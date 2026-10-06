أبدى لاعب المنتخب السعودي السابق عبدالله الحارثي تفاؤله بقدرة الأخضر على تحقيق لقب خليجي 27، مؤكدًا ثقته في نجوم المنتخب وقدرتهم على مواصلة المستويات المميزة التي قدموها خلال مشوار البطولة، وحسم المواجهة النهائية أمام المنتخب الإماراتي والتتويج بالكأس.


وأكد الحارثي أن المنتخب السعودي مطالب في المباراة الختامية بالاستمرار على النهج الذي ظهر به خلال مواجهة قطر، مشددًا على أهمية فرض شخصيته وأسلوبه أمام المنتخب الإماراتي منذ بداية اللقاء، وعدم منحه فرصة لفرض أسلوبه أو التحكم في مجريات المباراة.


وأشار إلى أن الاستفادة من عاملي الأرض والجمهور ستكون من العوامل المهمة في النهائي، مطالبًا لاعبي الأخضر بالضغط على المنتخب الإماراتي في ملعبه، والعمل على استثمار الحضور الجماهيري الكبير المنتظر، بما يمنح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية إضافية في مواجهة تحمل أهمية كبيرة للكرة السعودية.


وشدد لاعب الأخضر السابق على ضرورة تنويع الخيارات الهجومية، وعدم الاعتماد على اللعب في العمق فقط، مؤكدًا أهمية التركيز على الأطراف واستغلال المساحات وإرسال الكرات العكسية، بما يسهم في خلق المزيد من الفرص أمام المرمى الإماراتي وفتح مساحات في الخط الدفاعي للمنافس.


وأوضح الحارثي أن التعامل مع المباراة النهائية يحتاج إلى تركيز كبير من اللاعبين طوال دقائق اللقاء، مع المحافظة على الانضباط والهدوء واستثمار الفرص التي تتاح أمام المرمى، خصوصًا أن مباريات النهائيات تحسمها التفاصيل الصغيرة والقدرة على التعامل مع اللحظات الحاسمة.


واختتم الحارثي حديثه بتمنياته بأن يكون الفوز حليف المنتخب السعودي، وأن ينجح الأخضر في تقديم مستوى مشرف يعكس مكانة الكرة السعودية، داعيًا الجماهير السعودية إلى الحضور بكثافة ومساندة اللاعبين من المدرجات والوقوف خلف المنتخب طوال المباراة، مؤكدًا أن الدعم الجماهيري سيكون دافعًا كبيرًا للنجوم من أجل تحقيق اللقب وإسعاد الجماهير السعودية.