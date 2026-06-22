The Cape Verde national team continues to write its remarkable story in the 2026 World Cup, having achieved its second draw in the tournament by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw today (Monday) in the second round of matches in Group H.



Previously, Cape Verde had achieved a surprising goalless draw against Spain (the 2010 World Cup champion) in the opening round held in Atlanta, but it continued to surprise against Uruguay, a two-time World Cup winner, by managing to score its first two goals in its World Cup history.



Kevin Pena opened the scoring for Cape Verde in the 21st minute, becoming the first player from his country to score a goal in the World Cup finals, before Uruguay equalized through Maximiliano Araújo in the 44th minute.



In the dying moments of the first half, specifically in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Agustín Canobbio scored Uruguay's second goal, before Hélio Varela capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to score Cape Verde's second equalizer in the 61st minute.