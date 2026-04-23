The ticket booking process for the AFC Champions League final, which will bring together Al-Ahli Saudi and Machida Zelvia, witnessed a massive turnout from fans, causing significant pressure on the electronic booking platform.



Al-Ahli fans expressed their frustration over the difficulty of obtaining tickets, given the limited number of available seats compared to the large number of people wishing to attend the anticipated match. The Al-Ahli club had issued an official statement calling for a crackdown on the black market for final match tickets, the cancellation of unofficial tickets outside the approved platform, and ensuring that tickets reach their rightful fans.



The booking platform indicators showed a large number of users entering the waiting list via the official tournament app, with the number of waiting users exceeding (130) thousand at one time, in an attempt to complete the purchase process.



Fans are waiting for their turn to enter the platform, amidst instructions to complete the booking within a specified time frame, which has increased the anticipation and pressure on the system.



This large turnout confirms the widespread popularity of Al-Ahli club and the importance of the upcoming final match for the continental title.