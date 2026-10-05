Our national team enters the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" against the UAE team, carrying a distinguished historical record that gives it absolute advantage. Over more than half a century of Gulf confrontations, the Saudi Green has asserted its superiority in terms of wins and goals, and has maintained a record free of losses against the UAE in this tournament since 2007.



The Green faces its UAE counterpart in the Gulf final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, marking the twentieth encounter between the two teams in the Gulf Cup, and the first that puts them face to face for the championship title.



The two teams have met 19 times in the Gulf Cup, with 11 of those matches ending in a Saudi victory, compared to 4 wins for the UAE and 4 draws. The Green leads in goals scored with 28 compared to 13, thus achieving victory in approximately 58% of the encounters. The first meeting was in Gulf 2 in 1972, when the Saudi Green achieved the largest victory in their history in the tournament with a score of 4-0, during which Saeed Ghareeb scored a hat-trick, and Mohammed Al-Mughanem added the other goal. The largest Emirati victory came with a score of 2-0 in Gulf 8 in 1986, and the "White" has not succeeded in winning by a larger margin in any Gulf encounter against Saudi Arabia (the last loss for the Green against the UAE was in 2007). This match holds great historical significance as the last Emirati victory over the Green in the Gulf Cup was in 2007.



The victory came with a score of 1-0 in the semi-finals of Gulf 18, when Ismail Matar scored the match's goal in stoppage time. Since that day, the Green has not lost to the UAE in the Gulf Championship, winning 3-0 in Gulf 19 in 2009, then securing the semi-final in 2010 with a score of 1-0, and repeating its superiority in the semi-final of 2014 with a score of 3-2, before a goalless draw in the last encounter during Gulf 23 in 2017.



Thus, the Saudi Green will enter this final after 19 years since its last Gulf loss to the UAE, with an advantage for the Green over the White in matches. The Green has played in the Gulf Cup semi-finals three times before this final, with the UAE winning the first encounter 1-0 in 2007, while the Saudi Green achieved two consecutive victories in 2010 and 2014. The Green won 1-0 in the semi-final of Gulf 20 with a goal from Ahmed Abbas, and in the semi-final of Gulf 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia took the lead with two goals from Nasser Al-Shamrani and Nawaf Al-Abed, before Ahmed Khalil brought the UAE back into the match with a brace, but Salem Al-Dosari scored the winning goal 3-2 in the 86th minute, granting Saudi Arabia a ticket to the final. The final of Gulf 27 will be the 20th encounter between the two teams in the history of the tournament, but this time it is different from the past as they play for the first time in the Gulf Cup final.