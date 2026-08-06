أعلنت ريف توقيع شراكة إستراتيجية مع نادي الهلال السعودي تمتد لـ5 سنوات، حتى عام 2031، في واحدة من أبرز الشراكات بين القطاع الخاص والرياضة السعودية.
وبموجب الاتفاقية، ستكون ريف الراعي الرسمي على صدر قمصان فرق نادي الهلال، وتشمل الفريق الأول، والفريق النسائي، وفرق الفئات السنية (الناشئين)، بما يعكس التزام المجموعة بدعم الرياضة السعودية وتعزيز حضورها في أكبر المحافل الرياضية.
وتبلغ قيمة الشراكة 200 مليون ريال على 5 سنوات، في خطوة تؤكد المكانة المتنامية في ريف كإحدى العلامات التجارية السعودية الرائدة، وسعيها إلى بناء شراكات إستراتيجية طويلة الأمد تحقق قيمة مضافة للطرفين.
وتواصل ريف توسعها محلياً وعالمياً، إذ تمتلك أكثر من 400 فرع في 40 دولة حول العالم، ما يعكس نجاح إستراتيجيتها في الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية وترسيخ حضورها كإحدى أبرز العلامات السعودية في قطاع العطور.
وشهد حفل التوقيع تواجد الرئيس التنفيذي لريف فهد بدر الماجد، والرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الهلال ستيف كالزادا، إضافة لحضور عدد من الشخصيات الرياضية والإعلامية، إلى جانب قيادات من ريف ونادي الهلال، وسط اهتمام واسع بهذه الشراكة التي تمثل محطة جديدة في مسيرة الطرفين.
Riyadh announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club that will last for 5 years, until 2031, in one of the most prominent partnerships between the private sector and Saudi sports.
Under the agreement, Riyadh will be the official sponsor on the front of Al Hilal team jerseys, including the first team, the women's team, and youth teams (juniors), reflecting the group's commitment to supporting Saudi sports and enhancing its presence in the largest sporting events.
The value of the partnership is 200 million riyals over 5 years, in a move that confirms Riyadh's growing status as one of the leading Saudi brands, and its pursuit of building long-term strategic partnerships that create added value for both parties.
Riyadh continues its expansion locally and globally, as it has more than 400 branches in 40 countries around the world, reflecting the success of its strategy in reaching global markets and establishing its presence as one of the most prominent Saudi brands in the perfume sector.
The signing ceremony was attended by the CEO of Riyadh, Fahd Badr Al-Majed, and the CEO of Al Hilal, Steve Kalzada, along with several sports and media personalities, as well as leaders from Riyadh and Al Hilal, amid widespread interest in this partnership which represents a new milestone in the journey of both parties.