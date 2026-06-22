واصل منتخب الرأس الأخضر كتابة قصته المميزة في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعدما حقق تعادله الثاني في البطولة إثر فرضه التعادل على منتخب أوروغواي بنتيجة 2-2، اليوم (الإثنين)، ضمن مواجهات الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الثامنة.
وكان منتخب الرأس الأخضر قد حقق تعادلاً سلبياً مفاجئاً أمام منتخب إسبانيا (بطل العالم 2010)، في الجولة الافتتاحية التي أقيمت في أتالانتا، لكنه واصل مفاجآته أمام منتخب أوروغواي، المتوج بكأس العالم مرتين، بعدما تمكن من تسجيل أول هدفين له في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال.
وافتتح كيفن بينا التسجيل لصالح الرأس الأخضر في الدقيقة 21، ليصبح صاحب أول هدف لبلاده في نهائيات كأس العالم، قبل أن تعادل أوروغواي النتيجة عن طريق ماكسيمليانو أراوخو في الدقيقة 44.
وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من الشوط الأول، وتحديداً عند الدقيقة السادسة من الوقت المحتسب بدلاً من الضائع، أحرز أوغستين كانوبيو الهدف الثاني لأوروغواي، قبل أن يستفيد هيليو فاريلا من خطأ الحارس فرناندو موسليرا ليسجل هدف التعادل الثاني للرأس الأخضر في الدقيقة 61.
وبعد نتائج الجولة الثانية، ازدادت المنافسة في المجموعة، إذ يتصدر منتخب إسبانيا الترتيب برصيد 4 نقاط، فيما يتساوى منتخبا الأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر برصيد نقطتين، بينما يملك المنتخب السعودي نقطة واحدة. ورفع منتخب الرأس الأخضر حظوظه في بلوغ دور الـ32، حيث سيكون تأهله قريباً في حال فوزه على السعودية في الجولة الأخيرة، التي تدخل بدورها اللقاء بفرصة مماثلة لتعزيز آمالها. وفي المقابل، سيكون منتخب الأوروغواي مطالباً بتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام إسبانيا للحفاظ على فرصه في التأهل، في مجموعة تبقى جميع حساباتها مفتوحة حتى الجولة الختامية.
The Cape Verde national team continues to write its remarkable story in the 2026 World Cup, having achieved its second draw in the tournament by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw today (Monday) in the second round of matches in Group H.
Previously, Cape Verde had achieved a surprising goalless draw against Spain (the 2010 World Cup champion) in the opening round held in Atlanta, but it continued to surprise against Uruguay, a two-time World Cup winner, by managing to score its first two goals in its World Cup history.
Kevin Pena opened the scoring for Cape Verde in the 21st minute, becoming the first player from his country to score a goal in the World Cup finals, before Uruguay equalized through Maximiliano Araújo in the 44th minute.
In the dying moments of the first half, specifically in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Agustín Canobbio scored Uruguay's second goal, before Hélio Varela capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to score Cape Verde's second equalizer in the 61st minute.
After the results of the second round, competition in the group intensified, with Spain leading the standings with 4 points, while Uruguay and Cape Verde are tied with 2 points each, and Saudi Arabia has 1 point. Cape Verde has boosted its chances of reaching the Round of 32, as qualification will be close if it wins against Saudi Arabia in the final round, which also enters the match with a similar opportunity to enhance its hopes. Meanwhile, Uruguay will need to secure a positive result against Spain to maintain its chances of qualifying, in a group where all calculations remain open until the final round.