يدخل منتخبنا الوطني نهائي كأس الخليج العربي "خليجي 27" أمام المنتخب الإماراتي وهو يحمل سجلاً تاريخياً مميزاً يمنحه الأفضلية المطلقة، وعلى مدى أكثر من نصف قرن من المواجهات الخليجية، فرض الأخضر السعودي تفوقه في عدد الفوز والأهداف، وواصل المحافظة على سجله خالياً من الخسائر أمام الإمارات في هذه البطولة منذ 2007.


ويلاقي الأخضر نظيره الإماراتي في النهائي الخليجي على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبد الله الرياضية في جدة، وسيكون النهائي العشرين في مواجهات المنتخبين في كأس الخليج، والأول الذي يضعهما وجهًا لوجه على لقب البطولة.


التقى المنتخبان 19 مرة في كأس الخليج، انتهت 11 منها بفوز سعودي، مقابل 4 انتصارات للإمارات و4 تعادلات، ويتفوق الأخضر في تسجيل الأهداف بـ28 هدفاً مقابل 13، وبذلك، يكون "الأخضر" حقق الفوز بنحو 58% من المواجهات، وكانت البداية في خليجي 2 عام 1972، عندما حقق الأخضر السعودي أكبر انتصار في تاريخ مواجهاتهما بالبطولة بنتيجة 4-0، في مباراة سجل خلالها سعيد غراب ثلاثية، وأضاف محمد المغنم الهدف الآخر، أما أكبر انتصار إماراتي فجاء بنتيجة 2-0 في خليجي 8 عام 1986، كما لم ينجح "الأبيض" في الفوز بفارق أكبر خلال أي مواجهة خليجية أمام السعودي (آخر خسارة للأخضر أمام الإمارات 2007)، ويحمل هذا اللقاء أهمية كبرى تاريخياً حيث كان آخر انتصار إماراتي على الأخضر في كأس الخليج كان في 27 عام 2007.


وجاء الفوز بهدف دون مقابل في نصف نهائي خليجي 18، عندما سجل إسماعيل مطر هدف المباراة في الوقت بدل الضائع، ومنذ ذلك اليوم، لم يخسر الأخضر أمام الإمارات في البطولة الخليجية ففازت 3-0 في خليجي 19 عام 2009، ثم حسمت نصف نهائي 2010 بنتيجة 1-0، وكررت تفوقها في نصف نهائي 2014 بنتيجة 3-2، قبل التعادل السلبي في آخر مواجهة خلال خليجي 23 عام 2017.


وبهذا سيدخل الأخضر السعودي هذا النهائي بعد 19 عاماً من آخر خسارة خليجية أمام الإمارات، بأفضلية للأخضر أمام الأبيض في المباريات. لعب الأخضر في نصف نهائي كأس الخليج 3 مرات قبل هذا النهائي فازت الإمارات في المواجهة الأولى 1-0 عام 2007، في حين حقق الأخضر السعودي فوزين متتاليين في عام 2010 و2014، وفاز الأخضر 1-0 في نصف نهائي خليجي 20 بهدف أحمد عباس، وفي نصف نهائي خليجي 22 بالرياض، تقدمت السعودية بهدفين عن طريق ناصر الشمراني ونواف العابد، قبل أن يعيد أحمد خليل الإمارات إلى المباراة بثنائية، لكن سالم الدوسري سجل هدف الفوز 3-2 في الدقيقة 86، ليمنح السعودية بطاقة النهائي، وسيكون نهائي خليجي 27 هي المواجهة رقم 20 بين المنتخبين في تاريخ البطولة، لكن هذه المرة مختلفة عن السابق حيث يلعبان للمرة الأولى على نهائي كأس الخليج.