دخل المهاجم الأردني علي علوان تاريخ كرة القدم الأردنية من أوسع أبوابه، بعدما أصبح أول لاعب يسجل أول هدف لمنتخب الأردن في نهائيات كأس العالم، وذلك خلال مواجهة النشامى أمام منتخب النمسا في افتتاح مشوارهما ضمن منافسات كأس العالم 2026.
وجاء هدف علوان ليمنح الأردن لحظة تاريخية ستبقى خالدة في ذاكرة الجماهير الأردنية، حيث حمل توقيع أول هدف أردني على الإطلاق في أكبر محفل كروي عالمي، بعد المشاركة التاريخية الأولى للنشامى في نهائيات كأس العالم.
وكان علي علوان قد دخل البطولة بطموحات كبيرة، وسط توقعات بأن يكون أحد أبرز أسلحة المنتخب الأردني الهجومية، لا سيما بعد تألقه اللافت خلال التصفيات المؤهلة للمونديال، حيث لعب دورًا محوريًا في قيادة الأردن نحو أول تأهل في تاريخه إلى كأس العالم.
وبهذا الإنجاز، يضيف علوان صفحة جديدة إلى سجله الدولي الحافل، بعدما تحول اسمه إلى جزء من تاريخ الكرة الأردنية، كصاحب أول هدف للنشامى في نهائيات كأس العالم، وهو الرقم الذي سيبقى محفورًا في ذاكرة البطولة والرياضة الأردنية لسنوات طويلة.
The Jordanian striker Ali Alwan has entered the history of Jordanian football in a grand way, becoming the first player to score the first goal for the Jordan national team in the World Cup finals, during the match between the Nashama and the Austrian team in the opening of their journey in the 2026 World Cup.
Alwan's goal provided Jordan with a historic moment that will remain etched in the memories of Jordanian fans, as it marked the first-ever Jordanian goal in the largest global football event, following the Nashama's historic first participation in the World Cup finals.
Ali Alwan entered the tournament with great ambitions, amidst expectations that he would be one of the most prominent offensive weapons of the Jordanian team, especially after his remarkable performance during the qualifiers for the World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in leading Jordan to its first-ever qualification for the World Cup.
With this achievement, Alwan adds a new page to his illustrious international record, as his name has become part of the history of Jordanian football, being the scorer of the first goal for the Nashama in the World Cup finals, a record that will remain engraved in the memory of the tournament and Jordanian sports for many years to come.