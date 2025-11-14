في زمنٍ تقود فيه الهواتف الذكية السلوك اليومي، لم تعد كاميرات الهواتف أداةً للتوثيق فحسب، بل غدت نافذةً يتسلل منها البعض لاصطياد خصوصيات الآخرين دون أدب الإذن، وأصبحت المجالس العامة، والمناسبات العائلية وحتى اللقاءات العفوية.. معُرضة لعدساتٍ لا تعرف التردد، عن تصوير الآخرين والنشر، كأنما يُمارسون هواية الصيد لا التوثيق.

التطفّل الرقمي لم يعد مجرد تجاوز فردي، بل أصبح ظاهرةً تثير الانزعاج الاجتماعي الواضح، عبّر عنه عدد من الأسماء المعروفة، منهم الكابتن «ماجد عبدالله»، الذي ظهر في مقطع فيديو يبدي فيه استياءه من شخص اعتقد أنه يتكلم معه دون توثيق ليتفاجأ بنشر تفاصيل ما دار بينهم دون إذن، أما الشاعر سفر الدغيلبي، فأبدى امتعاضه من التصوير المفاجئ دون إذن في مقطع متداول، مؤكداً أنه بات مصدر إزعاج مكرر له في السنوات الأخيرة. كما أظهر أحد الحضور انزعاجه من أحد المصورين الذين تجاهلوا اسمه عمداً أثناء الإشادة بمن قبله وبعده. وفي موقف آخر، رفض أحدهم الجلوس في مناسبة أُضيئت فيها فلاشات أجهزة الجوالات معتبراً وجوده واجباً اجتماعياً خاصاً. أما في الجانب الاقتصادي، فقد صحّح أحد رجال الأعمال وصفه من قِبل أحد المصورين بـ«رجل أعمال»، قائلاً بانزعاج: «نحن رجال أفعال، لا شعارات فارغة» وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة ظهور رواد مجالس ومناسبات في أوضاع محرجة، تارة وهم يمضغون الطعام وأخرى ترصد «فلتان ألسنتهم» وقد تم تصويرهم دون علمهم، فيما أكد أحدهم أن البعض يمنعونه من التصوير العشوائي وعليه الاستئذان أولاً، وأوضح أن السبب في رفضهم «عدم حلاقتهم لشعورهم» أو ظهور الشيب في رؤوسهم.

وقبل ثلاثة أعوام شهدت الساحة الشعرية، تطفل أحد الزائرين لمريض طريح الفراش بتصويره دون استئذان وانعكس ذلك على نفسيته ونفسيات أبنائه، كون ما قام به يعد أمراً ليس مقبولاً.

انتهاك خصوصية في مطعم

محكمة جدة الجزائية حكمت ضد مواطنة قامت بتصوير زوج وزوجته وانتهاك خصوصيتهما أثناء وجودهما في مطعم، وعاقبتها بالسجن 48 ساعة. ونشرت تفاصيلها «عكاظ» في وقت سابق، وأخذ التعهد عليها بعدم تكرار مثل هذا الفعل مستقبلاً.

التصوير في أماكن عامة

وفي وقت سابق، ضبطت إدارة التحريات والبحث الجنائي بشرطة منطقة الرياض، شاباً قام بتصوير عدد من النساء في أماكن عامة والتلفظ عليهن، ونشر ذلك عبر برنامج التواصل الاجتماعي «سناب شات».

سجن وغرامة

ينص البند 19 من لائحة الذوق العام، على أن تصوير الأشخاص بشكل مباشر دون استئذانهم عقوبته الغرامة ألف ريال، وعند تكرر المخالفة تكون الغرامة ألفي ريال مع إلغاء الصور، كما نص نظام الجرائم المعلوماتية بموجب المادة الثالثة من النظام، أن المساس بالحياة الخاصة، أو ما في حكمها والتشهير بالآخرين، وإلحاق الضرر بهم يعد جريمة معلوماتية تستوجب السجن الذي قد يصل لعام وغرامة تصل لنصف مليون ريال.

توثيق دون استئذان

ويوضح المتخصص في الإعلام والاتصال الأكاديمي رضا الحربي لـ«عكاظ»، أن ظاهرة التصوير العشوائي في المجالس والمناسبات الاجتماعية من السلوكيات المتزايدة في زمن الهواتف الذكية، إذ يقوم بعض الحضور بتوثيق اللقاءات دون استئذان؛ وهو سلوك يفتقر لأبسط قواعد الذوق الاجتماعي والوعي الإعلامي.

ويرى رضا الحربي أنه، من الناحية الأخلاقية، لا يجوز لأي شخص تصوير مناسبة، ما لم يكن له دور تنظيمي أو صلة مباشرة بصاحب المناسبة، والاستئذان المسبق من أصحاب الشأن ضرورة لضمان احترام خصوصية الحضور، ويؤكد أنه ينبغي احترام خصوصية الحدث وعدم تشتيت انتباه الآخرين، إضافة إلى أهمية الاستماع والتركيز في اللحظة، فهي لا تتكرر فالانشغال بالتصوير لا يُظهر فقط ضعف التقدير، بل يُفقد الحاضر قيمة المشاركة الحقيقية. وشدد الحربي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» على أهمية دور الإعلام في التوعية بآداب التصوير، وترسيخ ثقافة الاحترام، والتأكيد على أن المجالس أماكن تواصل لا منصات بث.

مناسبات اختراق لحظة عفوية

الأخصائية الاجتماعية آمال عبدالقادر تؤكد لـ«عكاظ»، أن الخصوصية من القيم الاجتماعية المهمة وليست مرتبطة فقط بالنشر العلني، فحتى داخل الحسابات الخاصة أو المجموعات المغلقة تبقى الصور ملكاً لأصحابها ولا يحق تصويرهم دون إذن. فهذا الفعل يعد انتهاكاً مباشراً لخصوصية الآخرين، والمشكلة الأكبر عندما تصل أخبار الصور لشخص غيور بطبعه، كزوج يسمع من إحدى أخواته أن صورة زوجته أو بناته انتشرت في مجموعة نسائية مغلقة قد لا يرى الصورة بنفسه، ويلعب الخيال دوره، وقد يبدأ الشك أو التوتر في البيت.

وتضيفالأخصائية الاجتماعية آمال، أن التصوير المفاجئ لا يؤثر فقط على الكبار، بل يؤثر كذلك على الأطفال والأمهات، إذ تجد الأم نفسها في صورة منشورة وهي غير مستعدة أو في لحظة عفوية، ما يسبب لها حرجاً ويمس صورتها أمام الأطفال، فبعضهم يعاني من خجل اجتماعي أو اضطرابات في تقدير الذات، وقد يشعر بالإحباط أو السخرية بسبب ملامحه أو تصرفاته التي تم توثيقها دون علمه.

إثارة وخراب بيوت

لفتت الأخصائية آمال عبدالقادر، إلى أن بعض الصور لا تلتقط بهدف التوثيق وإنما بنية غير معلنة مثل المقارنة أو التنمّر بشكل مغلف، إذ إن التقاط صورة للأشخاص الذين لا يشعرون بالراحة تجاه مظهرهم وقد يعانون من قلة الثقة جوار أشخاص بنظرهم أفضل منهم، وهنا تزيد الصور من معاناتهم خاصة عندما يشعرون آن الآخرين يرونهم بطريقة لا تعجبهم.

لافتة، إلى أنه في بعض البيوت لا تتعدى المشكلة حدود الإحراج، لكنها في بيوت أخرى قد تتسبب في نزاعات حقيقية فتداولها حتى داخل الدائرة القريبة يعتبر خرقاً للثقة، وهناك أزواج يعتبرون مجرد ظهور زوجاتهم أو بناتهم في صورة جماعية مسربة أمراً غير مقبول حتى لو لم تنشر في العلن. هنا لا يكون التصوير مجرد «توثيق للحظة» بل يتحول إلى عامل مهدد للاستقرار الأسري.

وأضافت عبدالقادر: أن التصوير العشوائي يحوّل بعض اللحظات الجميلة إلى مواقف غير مريحة حين يمارَس دون وعي أو مراعاة للحدود، ولم تعد النية الطيبة تكفي لتبرير التصرف؛ لأن الصورة قد تؤذي وتسبب شرخاً في العلاقات أو تفتح باباً للتأويل والظنون، فالتوثيق لا يكون جميلاً إذا كان على حساب مشاعر الآخرين وخصوصيتهم، ولا توجد لحظة تستحق أن توثّق دون احترام لمن فيها.

داعية إلى ضرورة توعية المجتمع عبر المدارس والبرامج الاجتماعية ومؤسسات الإعلام عن خطورة هذه الممارسات خاصة مع سهولة النشر الواسع في منصات التواصل والتأكيد على أهمية الاستئذان واحترام مشاعر الآخرين والتفكير في العواقب، فليس كل ما نراه جميلاً يستحق أن نحتفظ به، فالخصوصية ليست ترفاً بل حاجة أساسية، والاحترام لا يظهر فقط في الكلام بل في تصرفاتنا اليومية ومنها طريقة استخدامنا للكاميرا.

حالة مستثناة.. بشرط

المحامية نجود قاسم شددت على أن نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية في السعودية يعاقب تصوير الأشخاص دون إذن منهم، وتتراوح العقوبة بين السجن لمدة قد تصل لسنة أو غرامة مالية قد تصل إلى 500 الف ريال أو كليهما معاً، كما يعاقب كل من ينشر أو يتداول الصور الخاصة أو أي بيانات شخصية دون إذن بالسجن لمدة قد تصل إلى سنة أو غرامة قد تصل إلى مليون ريال أو كليهما معاً، مع مصادرة الأجهزة. كما يمنع نظام حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية التقاط أي صورة لشخص آخر ونشرها أو توزيعها أو عرضها دون إذن صاحب الصورة، لما قد يتعرض له الشخص من أضرار نفسية واجتماعية، تجيز له المطالبة بتعويض عن الأضرار. ولفتت قاسم في حديثها لـ«عكاظ»، إلى أنه يستثنى من هذه العقوبات التصوير لإثبات حالة معينة مثل الحوادث والاعتداءات، مع ضرورة عدم نشر هذه الصور في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لتجنب المساءلة القانونية.

قواعد اتيكيت التصوير

يضع عدد من خبراء في اتيكيت التصوير، قواعد عامة يجب الاقتداء بها:

اطلب الإذن دائماً قبل التصوير فهذا واجب أخلاقي وأحياناً قانوني، وغالباً يكون الاستئذان باستخدام عبارات لطيفة مثل «هل يمكنني التقاط صورة؟» أو «هل تمانع لو أخذت صورة هنا»؟.

ومن الاتيكيت، احترام الخصوصية والثقافات المحلية، وتختلف طرق طلب الإذن باختلاف الجنسيات،

كما أن تصوير الأطفال يتطلب إذناً من الوالدين، ثم الالتزام بالضوابط في الأماكن الحساسة،

والتحقق من وجود لافتات منع التصوير في المساجد، وتجنّب التصوير في المناطق العسكرية أو الأحياء الفقيرة، واحترام رغبات الآخرين إذا رفض أحدهم التصوير، لا تلتقط صورة خلسة واحترام رغبات غير الراغبين في التصوير، ومن القواعد المهمة: التقط صورك بسرعة، ولا تحتكر الأماكن العامة، خصوصاً إذا كان هناك متحدثون في المجالس والمناسبات أو وجود آخرين بانتظار التصوير».