amal adds that unexpected photography affects not only adults but also children and mothers, as a mother may find herself in a published photo when she is unprepared or in a spontaneous moment, causing her embarrassment and affecting her image in front of her children. Some of them suffer from social anxiety or self-esteem disorders and may feel frustration or ridicule due to their features or behaviors that were documented without their knowledge.

Stirring and Ruining Homes

Specialist Amal Abdulqader pointed out that some photos are not taken for the purpose of documentation but with an unannounced intention, such as comparison or veiled bullying, as taking a photo of individuals who do not feel comfortable with their appearance and may suffer from low self-esteem next to people they perceive as better than them increases their suffering, especially when they feel that others see them in a way they do not like.

She noted that in some homes, the problem does not go beyond embarrassment, but in others, it can lead to real disputes, as circulating them even within a close circle is considered a breach of trust. There are husbands who consider the mere appearance of their wives or daughters in a leaked group photo unacceptable, even if it is not published publicly. Here, photography is not just "documenting a moment" but becomes a factor threatening family stability.

Amal added that random photography turns some beautiful moments into uncomfortable situations when practiced without awareness or consideration of boundaries, and good intentions are no longer enough to justify the act, as the photo may hurt and cause a rift in relationships or open the door to interpretation and suspicion. Documentation is not beautiful if it comes at the expense of others' feelings and privacy, and there is no moment worth documenting without respect for those involved.

She called for the necessity of raising community awareness through schools, social programs, and media institutions about the dangers of these practices, especially with the ease of widespread publication on social media platforms, and emphasized the importance of seeking permission, respecting others' feelings, and thinking about the consequences. Not everything we see as beautiful deserves to be kept; privacy is not a luxury but a basic need, and respect is not only shown in words but in our daily actions, including how we use the camera.

An Exception Case.. With Conditions

Lawyer Najood Qassem emphasized that the Anti-Cyber Crime Law in Saudi Arabia punishes photographing individuals without their permission, with penalties ranging from imprisonment for up to a year or a financial fine of up to 500,000 riyals, or both. Anyone who publishes or circulates private photos or any personal data without permission is also punished with imprisonment for up to a year or a fine of up to one million riyals, or both, along with the confiscation of devices. The Intellectual Property Rights Protection Law prohibits taking any photo of another person and publishing, distributing, or displaying it without the permission of the photo owner, due to the potential psychological and social harm that the person may suffer, allowing them to claim compensation for damages. Qassem pointed out in her conversation with "Okaz" that photography to prove a specific case, such as accidents and assaults, is exempt from these penalties, provided that these photos are not published on social media platforms to avoid legal accountability.

Photography Etiquette Rules

A number of photography etiquette experts outline general rules that should be followed:

Always ask for permission before photographing; this is an ethical and sometimes legal obligation, and usually, permission can be requested using polite phrases such as "May I take a picture?" or "Would you mind if I took a picture here?"

Among the etiquette rules is respecting privacy and local cultures, and the ways to request permission vary by nationality.

Also, photographing children requires permission from their parents, and adherence to regulations in sensitive places is essential.

Check for signs prohibiting photography in mosques, avoid photographing in military areas or impoverished neighborhoods, and respect the wishes of others if someone refuses to be photographed; do not take a picture secretly and respect the desires of those who do not wish to be photographed. Important rules include: take your photos quickly, and do not monopolize public spaces, especially if there are speakers at gatherings and events or others waiting to be photographed.