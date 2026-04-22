The representative of the nation (Al-Nasr) qualified for the final of the AFC Champions League 2 with merit and deserving after their strong victory over Qatari Al-Ahli with a score of 5/1 in the match held between them at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE, during the semi-final round of the competition.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Nasr, and Sadio Mané missed a clear chance. Qatari Al-Ahli responded with a high cross, leading to their Spanish striker Eric Expósito being fouled by his compatriot Martínez, the Al-Nasr defender, resulting in the referee awarding a penalty to Qatari Al-Ahli. Julian Draxler stepped up to take the penalty, but goalkeeper Bento excelled and saved it. However, Al-Ahli took the lead through Seiko Omar (10'), and Al-Nasr quickly responded by equalizing with a goal from Kingsley Coman (12'). Angelo then added the second goal for Al-Nasr (23'), and in stoppage time, Coman scored his second personal goal and the third for Al-Nasr (45+7).



In the second half, Al-Nasr continued to shine, and Sadio Mané hit a wonderful shot that struck the post. Coman made his third scoring mark (hat-trick) by netting the fourth goal (63'), and substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan concluded the goal fest by scoring the fifth goal for Al-Nasr (80'), ending the match with Al-Nasr winning five goals to one.



With this result, Al-Nasr qualifies for the final of the AFC Champions League 2 as the first Saudi team to reach this final, and they will face Gamba Osaka from Japan (Monday, May 17) at the "Al-Ol Park" stadium in Riyadh, while Qatari Al-Ahli exited the competition.