Former Saudi national team player Abdullah Al-Harithi expressed his optimism about the green team's ability to win the Gulf Cup 27, affirming his confidence in the stars of the team and their capability to continue the impressive performances they have shown throughout the tournament, and to secure victory in the final match against the UAE team and lift the trophy.



Al-Harithi confirmed that the Saudi team must maintain the approach they displayed during the match against Qatar in the final game, emphasizing the importance of imposing their character and style against the UAE team from the start of the match, and not giving them the opportunity to impose their style or control the flow of the game.



He pointed out that benefiting from the factors of home ground and crowd support will be crucial in the final, urging the green players to pressure the UAE team on their own turf, and to capitalize on the expected large audience presence, which will provide the players with an additional morale boost in a match that holds great significance for Saudi football.



The former green player stressed the necessity of diversifying offensive options and not relying solely on playing through the middle, highlighting the importance of focusing on the flanks, exploiting spaces, and sending cross balls, which will help create more opportunities in front of the UAE goal and open up spaces in the opponent's defense.



Al-Harithi clarified that handling the final match requires great focus from the players throughout the minutes of the game, while maintaining discipline and calmness and capitalizing on the opportunities that arise in front of the goal, especially since finals are often decided by small details and the ability to handle critical moments.



He concluded his remarks with wishes for victory for the Saudi national team, hoping that the green team succeeds in delivering an honorable performance that reflects the status of Saudi football, and calling on Saudi fans to attend in large numbers and support the players from the stands, standing behind the team throughout the match, affirming that crowd support will be a significant motivator for the stars to achieve the title and bring joy to Saudi fans.