Riyadh announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club that will last for 5 years, until 2031, in one of the most prominent partnerships between the private sector and Saudi sports.

Under the agreement, Riyadh will be the official sponsor on the front of Al Hilal team jerseys, including the first team, the women's team, and youth teams (juniors), reflecting the group's commitment to supporting Saudi sports and enhancing its presence in the largest sporting events.

The value of the partnership is 200 million riyals over 5 years, in a move that confirms Riyadh's growing status as one of the leading Saudi brands, and its pursuit of building long-term strategic partnerships that create added value for both parties.

Riyadh continues its expansion locally and globally, as it has more than 400 branches in 40 countries around the world, reflecting the success of its strategy in reaching global markets and establishing its presence as one of the most prominent Saudi brands in the perfume sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by the CEO of Riyadh, Fahd Badr Al-Majed, and the CEO of Al Hilal, Steve Kalzada, along with several sports and media personalities, as well as leaders from Riyadh and Al Hilal, amid widespread interest in this partnership which represents a new milestone in the journey of both parties.