شهدت عملية حجز تذاكر نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، الذي سيجمع الأهلي السعودي ونظيره ماتشيدا زيلفيا، إقبالاً جماهيرياً كثيفاً، ما تسبب في ضغط كبير على منصة الحجز الإلكترونية.
وعبّرت جماهير الأهلي عن تذمرها من صعوبة الحصول على التذاكر، في ظل محدودية المقاعد المتاحة، مقابل الأعداد الكبيرة من الراغبين في حضور اللقاء المرتقب. وكان النادي الأهلي قد أصدر بياناً رسمياً طالب فيه بمكافحة السوق السوداء لتذاكر المباراة النهائية، وإلغاء التذاكر غير الرسمية خارج المنصة المعتمدة، وضمان وصول التذاكر لمستحقيها من مشجعي النادي.
وأظهرت مؤشرات منصة الحجز دخول أعداد كبيرة من المستخدمين إلى قائمة الانتظار عبر التطبيق المعتمد للبطولة، حيث تجاوز عدد المنتظرين أكثر من (130) ألف مستخدم في وقت واحد، في محاولة لإتمام عملية الشراء.
ويترقب المشجعون دورهم للدخول إلى المنصة، وسط تعليمات بضرورة إتمام الحجز خلال فترة زمنية محددة، ما زاد من حالة الترقب والضغط على النظام.
ويأتي هذا الإقبال الكبير تأكيدا على الشعبية الواسعة التي يحظى بها النادي الأهلي، وأهمية المواجهة النهائية المنتظرة على اللقب القاري.
The ticket booking process for the AFC Champions League final, which will bring together Al-Ahli Saudi and Machida Zelvia, witnessed a massive turnout from fans, causing significant pressure on the electronic booking platform.
Al-Ahli fans expressed their frustration over the difficulty of obtaining tickets, given the limited number of available seats compared to the large number of people wishing to attend the anticipated match. The Al-Ahli club had issued an official statement calling for a crackdown on the black market for final match tickets, the cancellation of unofficial tickets outside the approved platform, and ensuring that tickets reach their rightful fans.
The booking platform indicators showed a large number of users entering the waiting list via the official tournament app, with the number of waiting users exceeding (130) thousand at one time, in an attempt to complete the purchase process.
Fans are waiting for their turn to enter the platform, amidst instructions to complete the booking within a specified time frame, which has increased the anticipation and pressure on the system.
This large turnout confirms the widespread popularity of Al-Ahli club and the importance of the upcoming final match for the continental title.