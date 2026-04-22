يواصل نجم فريق النصر كينغسلي كومان تقديم مستويات مميزة مع النصر السعودي، بعدما فرض نفسه كأحد أبرز عناصر الفريق خلال الموسم الحالي، بأرقام تعكس تأثيره المباشر في مختلف البطولات.
وخاض كومان 36 مباراة بقميص النصر، ساهم خلالها في 25 هدفًا، بتسجيله 14 هدفًا وصناعته 11 هدفًا، في سجل متوازن يجمع بين الفعالية الهجومية والقدرة على صناعة الفارق.
وامتدت بصمات اللاعب الفرنسي إلى جميع البطولات، حيث ساهم في دوري روشن السعودي، وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، إلى جانب دوري أبطال آسيا 2، ما يؤكد حضوره المستمر في المواعيد الكبرى.
وكتب كومان فصلًا خاصًا له في مسيرته، بعد أن دون أول «هاتريك»على الإطلاق في مشواره الاحترافي، في إنجاز طال انتظاره للنجم الفرنسي رغم مسيرته الحافلة في الملاعب الأوروبية، أمام الأهلي القطري، ليقود فريقه إلى نهائي البطولة القارية، في ليلة استثنائية أكدت قيمته الفنية الكبيرة.
ويأمل النصر في مواصلة تألق نجمه الفرنسي خلال النهائي المرتقب، من أجل التتويج باللقب، في ظل الدور المحوري الذي يلعبه كومان في منظومة الفريق الهجومية.
The star of Al-Nassr, Kingsley Coman, continues to deliver outstanding performances with the Saudi club, having established himself as one of the team's key players this season, with statistics that reflect his direct impact across various competitions.
Coman has played 36 matches in Al-Nassr's jersey, contributing to 25 goals by scoring 14 and assisting 11, in a balanced record that combines offensive effectiveness with the ability to make a difference.
The French player's influence has extended to all competitions, as he has contributed in the Roshan Saudi League, the King Cup of Champions, as well as the AFC Champions League 2, confirming his continuous presence in major events.
Coman has written a special chapter in his career after recording his first-ever "hat-trick" in his professional journey, an achievement long awaited by the French star despite his illustrious career in European football, against Qatari Al-Ahli, leading his team to the continental final on an exceptional night that underscored his significant technical value.
Al-Nassr hopes to see their French star continue to shine during the anticipated final, aiming for the title, given the pivotal role Coman plays in the team's attacking system.