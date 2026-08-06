أعلنت ريف توقيع شراكة إستراتيجية مع نادي الهلال السعودي تمتد لـ5 سنوات، حتى عام 2031، في واحدة من أبرز الشراكات بين القطاع الخاص والرياضة السعودية.

وبموجب الاتفاقية، ستكون ريف الراعي الرسمي على صدر قمصان فرق نادي الهلال، وتشمل الفريق الأول، والفريق النسائي، وفرق الفئات السنية (الناشئين)، بما يعكس التزام المجموعة بدعم الرياضة السعودية وتعزيز حضورها في أكبر المحافل الرياضية.

وتبلغ قيمة الشراكة 200 مليون ريال على 5 سنوات، في خطوة تؤكد المكانة المتنامية في ريف كإحدى العلامات التجارية السعودية الرائدة، وسعيها إلى بناء شراكات إستراتيجية طويلة الأمد تحقق قيمة مضافة للطرفين.

وتواصل ريف توسعها محلياً وعالمياً، إذ تمتلك أكثر من 400 فرع في 40 دولة حول العالم، ما يعكس نجاح إستراتيجيتها في الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية وترسيخ حضورها كإحدى أبرز العلامات السعودية في قطاع العطور.

وشهد حفل التوقيع تواجد الرئيس التنفيذي لريف فهد بدر الماجد، والرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الهلال ستيف كالزادا، إضافة لحضور عدد من الشخصيات الرياضية والإعلامية، إلى جانب قيادات من ريف ونادي الهلال، وسط اهتمام واسع بهذه الشراكة التي تمثل محطة جديدة في مسيرة الطرفين.