The representative of the nation, Al-Nasr team, has qualified for the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League 2 after a strong and clear victory over their host, Al-Wasl of the UAE, with four goals to none. This took place in the match held at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE, as part of the quarter-finals of the competition.



The match witnessed an early dominance by Al-Nasr, led by the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not wait long to make his first scoring mark after receiving a clever pass from Nawaf Boushal, which Ronaldo shot with his right foot into the bottom right corner of the goal, past goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Qaydi (11th minute). From a corner taken perfectly by Joao Felix, defender Inigo Martinez managed to score the second goal for Al-Nasr by heading the ball into the net (26th minute). Joao Felix returned to deliver a high cross that defender Abdulilah Al-Amri soared to head into the left side of the goal for Al-Nasr's third goal (26th minute). In the second half, Sadio Mane capped off the goal fest with a wonderful goal after substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan intercepted the ball in midfield and passed it to Sadio Mane between the defenders, allowing Mane to face the goalkeeper, skillfully bypass him, and shoot into the net for Al-Nasr's fourth goal (80th minute), ending the match with Al-Nasr winning four to none.



With this result, the representative of the nation, Al-Nasr team, qualifies for the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League 2, while Al-Wasl team from the UAE exits the competition.