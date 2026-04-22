تأهل ممثل الوطن (النصر) لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا2 بجدارة واستحقاق بعد فوزه القوي على الأهلي القطري بنتيجة 5/ 1 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب زعبيل بدبي الإماراتية ضمن دور نصف النهائي للمسابقة.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للنصر وأضاع ساديو ماني هجمة محققة، ورد الأهلي القطري بلعبة عرضية عالية ليتعرض مهاجمه الإسباني إريك إكسبوسيتو للإعاقة من ابن جلدته مارتينيز مدافع النصر ليحتسب الحكم ركلة جزاء للأهلي القطري، وتقدم لها جوليان دراكسلر ولكن الحارس بينتو تألق وتصدى لها، ولكن الأهلي تقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق سيكو عمر (د:10)، ورد النصر سريعاً بتسجيل هدف التعادل عن طريق كينغسلي كومان (د:12)، ومن ثم أضاف أنجيلو الهدف الثاني للنصر (د:23)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز كومان هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث للنصر (د:45+7).


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل النصر تألقه وسدد ساديو ماني كرة رائعة لكنها ارتطمت في القائم، ووضع كومان بصمته التهديفية الثالثة (هاتريك) بإحرازه الهدف الرابع (د:63)، واختتم البديل عبدالله الحمدان مسلسل الأهداف بإحرازه الهدف الخامس للنصر (د:80)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النصر بخمسة أهداف لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل النصر لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا2 كأول فريق سعودي يخوض هذا النهائي، وسيلاقي غامبا أوساكا الياباني (الإثنين 17 مايو) في ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، فيما غادر الأهلي القطري منافسات المسابقة.