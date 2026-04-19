تأهل ممثل الوطن فريق النصر لنصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 بعد فوزه القوي والصريح على مضيفه الوصل الإماراتي بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، وذلك في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد زعبيل بمدينة دبي الإماراتية ضمن لقاءات الدور ربع النهائي للمسابقة.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة نصراوية مبكرة بقيادة الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو الذي لم ينتظر كثيراً ليضع بصمته التهديفية الأولى بعد أن تلقى تمريرة ذكية من نواف بوشل ليسددها رونالدو بقدمه اليمنى أرضية على يمين الحارس محمد القيوضي (د: 11)، ومن ركلة زاوية نفذها باتقان جواو فيليكس تمكن المدافع اينيجو مارتينيز من تسجيل الهدف الثاني للنصر بعد أن حول الكرة برأسه لداخل الشباك (د: 26)، وعاد جواو فيليكس للعب كرة عرضية عالية ليطير لها المدافع عبدالإله العمري ويلعبها برأسه على يسار الحارس كهدف ثالث للنصر (د: 26)، وفي الشوط الثاني اختتم ساديو ماني مسلسل الأهداف بهدف رائع بعد أن خطف البديل عبدالله الحمدان الكرة في منتصف الملعب ومررها لساديو ماني ما بين المدافعين ليواجه ماني الحارس ويتجاوزه بمهارة ويسددها في المرمى كهدف رابع للنصر (د: 80)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النصر بأربعة دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل ممثل الوطن فريق النصر لنصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2، فيما غادر فريق الوصل الإماراتي منافسات المسابقة.