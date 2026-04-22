يواصل نجم فريق النصر كينغسلي كومان تقديم مستويات مميزة مع النصر السعودي، بعدما فرض نفسه كأحد أبرز عناصر الفريق خلال الموسم الحالي، بأرقام تعكس تأثيره المباشر في مختلف البطولات.


وخاض كومان 36 مباراة بقميص النصر، ساهم خلالها في 25 هدفًا، بتسجيله 14 هدفًا وصناعته 11 هدفًا، في سجل متوازن يجمع بين الفعالية الهجومية والقدرة على صناعة الفارق.


وامتدت بصمات اللاعب الفرنسي إلى جميع البطولات، حيث ساهم في دوري روشن السعودي، وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، إلى جانب دوري أبطال آسيا 2، ما يؤكد حضوره المستمر في المواعيد الكبرى.


وكتب كومان فصلًا خاصًا له في مسيرته، بعد أن دون أول «هاتريك»على الإطلاق في مشواره الاحترافي، في إنجاز طال انتظاره للنجم الفرنسي رغم مسيرته الحافلة في الملاعب الأوروبية، أمام الأهلي القطري، ليقود فريقه إلى نهائي البطولة القارية، في ليلة استثنائية أكدت قيمته الفنية الكبيرة.


ويأمل النصر في مواصلة تألق نجمه الفرنسي خلال النهائي المرتقب، من أجل التتويج باللقب، في ظل الدور المحوري الذي يلعبه كومان في منظومة الفريق الهجومية.