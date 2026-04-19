قاد الحارس البرازيلي مارسيلو غروهي فريقه الشباب ممثل الوطن لنهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية بعد تألقه في ركلات الترجيح أمام فريق زاخو العراقي بالتصدي لركلتين ترجيحيتين لينتصر الشباب 4/3 (1/1 في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية)، وذلك في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الدوحة الدولي في نصف نهائي المسابقة.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين لاسيما الشباب الذي سيطر على الشوط الأول فيما اعتمد زاخو العراقي على الهجمات المرتدة وتألق مارسيلو غروهي في الذود عن مرماه من هجمة مؤكدة بعد أن سدد جوزيف ماوريسيو ليتصدى لها غروهي وتصل للمهاجم آسو رستم وسددها قوية فوق العارضة، وفي الشوط الثاني تمكن زاخو من التقدم بالنتيجة بعد عرضية من أمجد عطوان ليحولها البديل ديبوتي برأسه لداخل المرمى (د: 73)، وفي الوقت القاتل تحصل عبدالرزاق حمدالله على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها كاراسكو وسددها بنجاح (د: 90+2)، لتمتد المباراة لأشواط إضافية وتألق غروهي مجدداً بالتصدي لتسديدة ديبوتي، واستمر التعادل إلى أن احتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح.


وواصل الحارس البرازيلي مارسيلو غروهي تألقه في ركلات الترجيح بعد أن تصدى لركلتين ترجيحيتين كانت الأولى من اللاعب الكاميروني جابي كيكي والثانية من ابن جلدته البرازيلي أورينهو، فيما تمكن الشباب من تسجيل 4 ركلات ترجيح عن طريق كل من: كاراسكو، عبدالرزاق، ياسين عدلي، ويسلي هوديت، فيما أضاع علي الأسمري ركلة ترجيحية، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الشباب بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة 4/3 بعد التعادل بهدف لكل منهما في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية، وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب لنهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية بجدارة واستحقاق فيما غادر زاخو العراقي منافسات المسابقة.