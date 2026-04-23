شهدت عملية حجز تذاكر نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، الذي سيجمع الأهلي السعودي ونظيره ماتشيدا زيلفيا، إقبالاً جماهيرياً كثيفاً، ما تسبب في ضغط كبير على منصة الحجز الإلكترونية.


وعبّرت جماهير الأهلي عن تذمرها من صعوبة الحصول على التذاكر، في ظل محدودية المقاعد المتاحة، مقابل الأعداد الكبيرة من الراغبين في حضور اللقاء المرتقب. وكان النادي الأهلي قد أصدر بياناً رسمياً طالب فيه بمكافحة السوق السوداء لتذاكر المباراة النهائية، وإلغاء التذاكر غير الرسمية خارج المنصة المعتمدة، وضمان وصول التذاكر لمستحقيها من مشجعي النادي.


وأظهرت مؤشرات منصة الحجز دخول أعداد كبيرة من المستخدمين إلى قائمة الانتظار عبر التطبيق المعتمد للبطولة، حيث تجاوز عدد المنتظرين أكثر من (130) ألف مستخدم في وقت واحد، في محاولة لإتمام عملية الشراء.


ويترقب المشجعون دورهم للدخول إلى المنصة، وسط تعليمات بضرورة إتمام الحجز خلال فترة زمنية محددة، ما زاد من حالة الترقب والضغط على النظام.


ويأتي هذا الإقبال الكبير تأكيدا على الشعبية الواسعة التي يحظى بها النادي الأهلي، وأهمية المواجهة النهائية المنتظرة على اللقب القاري.