The Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe led his team, Al-Shabab, representing the nation, to the final of the Gulf Champions League after his outstanding performance in the penalty shootout against the Iraqi team Zakho, saving two penalties, allowing Al-Shabab to win 4-3 (1-1 in regular and extra time) in the match held at the Doha International Stadium in the semifinals of the tournament.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, especially Al-Shabab, who dominated the first half, while Zakho relied on counter-attacks. Marcelo Grohe excelled in defending his goal from a confirmed attack after Joseph Mauricio shot, which Grohe saved, and the ball reached striker Aso Rostam, who shot powerfully over the crossbar. In the second half, Zakho managed to take the lead after a cross from Amjad Atwan, which substitute Depoti headed into the net (73rd minute). In the dying moments, Abdulrazak Hamdallah earned a penalty, which Carrasco successfully converted (90+2 minutes), extending the match to extra time, where Grohe shone again by saving a shot from Depoti. The draw continued until both teams resorted to penalties.



Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe continued his brilliance in the penalty shootout, saving two penalties: the first from Cameroonian player Gabi Kiki and the second from his Brazilian compatriot Orenho. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab successfully converted 4 penalties through Carrasco, Abdulrazak, Yassin Adli, and Wesley Houdet, while Ali Al-Asmari missed a penalty. The match ended with Al-Shabab winning the penalty shootout 4-3 after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time. With this result, the national representative team, Al-Shabab, qualifies for the final of the Gulf Champions League with merit and deserving, while Zakho exited the tournament.