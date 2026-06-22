واصل منتخب الرأس الأخضر كتابة قصته المميزة في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعدما حقق تعادله الثاني في البطولة إثر فرضه التعادل على منتخب أوروغواي بنتيجة 2-2، اليوم (الإثنين)، ضمن مواجهات الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الثامنة.


وكان منتخب الرأس الأخضر قد حقق تعادلاً سلبياً مفاجئاً أمام منتخب إسبانيا (بطل العالم 2010)، في الجولة الافتتاحية التي أقيمت في أتالانتا، لكنه واصل مفاجآته أمام منتخب أوروغواي، المتوج بكأس العالم مرتين، بعدما تمكن من تسجيل أول هدفين له في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال.


وافتتح كيفن بينا التسجيل لصالح الرأس الأخضر في الدقيقة 21، ليصبح صاحب أول هدف لبلاده في نهائيات كأس العالم، قبل أن تعادل أوروغواي النتيجة عن طريق ماكسيمليانو أراوخو في الدقيقة 44.


وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من الشوط الأول، وتحديداً عند الدقيقة السادسة من الوقت المحتسب بدلاً من الضائع، أحرز أوغستين كانوبيو الهدف الثاني لأوروغواي، قبل أن يستفيد هيليو فاريلا من خطأ الحارس فرناندو موسليرا ليسجل هدف التعادل الثاني للرأس الأخضر في الدقيقة 61.

وبعد نتائج الجولة الثانية، ازدادت المنافسة في المجموعة، إذ يتصدر منتخب إسبانيا الترتيب برصيد 4 نقاط، فيما يتساوى منتخبا الأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر برصيد نقطتين، بينما يملك المنتخب السعودي نقطة واحدة. ورفع منتخب الرأس الأخضر حظوظه في بلوغ دور الـ32، حيث سيكون تأهله قريباً في حال فوزه على السعودية في الجولة الأخيرة، التي تدخل بدورها اللقاء بفرصة مماثلة لتعزيز آمالها. وفي المقابل، سيكون منتخب الأوروغواي مطالباً بتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام إسبانيا للحفاظ على فرصه في التأهل، في مجموعة تبقى جميع حساباتها مفتوحة حتى الجولة الختامية.