The Jordanian striker Ali Alwan has entered the history of Jordanian football in a grand way, becoming the first player to score the first goal for the Jordan national team in the World Cup finals, during the match between the Nashama and the Austrian team in the opening of their journey in the 2026 World Cup.



Alwan's goal provided Jordan with a historic moment that will remain etched in the memories of Jordanian fans, as it marked the first-ever Jordanian goal in the largest global football event, following the Nashama's historic first participation in the World Cup finals.



Ali Alwan entered the tournament with great ambitions, amidst expectations that he would be one of the most prominent offensive weapons of the Jordanian team, especially after his remarkable performance during the qualifiers for the World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in leading Jordan to its first-ever qualification for the World Cup.



With this achievement, Alwan adds a new page to his illustrious international record, as his name has become part of the history of Jordanian football, being the scorer of the first goal for the Nashama in the World Cup finals, a record that will remain engraved in the memory of the tournament and Jordanian sports for many years to come.