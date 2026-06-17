دخل المهاجم الأردني علي علوان تاريخ كرة القدم الأردنية من أوسع أبوابه، بعدما أصبح أول لاعب يسجل أول هدف لمنتخب الأردن في نهائيات كأس العالم، وذلك خلال مواجهة النشامى أمام منتخب النمسا في افتتاح مشوارهما ضمن منافسات كأس العالم 2026.


وجاء هدف علوان ليمنح الأردن لحظة تاريخية ستبقى خالدة في ذاكرة الجماهير الأردنية، حيث حمل توقيع أول هدف أردني على الإطلاق في أكبر محفل كروي عالمي، بعد المشاركة التاريخية الأولى للنشامى في نهائيات كأس العالم.


وكان علي علوان قد دخل البطولة بطموحات كبيرة، وسط توقعات بأن يكون أحد أبرز أسلحة المنتخب الأردني الهجومية، لا سيما بعد تألقه اللافت خلال التصفيات المؤهلة للمونديال، حيث لعب دورًا محوريًا في قيادة الأردن نحو أول تأهل في تاريخه إلى كأس العالم.


وبهذا الإنجاز، يضيف علوان صفحة جديدة إلى سجله الدولي الحافل، بعدما تحول اسمه إلى جزء من تاريخ الكرة الأردنية، كصاحب أول هدف للنشامى في نهائيات كأس العالم، وهو الرقم الذي سيبقى محفورًا في ذاكرة البطولة والرياضة الأردنية لسنوات طويلة.