The star of Al-Nassr, Kingsley Coman, continues to deliver outstanding performances with the Saudi club, having established himself as one of the team's key players this season, with statistics that reflect his direct impact across various competitions.



Coman has played 36 matches in Al-Nassr's jersey, contributing to 25 goals by scoring 14 and assisting 11, in a balanced record that combines offensive effectiveness with the ability to make a difference.



The French player's influence has extended to all competitions, as he has contributed in the Roshan Saudi League, the King Cup of Champions, as well as the AFC Champions League 2, confirming his continuous presence in major events.



Coman has written a special chapter in his career after recording his first-ever "hat-trick" in his professional journey, an achievement long awaited by the French star despite his illustrious career in European football, against Qatari Al-Ahli, leading his team to the continental final on an exceptional night that underscored his significant technical value.



Al-Nassr hopes to see their French star continue to shine during the anticipated final, aiming for the title, given the pivotal role Coman plays in the team's attacking system.